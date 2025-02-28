Need a Free Tarot Love Reading in 2025? Top 3 Sites Reviewed

Tarot cards are the most famous cards used by psychics, and love is the most popular subject in psychic readings.



If you’re wondering what Cupid has in store for you, why not let the perfect match of a psychic using the tarot look into your romantic future?

If you're worried about the price, don’t be.

We’ll show you how to get a free tarot love reading at 3 top sites, starting with Kasamba .

Cupid may have his arrows, but you’ll have the tarot and a top psychic at your disposal.

Let the games begin!

Where to Get a Free Tarot Love Reading Online?

Kasamba - Best free love tarot reading (3 free mins + 50% off on your first purchase) Psychic Source - Oldest free love tarot reading platform (3 free minutes) PsychicOz - Best platform for beginners ( 3 free minutes)

How We Chose Our Top Picks for Free Tarot Love Reading Online

If this is your first time searching for a free tarot love reading, you’re probably curious how we came up with this list. Well, here’s a glimpse behind the curtain revealing how we selected our top three sites for a free love tarot reading.

Availability of Tarot Specialists

Customers thrive on variety, so we were particularly careful that each site we selected had a full roster of tarot specialists. This is not only for general tarot readings but also for free tarot love reading.

Commitment to Tarot Reading

Those well-versed in the occult know that the tarot is more than just a deck of cards; it is an unbound book of spiritual wisdom.

Therefore, reading Tarot cards involves more than simply psychic ability; it also requires a high commitment to upholding an ancient tradition.

We picked sites that attracted free love tarot card reading specialists that saw their work as a calling and not just a way to earn a living.

Free Tarot Love Reading Deals

All of the sites in this review offer either free or highly discounted minutes to new customers so you can get a taste of what a genuine free tarot love reading feels like.

Availability of Educational Resources

We tried to find sites that provided information and history on the Tarot for those who wished to learn more about this mysterious and profound type of psychic reading .

Convenient Tarot Reading Formats

How you receive your free tarot love reading is important, as some formats lend themselves more readily to tarot readings than others.

If you are only concerned with the reader’s insights and not so much with the actual cards, then phone and chat readings are fine.

If you wish to see the cards and experience their esoteric images along with the reader’s interpretation, then a video reading would be the way to go.

Detailed Reviews of the Online Psychic Platforms with Free Tarot Love Readings

Continue reading to find out what each of these websites offers and what they really specialize in.

1. Kasamba: Best Overall Free Love Tarot Reading

Kasamba is generally acknowledged as the top site for a love reading, and with over 200 tarot experts on the site, what better place to get your cards read for love?

The site also has some great deals for new customers, a lot of free perks, and a reputation you can bank on. Keep reading to find out just how copasetic Kasamba can be when it comes to advising you on romance.

Kasamba Features

Whether you’re looking for new love, trying to improve a relationship, getting married, or suffering a breakup, a free tarot love reading expert can help you 24/7 via phone, chat, or email.

There’s even a category on the home page, "What’s My Tarot Truth,” to help you find the right card reader for your needs.

Each tarot reader's profile tells you all about their approach, experience, and specialties and even shows a full listing of all their good and bad customer reviews.

When your reading is finished, the extensive articles section has a special tarot guide featuring educational materials about the cards and free, automated one and three-card spreads. They’re fun, and their answers can often be quite uncanny.

Deals

All new customers at Kasamba get three free minutes with three different psychics, plus 50% off on your first scheduled reading. There’s also a $50 satisfaction guarantee that will set you up with another advisor at no charge if your reading falls short of expectations.

What Users Say

With more than 1,400 reviews on Trustpilot, Kasamba has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5, which is a decent rating.

If budget is a concern, one user commented that while she can’t always connect with the best readers, the specialists she has spoken to are incredible [1]. Another customer thought the Kasamba experience could be a hit or miss with conflicting information from different readers [2].



>>Get a free tarot love reading on Kasamba

2. Psychic Source: Oldest Free Love Tarot Reading Service

For 35 years (that’s a generation and a half), Psychic Source has been an online version of the Oracle at Delphi for those seeking advice, insights, and psychic guidance on their love issues.

With 150+ tarot readers, a featured tarot section that’s instructive and enlightening, and a trio of $1/minute deals that have good savings, Psychic Source is one of our top picks for a free tarot love reading.

Psychic Source Features

If you’re new to the site, the “Find a Psychic” tool makes searching for a tarot love advisor easy. Just answer a few quick multiple-choice questions, and you’ll have a choice of 3 readers in seconds. There’s also a more comprehensive filter that lets you manually select the format, subject, specialty, tool, and reading style you prefer.

A free tarot love reading is available on Psychic Source via online chat, phone, and video. If you want to get even more specific, there’s a special section featuring love tarot readings on the site menu. The sensitive readers available there will enlighten you about the possibilities of love in your life with an objective, personalized, and confidential reading on what Cupid has in store for you.

When your reading is over, you can continue to learn even more about the tarot and other spiritual subjects in the Psychic Source articles section.

Deals

After selecting a free tarot love reader, new customers get to choose from a selection of three different introductory deals starting as low as $0.83/minute. Newbies will also get an additional three minutes free with their first scheduled reading.

What Users Say

One customer was so impressed by her free tarot love reading that she intends to keep her psychic as a life coach [3]. Another customer feels that the psychics are all nice but that they sometimes took too long to answer, and her readings got too expensive [4].

>>Get a 3-minute free tarot love reading on Psychic Source

3. PsychicOz: Best Tarot Reading Service for Beginners

If you feel in need of a free tarot love reading to try and make sense of whatever state your romantic life is in, then it’s off to see the tarot wizards at Psychic Oz.

With over 80 free tarot love reading specialists, each carefully selected and rigorously screened, they’ll give it to you straight, yet with compassion.

Psychic Oz Features

With fewer psychics than many other established sites, Psychic Oz has a comprehensive search filter that helps you narrow down your search results to help you find the right psychic or reading. Whether you’re looking for a free tarot love reading or something else, the search engine allows you to choose based on subject, tools, and abilities, with each category including numerous sub-categories.

There are also convenient lists of customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars if you’re not a browser, and each psychic has an in-depth profile to inspect, including user reviews. Psychic Oz also offers multiple formats, including chat, phone, email, and video readings.

Deals

As a show of their sensitivity to those seeking a free tarot love reading, like chocolate on your pillow at a luxury hotel, the first minute of every phone reading at Psychic Oz is always free.

All new customers get the first three minutes of their first reading free, plus there are also $1/minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes, along with an email reading deal for $4.99 (1 question only).

What Users Say

Psychic Oz has a 4.6 out of 5 overall rating on Trustpilot, with 88% of the users giving the site a 5-star review.



One user in particular thought their psychic was genuine, thoughtful, caring, and delivered the truth honestly [5]. Another customer thought the site was a bit inconsistent, saying they’ve used the site for many years with varying results [6].

>>Get a 3-minute free tarot love reading on Psychic Oz

Is It Good to Get Tarot Reading?

The answer is yes. Getting a free love tarot card reading is beneficial. Listed below are some advantages of having a free tarot love reading by a pro.

Get a Different Perspective

It's easy to lose sight of the forest for the trees when you are burdened with a problem. If you feel stuck in a rut and can't see your way out, a free tarot love reading may provide insights about yourself and the problem.

Enjoy Enhanced Spiritual Understanding

The symbolism and meanings associated with the tarot can set you free by helping you expand your spiritual comprehension of the world and your relative place in it.

You Get to See Yourself in the Mirror

Understanding that your accomplishments and failures reflect how you feel about yourself and what you think you deserve is key to manifesting what you need in life.

Discover Your Inner Voice

A Tarot reading may suggest something you have never considered before, so at times, you hear a voice inside say, "I knew that."

Experience a Sense of Healing

After a successful free tarot love reading, you may initially feel relieved that you’ve finally let something go. You might also feel that, at last, you’re seeing the big picture of what's wrong and can begin formulating solutions.

How Do I Know if a Tarot Card Reader Is Legitimate?

If you’ve never had a reading before, it can be challenging to tell a genuine online Tarot reader from a fake one. However, there are a few tell-tale signs to look for.

Fishing for Information

Do not trust a Tarot reader who asks too many questions. This is called fishing for information, and it’s a way to exploit your by using the information you’ve shared to formulate logical assumptions about your life.

Going Off on a Tangent

Going off on long lectures is a common trick used by fake tarot readers to run up time by keeping you on the line. Real psychic readings go straight to the point.

Implying You’re Cursed

One of the dirtiest tricks employed by fake psychics is to exploit the natural fears that most people have. It works by claiming that an evil spell cast against you is causing whatever problem you have come to ask about.



If you ever encounter a reader who does this, immediately end the reading and leave. If you’re on a psychic site, report it immediately.

Telling You What You Want to Hear

Telling you what you want to hear is a trick employed by many fake psychics to keep you coming back for more readings. For example, claiming a lover who has left will be coming back by downplaying the obvious signs they’re gone for good is designed to keep you paying in hopes of hearing good news.

FAQs on Tarot Readings

If you still have questions about the free tarot love reading sites we’ve covered, here are some frequently asked questions by customers who are also trying to get it on the action.

Are There Any Free Tarot Love Reading Sites?

Yes, various websites like Kasamba, Psychic Oz, and Psychic Source provide free tarot love reading sessions in the form of free minutes and credits as a promotion to draw new customers.

Free tarot love reading sessions also exist on sites like Facebook, although the readers there are frequently inexperienced amateurs who may or may not be psychic.

Are Free Tarot Love Readings Accurate?

Yes, a free tarot love reading can be quite accurate, particularly if it is done on a credible professional platform that has been around for years, like Psychic Source.

This is because a skilled reader will attempt to wow you with their prowess during the free-minute period to get you to consent to a lengthier, paid reading.

Is It Ok to Read Your Own Tarot Cards?

Yes. In fact, several reputable esoteric traditions advocate regular Tarot card readings as a form of meditation and self-exploration.

However, if you want to gain insight into a problem that’s haunting you, then it’s recommended to seek the advice of an expert who can provide an objective view of your situation..

Is There an App That Reads Your Tarot Cards?

Yes, several paid psychic networks provide free yes-or-no Tarot readings and automated AI tarot readings for fun and enjoyment.

Kasamba is one such website offering either a single-card or a three-card automated spread.

While we acknowledge that some of the responses we got were eerily accurate, we wouldn’t recommend using this sort of reading for important questions.

Where Can I Read Tarot Cards Online?

If you are a skilled Tarot reader and want to offer your services online, companies like Kasamba, Psychic Source, and others are constantly looking for new readers. Simply go to their websites and search through the customer support section.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to gain experience in reading for others, you can set up a Facebook page free of charge and do free tarot love reading sessions to practice.

Can You Do Tarot Readings Every Day?

No, consulting with a professional tarot reader every day is not recommended. First, since professional online tarot services charge by the minute, getting a daily reading could be very expensive.

It’s also important to realize that getting a professional reading every day means that you're not only doubting the readings you’ve had so far, but your own intuition as well.

What Questions Should I Ask the Tarot Reader?

In a professional tarot reading, you should ask about anything that you feel holds great meaning. Most questions asked in online Tarot readings center around a seeker's priorities in life, including romantic relationships, friendships, family, career, money, and other important concerns.

Is There Such a Thing as Free Tarot Love Reading? Conclusion

Whether you’re in search of love or it has played a cruel joke on you, the wisdom of the tarot can help you see the forest for the trees when it comes to either holding on or letting go.

The four sites covered here all excel at providing free tarot love readings for whatever Venus has done to you.

If love is on your mind, now you know where to go for sage advice, psychic insights, and a free tarot love reading to get you through it all.

Good Luck.

>>Get a free tarot love reading on Kasamba

References