Florida has always been a powerhouse in the world of sports, from legendary college programs to championship-winning pro teams. So, it’s no surprise that Florida sports betting has taken off with the same kind of energy and competition.

We explored dozens of online sportsbooks that cater to bettors in the state and narrowed them down to the top 10. It wasn’t easy, as there’s a lot of quality out there, but BetOnline edged out the rest with its deep market selection, sharp live betting features, and long-standing reputation.

Still, this guide covers the best of what the Sunshine State has to offer right now. Keep reading to find out more.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

BetAnySports : Most competitive NFL odds

BetWhale : 150% deposit boost

Sportsbetting.ag : Quickest payouts

Everygame : Great live betting tools

Bovada : Ideal for horse racing

: Ideal for horse racing MyBookie : Best reload bonuses

BUSR : Most beginner-friendly

XBet : Best for hockey bettors

BetUS : Excellent mobile compatibility

There aren’t any better Florida betting sites than these top 10, but which one are you going to try first? We’ve got some handy info to help you decide that below.

1. BetOnline - Best Florida Sports Betting Site Overall



Pros:

$250 welcome bonus with 0x rollover

Over 20 payment options

High betting limits

Excellent VIP rewards

Dedicated horse and eSports betting sections

Cons:

Could add more regular promos

No dedicated mobile application

Our top pick for Florida sports betting is BetOnline, without a doubt. Let’s take a look at why.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

BetOnline has been around for over 30 years and has constantly curated its sportsbook to offer one of the widest ranges of markets available. It now features odds for more than 20 sports, but we found it particularly strong when it comes to prop bets for football and basketball games.

And if you like to bet on college sports, like most of us here in Florida do, you’ll find plenty of options here. BetOnline seems to specialize in college matchups, with a wide range of odds for NCAA basketball and football teams across the state.

The only thing we’d change is the addition of more eSports betting markets.

Betting Promos: 4.9/5

The BetOnline welcome bonus is a 50% deposit match of up to $250 as a free bet. It’s a fair deal, but the thing that makes it stand out is that there’s no rollover requirement, so if you’re lucky enough to win with your free bet, you can cash out right away.

We were pleased with the variety of random bonuses across sports at BetOnline, like boosted NBA odds, reduced juice bets for the NHL, and bet insurance for The Masters playoffs.

Sure, a more general reload offer would have been nice to see as well, but overall, we appreciated the variety here.

Other Important Features: 4.9/5

The visual design of BetOnline is among the best in the business. It looks sharp and is packed with great features, including some of the most intuitive live betting tools we’ve ever come across at Florida sports betting sites.

It also offers more than 20 payment methods. Cryptocurrencies make up a large portion of these, and payouts with crypto can be processed in as little as an hour.

Final Score: 4.9/5

It looks like it’s going to be tough for any of BetOnline’s competitors to knock it off the throne any time soon. After all, it has had a 30+ year head start on most of them..

>> Get your free bet of up to $250 [BetOnline]

2. BetAnySports - Best Florida Online Sports Betting Site for Football



Pros:

Top selection of college and pro football odds

Up to $500 welcome pack with 6x rollover

Less juice bonus on NFL bets

Over 20 years in the sports betting business

24/7 phone support available

Cons:

Basic website design

Limited access to info unless you register

Being rated as the best sportsbook in Florida for football is a hot ticket, given the state’s deep love for the sport. But that title belongs to BetAnySports.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Football is clearly the standout sport of BetAnySports. Every NFL and NCAA game, as well as AFL matchups, comes with tons of prop bets. You can bet on the drafts and get odds on the Super Bowl pretty early in the season.

It’s not just football that you can bet on, though. There are odds for tennis, golf, soccer, and a fair number of other sports. However, the coverage of some of the more niche sports is lacking.

Just note that you won’t be able to view any of these betting lines until you’re signed into an account, which is a bit annoying.

Betting Promos: 4.9/5

BetAnySports is currently running a 25% match of up to $500 as its welcome offer. It’s a good deal, considering it has just 6x wagering requirements, which is below average. You won’t need to spend as long converting your winnings into cash.

We also liked the Less Juice bonus, which lets you pay half on all of your bets on NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, MLB, and NHL.

Other Important Features: 4.8/5

If you’re new to sports betting, BetAnySports could be a great option thanks to its extensive library of betting guides. There are detailed explanations for all the different types of bets, including live betting and more.

Payments can be made with a solid range of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin, as well as cards and bank transfers. However, you won’t be able to deposit with an eWallet.

Final Score: 4.85/5

Minor details separate our top two sites for sports betting in Florida, and if you’re looking to wager on the Buccaneers or the Gators, this might be the best place to start.

>> Grab a 25% bonus up to $500 [BetAnySports]

3. BetWhale - Best Florida Betting Site for Generous Bonuses



Pros:

150% deposit boost for new players

Great eSports coverage

Good live betting tools

Over 10 payment methods

Detailed and engaging racebook

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal limits

Not very frequent ongoing offers

Online betting in Florida is better when you can get a great welcome offer to kick things off at a new site. We tracked down the best welcome bonus at the relatively new betting site, BetWhale.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

BetWhale is one of the best eSports betting sites in Florida at the moment. It goes well beyond offering odds for the major tournaments in big games and provides betting lines for matches from the likes of Arena of Valor and Fortnite.

It’s still a good place to bet on real-world sports as well. For example, there are odds for sports like beach volleyball, badminton, and lacrosse. Perhaps a few more sports would not have gone amiss, but there’s enough here to satisfy most Florida players.

Another noteworthy part of this sportsbook is its horse racing betting. We found BetWhale to have a strong racebook that covers horse races from around the world.

Betting Promos: 4.8/5

That generous welcome offer we mentioned is a 150% deposit match, available to new players when they sign up for BetWhale. To get it, you need to use the code THEBOOST and make a payment of $50 or more. Wagering requirements are set at 10x.

You will get free bets and boosted odds as an existing player here, although they don’t seem to be quite as common as they are at some of the other sports betting Florida sites.

Other Important Features: 4.7/5

One of the standout features of BetWhale is its live betting setup. Almost all of the betting lines here can be enjoyed live, and you’ll get strong odds for most of them.

Many of the eSports games can be live-streamed (and there are a lot of them). For real-world sports, some events are available to stream, and when they’re not, you’ll still have access to live graphics that keep you up to date with the action.

The design of the website feels a little plain, especially considering how new it is..

BetWhale supports payments with almost 10 cryptocurrencies, alongside credit cards and PayPal.

Final Score: 4.7/5

There’s no doubt that BetWhale is a strong bronze-medal Florida sports betting site. Its welcome bonus certainly plays a big part in that.

>> Claim your 150% deposit bonus [BetWhale]

4. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Sports Gambling Florida Site for Fast Payouts



Pros:

Offers quick crypto payouts

50% bonus up to $250 for new users

20+ payment options available

Supports 25+ sports

Has a separate casino section

Cons:

Live chat can sometimes be slow

Could add more niche sports

Classic bookmaker Sportsbetting.ag has only gotten better over the years, and one of the ways it has stayed relevant is by paying out customers instantly and offering a wide range of payment methods.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

Sportsbetting.ag definitely takes its range of sports markets very seriously. It covers the major sports like football and basketball very well and even allows you to suggest your own prop bets for some of them.

The overall number of sports is around 20, so you can also place bets on the likes of Aussie rules football and hurling.

It doesn’t seem to offer a whole lot of markets for eSports, or non-sporting bets like politics and finances. A few more of these would help boost its score in this category.

Betting Promos: 4.6/5

You can currently get a 50% deposit match of up to $250 plus 100 free spins when you sign up for a new account at Sportsbetting.ag. That deposit match cash will come in the form of a free bet.

You’ll need to use the promo code WELCOME to claim the offer, and the good news is that you won’t have to roll over the bonus funds before you can cash out. This is going to make life a whole lot easier.

There are a few random deals available to players here, like NHL parlay boosts, but the site does seem to be missing a standard reload offer.

Other Important Features: 4.8/5

A good banking setup really sets a professional tone for a sports betting site in Florida, and that’s what Sportsbetting.ag delivers. Its choice of over 20 payment methods beats most of the competition.

Of these, around 15 are cryptocurrencies, which can be used to get paid out in less than an hour. You won’t find faster payouts from any other sports betting site in Florida.

The new site design is second to none, and it translates well to the smaller screen with smooth graphics and an engaging interface.

Final Score: 4.7/5

The main things you’ll get out of Sportsbetting.ag are a wide range of sports markets, a very fair welcome offer, and instant payouts. That’s a pretty good combination of perks, if you ask us.

>> Grab the $250 free bet [Sportsbetting.ag]

5. Everygame - Best Florida Online Sportsbook for Live Betting



Pros:

$1,000 welcome package

8x wagering requirements

Thousands of daily live betting markets

Great option for basketball betting

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

Could add more sports

Withdrawals aren’t processed on weekends

Are you looking to bet on sports live? If so, you might want to check out Everygame. This bookie has some of the best tools we’ve seen.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

We found Everygame to be one of the best bookies for the NBA, which makes sense, considering that it is one of the top sports for live betting in Florida. Each game comes with loads of fun props, and there are even plenty of markets for college basketball.

It’s also worth noting that you can place futures bets well in advance here. For example, we were able to bet on the NBA and NFL drafts long before they took place.

One change we would like to see in the Everygame sportsbook is the inclusion of a few more niche sports. A select few Florida players might not feel fully accommodated by the current range of options.

If you ever want to try something else at Everygame, know that it’s also a top-rated poker site with excellent games.

Betting Promos: 4.7/5

There are two welcome bonuses to choose from at Everygame. Fiat players can opt for a 100% deposit match of up to $500 with the code WELCOME500, while crypto players can get a 50% match up to $1,000 by using the alternative code CRYPTO1K.

The rollover is slightly below average at 8x for both offers, which makes it a little quicker when it comes to cashing out your winnings.

This Florida sports gambling site offers a selection of additional promotions, like parlay boosters for certain sports and boosted odds for others.

Other Important Features: 4.6/5

The live betting tools at Everygame are the best we’ve come across in Florida. It might not be the most immersive site visually, but once you access the live betting section, it really comes to life.

For most markets, you’ll get speedy cash-out options and a wide range of live graphics.

There’s a solid list of payment methods here, including eWallets, cryptos, cards, and more. Keep in mind that the processing team doesn’t work on weekends, so if you cash out on a Friday afternoon, you won’t see your winnings until at least Monday.

Final Score: 4.6/5

Everygame’s score remains high despite coming in fifth place. The margins at the top are razor-thin, which says a lot about the overall quality of Florida’s sports betting scene.

>> Deposit for up to a $1,000 bonus [Everygame]

How We Ranked the Best Florida Online Betting Sites

Sports Betting Markets

Before we recommend a bookmaker, we want to make sure it covers all the sports that are popular in Florida. This includes college football, baseball, and horse racing. Of course, the more sports and the more markets in general, the better.

Betting Promos

It’s always best to kick things off at a new betting site with a strong welcome bonus. This is one of the first things we’ve rated when reviewing the top Florida betting sites. Ongoing promotions for existing players help improve a site’s rating even further.

Banking

In this category, we look at the number of payment methods a gambling website offers for deposits and withdrawals, the speed of payouts, the minimum and maximum limits, and whether there are any fees associated with transactions.

Live Betting

As more Florida sports bettors are placing their bets live, we’ve made sure to rank sites based on the quality of their live betting tools. We look for fast in-play odds, high-quality live graphics, and, ideally, a live stream or two.

Mobile Sports Betting

With most people in Florida now placing bets on their phones, it’s essential for bookmakers to have a mobile-friendly site that looks good and is easy to navigate. We’ve made this a key factor in our rankings.

Is BetOnline the Best Florida Sports Betting Site?

BetOnline has been at the top of the Florida sports betting scene for more than 30 years. Here’s how it continues to stay on top:

No rollover on free bet: You won’t have to play through the BetOnline welcome bonus before you can cash it out.

Thousands of daily markets: BetOnline offers a wide range of markets to bet on across a multitude of sports.

Highly competitive odds: Most of the betting markets at BetOnline feature odds that offer solid value for your wins.

30 years of experience: BetOnline’s longevity - over 30 years in the business - proves that it’s earned players’ trust.

Interestingly, BetOnline is also among the best payout casinos online , offering high-RTP games.

Florida Sports Betting: Online or In Person?

There’s a small handful of places that you can bet on sports in person in Florida, but we still think the online betting scene is the better option. Here’s why.

More betting markets: You’ll likely find more betting lines online than you would in person.



Easier to keep track of: Online betting lets you stay updated with your bets on the go. No need to worry about keeping a physical betting slip.



Live betting all night: Want to bet live on a game happening on the other side of the world? You can only do that online.



Bonus offers: One of the biggest advantages of online betting is that you’ll get free bets, matched deposits, boosted odds, and other promotions.

Florida Sports Betting – FAQs

Are Florida Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, most Florida sports betting sites are safe, but we encourage you to research each one just to make sure. You can start with any of our top 10 recommendations, as we have vetted all of them for safety.

Which Florida Sports Betting Site Has the Best Bonus?

BetWhale has the best bonus in Florida at the moment. Their new customer offer is a 150% deposit match. Not bad at all.

What is the Best Florida Sports Betting Site?

According to our rankings, BetOnline is the best Florida sports betting site overall. It’s an all-rounder that barely misses with any criteria.

Which Teams Can I Bet on in Florida?

Popular teams to bet on in Florida include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites, Compared

Here they are one more time. The five best sites for sports betting in the state of Florida.

BetOnline: This is the best sports betting site in Florida. Use the code FREE250 to get a 50% up to $250 free bet and 100 free spins when you sign up.



BetAnySports: The number one place to bet on football in Florida is BetAnySports. You can get a 25% bonus of up to $500 as a new player here.



BetWhale: You’ll find the best welcome bonus at BetWhale. Sign up now and boost your initial bankroll with a 150% welcome bonus.



Sportsbetting.ag: Check out this site for the best instant payouts in FL. Its new customer offer is a 50% match up to $250 and includes 100 free spins when you use the code WELCOME.



Everygame: The live betting at Everygame is the best out there. You can explore the site and all its features using a 100% bonus of up to $500 when you use the code WELCOME500.

How to Sign Up for the Best Florida Sportsbook

There are four simple steps that you’ll need to take to sign up for BetOnline, the best sportsbook in Florida. You can use similar steps for our other top picks, too.

1. Locate the Signup Form

Go to the BetOnline homepage and click the Join button at the top

Enter a few details into the form and agree to the terms

Create a password and complete the form

2. Verify Your Account

Go into your email inbox and find the link sent from BetOnline

Follow the instructions to verify your account

3. Make a Payment

Choose a payment method to make your first deposit

Enter the amount that will trigger the welcome bonus

Type in the promo code and complete the payment

4. Start Betting on Your Favorite Sports

Go to the sports betting section

Find an event you’re interested in

Adjust your wager and have fun!

Expert Tips for Florida Sports Gambling

Get Your Tips From the Right People

Tips can be a great source of inspiration for your bets, but make sure you’re getting them from reliable sources like pro players, so you know that they’re legit.

Find the Right Odds for the Sports You Love

If you tend to bet on the same sport regularly, take the time to find out which bookmaker consistently offers the best odds for it.

Get New Sports Welcome Bonuses

There are plenty of great bonuses for new players at Florida sports betting sites. We recommend taking advantage of these while you explore your options.

Find the Best Betting Apps in Florida

Prefer betting on a smartphone? Make sure you choose a site that works well on mobile. We especially recommend BetOnline and Bovada for mobile sports betting.

Be Safe While Sports Gambling in Florida

We strongly encourage all players to use deposit limits and time checks when they’re available at Florida online sportsbooks. These tools help you stay in control, and you don’t need to be a problem gambler to benefit from them.

Have You Found the Best Florida Sports Betting Sites?

When it comes to sports betting, Florida is an interesting place. The Sunshine State is crazy about sports, and it has the bookmakers to match.

The best of these is BetOnline with all of its impressive lines and markets. But every site on our list offers great bonuses for new players, so why not claim a few of them while you search for your new favorite site?

Once you find your top option, make sure you gamble responsibly and keep it fun.







