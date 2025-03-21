We are back on the road! This time around, I’m diving into the wonders of the Florida Everglades National Park, uncovering its breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife.

For me, Everglades National Park, known to local tribes as Pahayokee (“Grassy Waters”), is one of the most unique ecosystems you could ever visit. It’s a place where you can leave the chaos of everyday life behind and connect with some of Florida’s most beautiful nature – and maybe the odd crocodile or manatee.

Every time I visit I can’t help but stand in awe of its natural beauty.

Here are some insider tips on what to do and what I’ve learned along the way.

The highlights of my trip to Everglades National Park

Taking an airboat ride : Adrenaline and travel combined

Mangrove tunnels: An epic waterway that’s a hidden oasis

Scenic hikes: Everything from groomed trails to off-the-beaten-path adventures

Wildlife spotting: It’s not just crocodiles you’ll see

Camping under the stars: A region with no light pollution

Tram rides at Shark Valley: My favorite views in the whole park

Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center: Get your Everglades “PhD” first

Mahogany Hammock Trail: A forest-bathing wonderland

Taking an Airboat Ride

Riding an airboat is the quintessential Everglades experience, and hell, it’s really the only way to properly get around.

These high-speed boats glide effortlessly across the wetlands, offering close-up views of wildlife like alligators, herons, and even turtles.

Guides not only show you the best sights but also share fascinating details about the area’s ecosystem and history.

Pro Tip: Shark Valley and Everglades City have some of the most exciting tours. Book your airboat ride early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid the heat and see more active wildlife.

Paddling through Mangrove Tunnels

Kayaking or canoeing through the Everglades is an adventure unlike any other. The mangrove tunnels are magical: quiet, serene, and brimming with life.

Hell’s Bay Canoe Trail and Nine-Mile Pond are my go-to spots for this. With every paddle, you’ll encounter something new, from vibrant crabs on the mangroves to the possibility of spotting a shy manatee gliding by.

Pro Tip: Wear lightweight, long-sleeved clothing to protect yourself from the sun and mosquitoes while paddling.

Hiking the Scenic Trails

I’m happy that the Everglades offers trails for every type of adventurer. Sometimes I want easy boardwalks and sometimes I need off-the-beaten pathways.

The Anhinga Trail is perfect for beginners and families, offering guaranteed views of alligators and wading birds.

For something quieter, try the Gumbo Limbo Trail or the Pa-hay-okee Overlook for incredible views of the "River of Grass."

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to carry a refillable water bottle, as hydration is key, especially during Florida’s warm months.

Spotting the world’s most unique wildlife

It’s no secret that the Everglades is a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts.

During my visits, I’ve spotted roseate spoonbills, great blue herons, otters, manatees, crocodiles, and even the odd snapping turtle.

The aptly named Flamingo and Shark Valley are particularly excellent spots for birdwatching and seeing reptiles up close.

Pro Tip: Bring binoculars to enhance your wildlife-watching experience and visit during the dry season (November to April) for the best sightings.

Camping under the stars

Being fairly far from major tourist hubs like Miami, I find that camping in the Everglades is a unique way to immerse myself in its beauty – without worrying about a long, sweaty drive back.

Flamingo Campground is great for families, offering great views, solar-heated showers, and even an amphitheater. It’s a great launching pad for fishing and canoeing excursions.

For those seeking adventure, backcountry sites like chickees (a type of local, overwater hut) provide a rustic, unforgettable experience on raised platforms over water.

Either way, you get clear night skies here with no light pollution: a rarity for us city folks.

Pro Tip: Make reservations well in advance, as campsites fill up quickly during the peak season.

Taking a scenic tram at Shark Valley

Shark Valley is a must-visit for its iconic 15-mile loop, which you can explore by tram or bicycle.

The tram tours are guided, offering fascinating insights into the ecosystem and wildlife. Me? I prefer renting a bike and pedaling my way through the scenic trail.

At the midway point, I suggest stopping and catching your breath at the observation tower for panoramic views of alligators and wading birds.

Pro Tip: Arrive early to rent a bike, as they can sell out quickly, especially during peak season. Morning rides offer cooler temperatures and more wildlife activity.

Visiting Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center

If it’s my first time visiting, I’d start my adventure at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center for an in-depth introduction to the park.

The center features interactive exhibits, films, and rangers who can provide expert advice on the best spots to visit based on the season and your interests.

It's also a great place to pick up maps and learn about current wildlife sightings.

Pro Tip: Take advantage of the ranger-led programs offered here, like guided walks or educational talks, to gain a deeper appreciation for the park.

Exploring the Mahogany Hammock Trail

This short boardwalk trail winds through a dense forest of mahogany trees and lush vegetation.

It’s an entirely different vibe from the open marshes and mangroves the Everglades is famous for.

The shaded path is peaceful and filled with opportunities to spot wildlife like owls, snakes, and even tree frogs. There are even sightings of the rare Florida panther here.

Pro Tip: Visit during the late afternoon for cooler temperatures and a chance to see nocturnal creatures starting to stir. Don’t forget your camera to capture the stunning light filtering through the canopy.

What I learned from my visit to the Everglades

Bring bug spray everywhere: It’s no secret that the Everglades can be a mosquito haven, especially during the wet season (May to October). Even if you’re exploring during the dry season, a quality bug spray will save your sanity.

Hydration is key: Florida’s heat can sneak up on you, especially when you’re out hiking or kayaking. Always carry plenty of water to stay hydrated, and take regular breaks in shaded areas.

Wildlife is unpredictable: Animals like alligators, manatees, and birds are everywhere, but they’re not on a schedule. Be patient, keep your distance, and never feed them. It’s their home, and we’re just visitors.

Go early for the best experience: Arriving early not only helps you avoid crowds but also allows you to see wildlife at its most active. Plus, the cooler morning air makes hiking and kayaking far more enjoyable.

Things to know before going to the Everglades National Park

The Everglades is massive: Covering over 1.5 million acres, the Everglades is one of the largest wetlands in the world. It spans from Lake Okeechobee to the southern tip of Florida, so plan your visit based on which entrance suits your itinerary.

Avoid the "snowbird season" crowds: The Everglades sees an influx of visitors during the winter months, particularly from December to February when seasonal residents flock to Florida. To enjoy a quieter experience, consider visiting during the shoulder seasons in early fall or late spring.

The park is seasonal: The dry season (November to April) is the best time to visit, offering cooler temperatures, fewer bugs, and optimal wildlife viewing. The wet season (May to October) brings rain, high humidity, and more challenging conditions.

There are four entrances to the park: The Everglades has four distinct entrances: Shark Valley, Gulf Coast, Flamingo, and Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center. Each offers unique activities and landscapes, so research which one fits your interests and access needs before planning your trip.

Support and book excursions with local tribes: The Everglades is deeply connected to the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes, who offer authentic airboat tours and cultural experiences. Booking through them not only supports the community but also provides an insightful perspective on the region's history and traditions.

My unforgettable Everglades experience

Every time I visit the Everglades, I find myself discovering something new and breathtaking.

Whether it’s a heart-stopping moment spotting an alligator or the serene beauty of paddling through mangrove tunnels, this park is a treasure trove of unforgettable experiences.

If you’re planning a visit, pack your sense of adventure and curiosity. You won’t regret it!

Exploring the Florida Everglades National Park – FAQs

How big is Everglades National Park?

Everglades National Park spans an impressive 1.5 million acres, making it the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S.

What to do in Everglades National Park?

Popular activities in the Everglades include airboat rides, kayaking, hiking, wildlife spotting, and camping.

What animals live in Everglades National Park?

The Everglades is home to an array of wildlife, including alligators, crocodiles, manatees, otters, and over 350 bird species. You’ll also find turtles, snakes, and the elusive Florida panther.

What is the main attraction in Everglades National Park?

The park’s unique ecosystems and iconic wildlife are the main draws. Specific highlights include the Anhinga Trail, Shark Valley’s observation tower, and the serene Mangrove Tunnels.

Where is Everglades National Park located?

The park is located in South Florida and spans Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Collier counties.

In which state is Everglades National Park located?

Everglades National Park is situated entirely in the state of Florida.