Florida and RVing go together like bagels and cream cheese – simple, satisfying, and the best way to kick back and enjoy life.

I spent weeks exploring Florida in an RV across multiple trips, moving from one budget-friendly park to another across the Sunshine State.

There are many factors to consider: waterfront views, accessibility, or maybe just someplace clean and quiet. And yes, budget is a huge factor. Plus, I’ll clue you into a few parks you might want to avoid.

Sounds good? Let’s have a look.

What Makes a Great RV Park in Florida?

Before I hit the road to Florida, I made a list of must-haves. Here’s what I figured out about what makes an RV park work (for me, but also for other types of travelers):

Spacious, Well-Kept Spots: Tiny spaces will not cut it if you travel with company, pets, and your sanity. If I can’t open my RV door without hitting a tree or someone’s picnic table, that’s a no-go.

Proximity to Fun: Beach access, fishing, nature trails… a great park doesn’t leave you in the middle of nowhere unless “nowhere” itself is the experience.

Bang for Buck: Nobody loves a bargain like me, but I know when “cheap” turns into “you get what you pay for.” It’s all about finding that sweet spot.

Recommended RV Parks to Visit in Florida

Here are the top RV parks in Florida, in my humble opinion. After this list, I will also discuss a few places to avoid.

Sunshine Key RV Resort & Marina – Close to Great Snorkelling Spots

Location: Big Pine Key, along the breathtaking Overseas Highway

Price: $$$$ (Higher-end pricing, but worth it)

Highlight: Proximity to Bahia Honda State Park and fishing opportunities, 8-minute walk to Sandspur Beach

Of all the parks I visited, this one stole my heart. From the moment I pulled up, it felt less like an RV park and more like a luxe vacation retreat. Having my coffee while watching the sun rise over the turquoise ocean is definitely the highlight of my stay.

The finish spots were also absolutely perfect.

The private marina made it easy for boaters, while Bahia Honda’s pristine beaches were a quick drive away. It’s a perfect spot for snorkeling and chilling out. Just be ready for a steeper nightly rate, but I promise it’s a splurge you won’t regret.

Ortona South RV Park – Nice Quiet Spot

Location: Moore Haven, west of Lake Okeechobee

Price: $ (Super budget-friendly)

Highlight: Amazing facilities and zero crowds

If you’re looking for “off-the-grid calm,” Ortona South is the one. This park has no fancy pools or amenities, but the charm lies in its dated simplicity. The sites are wide and spotless. You can tell it’s well-maintained.

One thing I loved here (and I didn’t expect this) was the nearby Caloosahatchee River. It was serene, and there was something magical about hearing the quiet hum of nature at night. This is an excellent spot for folks who like to unwind after running around theme parks all week.

Highland Woods RV Resort – Perfect for Foodies

Location: Pompano Beach, minutes from Fort Lauderdale

Price: $$-$$$ (Affordable, but not the cheapest)

Highlight: Clean and modern feel with resort amenities

The location is just… chef’s kiss – you’re close enough to Pompano Beach for lazy afternoons in the sand, but at night, you could venture into Fort Lauderdale for great food (the tacos at this tiny local spot called El Jefe won us over).

The RV sites were sleek and had full hookups, which made the week-to-week domestic stuff easier on me. Also, as a Jersey driver, the well-paved and roomy spots made parking stress-free – a rarity in urban settings.

Manatee Springs State Park – Calming Nature Vibes

Location: Central Florida, close to the Gulf Coast

Price: $ (One of the cheapest state parks!)

Highlight: Spring-fed swimming and manatee sightings

If I had to pick one park that felt like stepping into a nature documentary, it was this one. The crystal-clear springs were a hit – everyone went swimming, and you could literally see fish darting by. Bright-eyed turtles popped their heads up, and I (luckily) avoided any gators!

Kayaking along the Suwannee River was also cool, though my arms didn’t thank me for the next morning. The whole place had a tranquil vibe that reminded me to slow down, something I don’t often do enough.

Jetty Park Campground – Lovely By-the-Beach Site

Location: Cape Canaveral, steps from the ocean

Price: $$$ (A bit pricier, but the location is king here)

Highlight: Incredible views of rocket launches

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how cool it is to watch a literal rocket launch from your campsite? I planned my stay around a scheduled liftoff (worth it), but the beach also stole the spotlight.

The sand was soft, the waves were gentle, and I never felt the kind of overcrowding you get at Jersey Shore on a Saturday. Heads-up – this place fills up fast, especially during peak tourist times, so book early if you’re coming.

Blue Spring State Park – Fun Hiking Trails

Location: Orange City, not far from Orlando

Price: $ (Florida State Parks know how to spoil you for cheap)

Highlight: Winter manatee viewing and hiking trails

If lounging by a natural spring and watching manatees glide through the water like gentle giants are on your bucket list, this state park should be on your itinerary. Honestly, Blue Spring blew me away. Coming from Jersey winters, it was surreal to be in 70-degree weather, soaking up some Vitamin D while the manatees basked.

The hiking trails were manageable even for non-hikers, although they don’t come close to my favorite hiking trails in Maryland . Still, I had fun and ended the day with marshmallows by the fire pit – a perfect end to a simple but stellar day.

Emerald Beach RV Park – Majestic Sunset Views

Location: Florida’s Panhandle, near Pensacola

Price: $$$$ (On the pricier side, but worth it for waterfront access)

Highlight: Sunset views that rival any postcard

If all you want is beach, beach, and more beach, Emerald Beach RV Park delivers in spades. The private swath of sand was immaculate, and the sunsets here were the best I have seen in Florida. I also appreciated the super clean bathhouses – though mine is Jersey-clean, not every RV bathroom is made for long showers.

The vibe is quieter than some laid-back Florida RV parks, which made it a nice spot to cap off my trip. Of course, staying at the RV park is not the same as spending time at the most amazing hotels, but it can still be a very comfortable experience if you make the right decisions along the way.

RV Parks to Avoid When Visiting Florida

Florida is cool for RV folks, but you cannot just jump into any park and have an amazing time. Here are three spots to avoid.

Miami Everglades RV Resort, Miami: I loved exploring Florida Everglades National Park , and I got the allure of Miami, but this place didn’t cut it. The sites are cramped, the atmosphere is noisy, and the “resort” feels like a stretch. If you love South Florida that much, park elsewhere and visit the city during the day.

Kissimmee South MH & RV Resort, Davenport: This one felt more like an overgrown trailer park than an RV destination. I paid less elsewhere for better amenities and family-friendly vibes. Plus, the mosquito situation was out of control.

Orange Blossom KOA, Apopka: Maybe my standards are too high, but the inconsistent Wi-Fi and overflowing trash bins left me disappointed. It lacked the care and maintenance I expected, even for a budget stop.

Tips for Selecting Florida’s Best RV Park

Here are some things that helped me make the most of Florida’s RV parks:

Look for parks with onsite laundry facilities – a big help when traveling for weeks.

Ask locals about their favorite spots to eat, swim, and relax – Floridians know their gems.

Keep cash handy for unexpected fees (dump stations, small park entry charges, etc.) since some places still live in the Stone Age when it comes to taking cards.

Avoid parks that market themselves as party-first destinations unless you enjoy background noise 24/7.

RV Parks in Florida – FAQs

How much do RV parks cost per month in Florida?

RV parks in Florida can cost depending on location, amenities, and the time of year. Generally, budget-friendly options can be found for as low as $30 per night, translating to about $900 per month.

Mid-range parks usually cost between $45 and $90 per night, which means a monthly expense of around $1,350 to $2,700. High-end or waterfront RV parks might charge significantly more, with nightly rates around $100 or higher, potentially exceeding $3,000 monthly.

How long can you stay in an RV in a state park in Florida?

In Florida state parks, the maximum stay for an RV is typically 14 consecutive days during the peak season, which includes cooler months when parks are most crowded.

During off-peak times, longer stays may be allowed. After reaching the limit, there must be a break of at least three nights before you can return to the same park. Some parks might have specific rules, so it's always a good idea to check the regulations of the particular state park you're interested in visiting.

Can I park my RV anywhere in Florida?

No, you cannot park your RV just anywhere in Florida. RV parking is regulated by local ordinances and specific regulations at designated RV parks in Florida, campgrounds, and public lands.

It's important to use officially designated areas like RV parks, state parks, national parks, or private properties with the owner's permission. Parking on the street, in public parking lots, or on beaches is typically prohibited unless explicitly allowed by local laws.

Always check local regulations to ensure compliance and avoid fines.