Exotic Weed Strains To Try in 2025 for Unique Flavors & Powerful Effects

Different exotic cannabis strains provide cannabis consumers with novelty. Exotic cannabis strains can cause more profound cerebral effects, euphoria, relaxation, and boost your energy levels.



There are over 700 different recognized and named exotic cannabis strains. With such a massive selection, finding the one that fits your specific needs can get challenging, especially if you are looking for exotic cannabis strains.

To make the search easier for you, we took it upon ourselves to discover the top exotic strains, and the winner is Green Gummy . Discover more about this exotic cannabis strain and 5 other awesome alternatives!



Where To Buy Exotic Weed Strains

Best Exotic Weed Strains: First Look

Green Gummy – Best Exotic Cannabis Strain Overall

Cannabis growers desired a highly flavorful hybrid with clean and fruity smells. This is how Green Gummy came to be. This indica-dominant hybrid strain (70%) offers calming and relaxing effects.

Consuming this unique strain before bed may improve sleep quality. Green Gummy is an indica dominant hybrid strain of an American Indica with a Peyote Purple #7 strain.

It has a distinct terpene profile during the flowering stage. The flowering period lasts between 8 and 9 weeks, and the yields are medium to high, usually between 450-500g/m2.

During late flowering, some plants' leaves can take on purple hues, which results in awesome purple cannabis plants. When it comes to growing cannabis from this specific strain, you will require grow lights if growing exotic strains indoors.

Green Gummy Auto has a very sweet aroma, inherited from its non-auto-flowering mother. Once again, cannabis users seeking stress relief and mental and physical unwinding will enjoy the flavor and effects of Green Gummy.

The Diamond CBD Delta 8 THC Green Apple Bites are a close alternative if you want to consume Green Gummy strain. They offer a flavorful and convenient way to experience Delta 8 THC. Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8 THC, providing a smooth, uplifting buzz that can enhance relaxation and stress relief.

Made with all-natural ingredients and hemp-derived cannabinoids, these gummies ensure a legal and enjoyable high. Users appreciate their effectiveness for both daytime and evening use, enjoying the balance between euphoria and calm.

Seed Supreme has been one of the leaders in the cannabis industry since its beginnings in 2013. Besides selling some of the top exotic strains, Seed Supreme has a selection of over 4,000 Indica-dominant hybrid, regular, and sativa strains.

>>Check the best prices for Green Gummy at Seed Supreme

If you are looking for a potent strain with a sweet, tropical aroma and flavor, Runtz Feminized is probably your perfect match. This is one of the top exotic strains with a high THC and CBD content, resulting in greater potency.

While the best exotic weed strains’ THC levels are inconclusive, its THC level is often reported to be up to 25%. Aside from being potent, Runtz Feminized is great if you are looking for good yields. Under optimal growing conditions, these best exotic weed strains produce around 18 oz per plant.

One of the rarest indica strains is not the easiest to grow, and you will need to ensure optimal growing conditions both indoors and outdoors for the best results. The flowering time is between 8 and 10 weeks.

Customers can expect an epic cerebral high and full-body relaxation. Consuming Runtz Feminized can also lead to feelings of excitement. While the effects are undeniable, consumers prefer this strain for the most exotic tastes.

Exhale Wellness' Runtz THCa Flower offers a potent hybrid strain featuring a blend of Gelato and Zkittlez. With a 19% THCa content, this flower is known for its sweet, candy-like flavors mixed with a hint of vanilla.

Users can expect a combination of mental stimulation and physical relaxation, making it suitable for afternoon or evening sessions. The product is federally compliant and third-party lab tested to ensure quality. It is particularly noted for its potential to alleviate physical discomfort and improve sleep.

You can get high-quality Runtz Feminized exotic strains of weed at Homegrown Cannabis Co. This reputable seed bank has one of the best loyalty programs, and loyal customers can benefit from special discount deals and other perks.

>>Check the best prices for Runtz Feminized at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Milky Way F1 - Best for High Yields

Milky Way F1 is a carefully crafted hybrid that brings together the best of both sativa and indica strains. This fusion results in a one-of-a-kind experience that cannabis enthusiasts will surely appreciate.

The strain's genetic makeup ensures a well-balanced high that combines a euphoric head rush with a relaxing body sensation, making it ideal for both day and nighttime use.

Get ready to embark on a journey through the cosmos with Milky Way F1. This strain offers a blissful and uplifting high that will leave you feeling creative, focused, and inspired. The initial cerebral buzz gently transitions into a soothing body relaxation, melting away stress and tension.

Milky Way F1 boasts an impressive THC content, with levels typically ranging between 15% and 20%. This makes it a potent strain that can deliver a satisfying high without overwhelming inexperienced users.

Even if you're new to growing cannabis, Milky Way F1 is a user-friendly strain that won't disappoint. These exotic strains of weed are feminized, which means you won't have to worry about dealing with male plants. They also have a relatively short flowering time of around 8-9 weeks, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation.

With a moderate height and an average yield of 450-500 grams per square meter indoors, Milky Way F1 is a manageable strain that rewards growers with bountiful harvests. It thrives in a variety of growing environments, including soil, hydroponics, and even greenhouse setups. This versatility makes it an excellent choice for growers of all skill levels.

You can buy Milky Way F1 potent strains from Royal Queen Seeds, one of the first seed banks online that offers this exotic cannabis strain that produces stable, uniform crops every time. Like most cannabis companies, Royal Queen Cannabis Seeds offers regular deals and discounts for their exotic strains.

>>Check the best prices for Milky Way F1 at RQS

Granddaddy Purple, commonly known as Grandaddy Purp, is a hybrid developed by breeder Ken Estes in Northern California in 2003. It is a potent purple Indica-dominating strain with different characteristics Indica potent effects that start on the head.

This great strain is a mix between Hindu Kush and Granddaddy Purple. The plants produce big buds and the taste reminds of sweet grape flavor.

The flowering time is between 9 and 10 weeks in optimal conditions, and yields go up to 400 gr per m2, which is average. Granddaddy Purple has a below-average level of THC, around 13%.

Consumers usually report feelings of calmness and sedation. Its uplifting properties can help many cannabis users deal with anxiety and stress.

While growing Granddaddy Purple is easy, you want to keep temperatures in the lower range during the flowering phase. You also want to ensure good circulation in the growing tent or garden. This strain produces the finest results when cultivated indoors, with up to 4 oz of buds per plant.

For a relaxing and soothing experience, consider Diamond CBD's 50mg Delta 8 + Live Resin Gummies - Granddaddy Purple - Indica. Each tasty gummy contains about 50mg of Delta 8 THC combined with high-quality Live Resin.

Seedsman is a respectable seed bank offering a germination guarantee on most exotic cannabis strains. With special BOGO deals, you can save when buying the most exotic strains of weed in packs. Seedsman also guarantees safe and discreet packaging and shipping.

>>Check the best prices for Granddaddy Purple at Seedsman

Blue Haze – Best for Pain Relief

Next on the list of the best exotic cannabis strains, we have good-old Blue Haze. Unlike most rare cannabis strains on this list, this is a sativa-dominant strain, with 80% sativa.

This is a well-balanced hybrid strain that is the offspring of a Blueberry indica and the Haze strain. This hybrid has a rather pleasant aroma and smell.

Blue Haze is a wonderful choice for the average cannabis consumer because it is suitable for a wide range of activities. Blue Haze delivers the best mix of euphoric and profound effects.

Blue Haze has been used medicinally to treat migraines, headaches, tension, anxiety, and chronic pain. Blue Haze, like other indica-dominant hybrids, is sometimes classified as an evening strain due to its tendency to leave consumers fatigued.

This is one of the best cannabis strains with a high THC level (around 20%). The flowering time is between 4 and 8 weeks. Growing cannabis from Blue Haze exotic strains usually yields between 14 and 17 oz per plant.

While Blue Haze consumables are difficult to find, a close alternative is BudPop's Blueberry Haze HHC Gummies. They offer a potent and flavorful way to enjoy the benefits of HHC, a cannabinoid known for its balanced effects between Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. Each gummy contains 25mg of HHC, with 25 gummies per bottle, totaling 625mg.

These vegan-friendly gummies use high-quality, non-GMO ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals. They provide a euphoric yet calming experience, making them suitable for both new and experienced users.

ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is the best place to purchase Blue Haze exotic strains. At this seed bank, you benefit from a 100% germination guarantee. Besides Blue Haze, ILGM sells many other exotic varieties.

>>Check the best prices for Blue Haze at ILGM

Chocolope - Best for a Full Body & Mind High

Chocolope 256 is a strain that combines the best of both worlds, offering a unique experience for cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC level of up to 19%, Chocolope Fem offers moderate potency, making it suitable for newcomers to cannabis.

Chocolope 256 is a sativa-dominant hybrid resulting from the crossbreeding of two potent strains: Chocolate Thai and

Cannalope Haze. Like most Sativa strains, Chocolope Fem delivers a boost of happiness and mental clarity. Many users also report mood-uplifting effects, making it beneficial for those dealing with anxiety and depression.

Imagine stepping into your favorite coffeehouse: the Chocolope strain greets you with notes of cold brew coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and a touch of sweetness. It's like sipping a warm mocha latte while enjoying the uplifting effects of cannabis.

Chocolope Fem has a flowering period of around 10 to 12 weeks. Although it takes a bit longer, the wait is worthwhile due to the high yield, averaging 500 grams per m², with potential for even larger harvests.

Growing Chocolope Fem can be challenging, similar to other Sativa strains. If you choose to cultivate this strain, thorough research on optimal growing conditions is essential. To achieve the best results, ensure proper temperature and humidity levels and provide sufficient light, especially during the flowering stage.

Although Chocolope Fem consumables can be hard to find, a great alternative for a strong effect is the 2700mg HHC Vape Pen - Acapulco Gold - Sativa - 3ml - Chill Extreme from DiamondCBD.

This vape pen offers a substantial number of puffs and delivers uplifting and energizing effects, similar to those of Chocolope Fem.

>>Check the best prices for Chocolope at DNA Genetics

How We Chose the Strains

Now, onto our ranking criteria. Below, you will find the top five most important ranking criteria we have taken into account.

Potency & THC Level

One of the most crucial factors to consider when purchasing exotic cannabis seeds is the THC level. THC is responsible for the high, and the greater THC level results in the greater high. With strains of greater THC levels, you can also expect longer-lasting effects.

Growing Difficulty

We have also taken into account the growing difficulty. Not everybody around here is an experienced cultivator, so we made sure to include strains that both beginner and more experienced growers can tend to.

Expected Yield

The expected yield is another important ranking factor. The yield refers to the amount of bud produced by your plants and its measures in grams per m2. If you want to get a lot of final products, you want to get your hands on other strains that promise high yields.

Flowering Time

Flowering time refers to how long it takes for a cannabis plant to mature and be ready for harvest. Plants with a shorter average flowering time are ready for harvest sooner. We made sure to include only options with a short and average flowering time.

Expected Effects

We have also taken into account expected effects when ranking the best rare marijuana seeds . In other words, we looked into the exotic marijuana strains genetics and terpene profiles, as both are responsible for the effect you experience.

>>Check the best prices for the #1 exotic weed strain

What to Know Before Buying

Here are some things you should know before purchasing regular exotic weed strains.

Check the Content of CBD and THC

Both CBD and THC are present in cannabis as the main cannabinoids. While both are cannabinoids, CBD does not have psychoactive properties, unlike THC. Therefore, you want to check the content of both before making your decision.

Examine Different Types of Strains

When it comes to different strains, exotic sativa strains and exotic indica strains are the most well-known. Sativa dominant hybrid strain is more energizing, but indica is soothing and can help you get a good night’s sleep. You can also get hybrid strains, which have the best of both worlds.

Check the Seed Type

There are different types of seeds, including feminized, regular, and autoflowering. Autoflower seeds blossom on their own, feminized seeds only produce female plants and must be monitored for light cycles, while regular seeds are natural and produce both male and female plants.

Growing Preferences

You also want to check the growing preferences of various strains you are interested in. There are many differences between outdoor and indoor growing. Most exotic strains do better when grown indoors, while others do better outdoors despite weather fluctuations.

FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the most exotic marijuana seeds for sale .

What Is the Most Exotic Weed Strain?

Green Gummy is one of the best exotic cannabis strains that is rare, but the list goes on with Granddaddy Purple, Strawberry Cough, Banana Kush, Cereal Milk, Purple Punch, Chocolate Haze, and many other great exotic strains.

What Exotic Strains are Considered ZaZa?

ZaZa is an indica dominant strain originating from South Bay Genetics based in California. Most cultivators believe it is a cross between Blue Dream or Rare Darkness. Some also believe it may be a cross between Gas Station Bob and Scotts OG.

What is the Name of the Purple Exotic Strain?

Granddaddy Purple is a well-known exotic purple strain on the cannabis market. Granddaddy Purple also forms the foundation of several other regular best cannabis strains, including Big Bud and Purple Urkle.



What Is Real Exotic Weed?

Exotic weed refers to rare, premium cannabis strains known for unique flavors, vibrant colors, and high potency. These strains often come from exclusive genetics and are carefully grown for top-tier quality.

Is Exotic Weed Stronger?

Yes, exotic weed is typically stronger. It often contains higher THC levels, richer terpene profiles, and more intense effects compared to standard strains.

What Is Royal Weed?

Royal weed usually refers to ultra-premium cannabis cultivated under luxury standards. It’s top-shelf flower—potent, perfectly cured, and often associated with limited releases or elite brands.

Our Verdict

As you know by now, different rare cannabis strains provide different effects. When making the decision on the next exotic cannabis strain you want to check out, consider your personal preferences and the way you want to feel.

If you are looking for the most exotic weed strain, we recommend you check out our top pick, Green Gummy from Seed Supreme.

Do not be afraid to experiment and explore different exotic strains. You cannot go wrong for as long as you are enjoying your time being high.