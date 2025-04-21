The first time I heard about Haulover Beach, I was swapping travel stories with a fellow writer over coffee in Coconut Grove.

He leaned in conspiratorially, saying, “If you’re ever in Miami, you have to check out the naked beach.” I laughed it off at the moment, but later that night, I Googled it. Playa Haulover, officially known as Haulover Beach Park, Florida, kept popping up in forums, guidebooks, and travel groups I trust.

The more I read, the more intrigued I became; I am always up for a new experience when traveling. Thus, when I booked a spring escape to South Florida, I decided it was finally time to see what all the fuss was about.

This wasn’t just a day at the beach; it was a whole adventure with unexpected charm, a gorgeous coastline, and, yes, a designated stretch where swimsuits are optional.

Curious about checking it out for yourself? Here’s what I learned from my trip to Haulover Beach and everything I wish I’d known beforehand.

What to Know Before You Go to Haulover Beach

If you’ve ever Googled “Where is Haulover Beach?” in an attempt to learn more about the area, here’s the lowdown.

Haulover Beach is part of Haulover Park, nestled between Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach on a barrier island northeast of Miami.

It’s not just any beach; Haulover Beach is one of the few officially sanctioned clothing-optional beaches in the United States. In fact, it proudly holds its spot as a top destination for naturists worldwide!

For those flying in, the closest airport is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), just about 11 miles north of the beach. I rented a car from there, and the scenic coastal drive made the journey feel like part of the vacation.

Entry is free, though you’ll need to pay for parking (which varies depending on the date and length of your stay). The nude section is clearly marked and separated from the textile areas, making it easy for visitors to choose their comfort level.

I appreciated that restrooms, outdoor showers, and lifeguards were readily available—all practical perks that made the visit feel safe and easy to navigate.

Something to note is that parents should know that children under 18 are only allowed to enter if a waiver is signed by a parent or guardian, which ensures the rules are clear and everyone feels protected.



What to Know Before Visiting Haulover Nude Beach

I’ll admit I was nervous at first. What do you wear to a beach where people don’t wear anything? I stuck with a tank top, shorts, and sandals, bringing a beach bag with sunscreen, a towel, water, and a good book. The moment I stepped onto the sand, all anxiety started to fade.

What surprised me most was how normal it all felt. The vibe was relaxed, welcoming, and body-positive. This wasn’t about exhibitionism, but rather, it was about freedom and acceptance.

Haulover Beach nudists come from all walks of life, and everyone I encountered was respectful, friendly, and far too focused on soaking up the sun to worry about anyone else.

One major misconception I had before visiting Haulover Nude Beach in Miami was that everyone would be watching or judging. This is simply not true.

Most people were chatting with their group or sprawled on towels catching rays. It felt less about being seen and more about not caring who sees you.

It’s a liberating shift in perspective, honestly.

Nude Beach Etiquette 101

If you’re heading to the Haulover naturist beach for the first time, there are a few unspoken rules you’ll want to follow.

First, don’t stare. Even though it might feel unfamiliar at first, treating this like any other beach is key. People are there to relax, not be ogled. That said, refrain from taking any photos. Leave your phone in your bag unless you’re snapping a selfie well away from others (and fully clothed, preferably).

It’s about consent and comfort, and beachgoers take privacy seriously.

Avoid commenting on anyone’s body; whether it’s complimentary or not, it’s inappropriate. The entire point of Haulover Beach’s nude beach culture is to remove the pressure around physical appearance.

Lastly, bring a towel to sit on, always. It’s considered basic hygiene and polite nudist etiquette. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen, especially if you expose areas that don’t usually see the sun.

Where to Stay When Visiting Haulover Beach

If you’re planning to turn your Haulover visit into a broader beach getaway, you might want to explore other unique coastal experiences nearby. Florida's coastline is full of hidden gems, including some amazing spots for snorkeling adventures that are perfect for nature lovers and water explorers alike.

Personally, I was on the hunt for something quiet and intimate without too hefty of a price tag. With this in mind, I booked a room at:

The Landon Bay Harbor - Miami Beach

Just over three miles from the beach, it was a gem tucked into a peaceful residential island. The boutique, two-story hotel felt like a modern beach house—think airy linens, tropical greenery, and locally-recommended spots like The Palm Restaurant steps away.

However, this isn’t the only option for places to stay in Haulover Beach, Florida (though it is my personal recommendation)!

Best Western Plus North Miami/Bal Harbour

This is another solid choice for budget-conscious travellers, located just under six miles from Haulover Beach. Clean rooms, a pool, and thoughtful amenities like on-site laundry services and microwaves make for a practical home base with easy access to shops and restaurants.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

If luxury’s more your vibe (and I don’t blame you if it is), this is the pinnacle of indulgence. Set against the backdrop of gleaming Atlantic views, this hotel pulls out all the stops: spa treatments, private cabanas, and Michelin-worthy dining. Even if you’re not staying there, it’s worth visiting for the beachfront ambience alone.

Where to Eat Near Haulover Beach

Let’s talk about food, because you’ll be hungry after a few hours under the Florida sun, clothed or not.

Luckily, plenty of tasty spots are within reach of Haulover Beach, Miami.

Food Truck Tuesdays at Haulover Park

This is a must-visit if you time your trip right. Every Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m., a rotating cast of food trucks lines the lot, offering everything from lobster rolls to churros (both of which I would recommend). It’s casual, family-friendly, and a great way to sample different cuisines in one place. Bring a blanket or some foldable chairs and make a night of it.



Artisan Beach House

For something upscale, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s eatery blends global seafood traditions with a modern aesthetic. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, this is where I had a seared tuna dish I’m still dreaming about. It’s polished but unpretentious, perfect for date night or solo travellers who appreciate good design and even better wine.

Kabobji

If you’re craving Middle Eastern flavors, this is where it’s at! Kabobji serves up killer kafta and homemade pita. The service was warm, the food fresh, and the portions generous—everything you want in a local gem.

Makoto

Bal Harbour Shops is another standout, especially for sushi lovers. With clean lines, muted lighting, and artfully presented dishes, it delivers a luxe Japanese dining experience that’s innovative and rooted in tradition.

Carpaccio

Also located at the Bal Harbour Shops, this classic Italian eatery brings Venice to Miami with its waterside views, attentive service, and fresh pasta dishes that make you linger over lunch. Sitting on their patio with a glass of wine and a plate of gnocchi, I felt like I was somewhere between the Adriatic and Atlantic.

Final Thoughts: Why I’d Visit Haulover Beach, Florida Again

Haulover Beach surprised me in the best ways. It’s not just a novelty; it’s a destination with heart, community, and that laid-back South Florida charm.

Whether you’re a seasoned naturist or just curious, Haulover Beach, Florida, has something special to offer you. From pristine sands and inclusive vibes to incredible dining and boutique stays, it’s a trip I’d take again without hesitation.

Would I return? Absolutely. There’s something freeing about stripping down not just your clothes, but your inhibitions, too.

So, pack your beach bag, your open mind, and maybe a little extra SPF, and see what makes Haulover Beach a place you won’t forget.

Ready to experience Haulover Beach for yourself? Plan your escape to Florida’s most famous naked beach in Miami and let go of everything—except your towel.