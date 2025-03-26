As marijuana use becomes more widely accepted in the West, there has been a notable surge in the number of dispensaries that sell cannabis seeds, and not all of them offer the high-quality marijuana seeds you are looking for.

If you are a new cannabis user or cultivator, choosing the right seller can feel overwhelming. We decided to ease the worries of our readers by choosing the top vendors with great seed variety, generous discounts, and germination guarantees.

Seed Supreme came up tops, followed closely by Homegrown Cannabis.co. However, all of the options on our list offer good quality weed seeds at affordable prices.

Apart from our top list, we also offer cultivators useful advice on choosing the best cannabis seeds. With so much to discuss, let us dive right into the topic!

Best Dispensaries That Sell Seeds

Whether you are just starting to grow marijuana or you have already gained some experience, using high-quality cannabis seeds is essential if you want abundant and successful harvests.

We evaluated dozens of vendors to bring you our six top choices, and each of them supplies premium marijuana seeds. They came up tops based on key factors such as the variety of seeds, germination guarantees, available discounts, and verified customer reviews.

1. Seed Supreme - Best Seed Dispensary Overall

Over 4,000 seed varieties, including high-CBD and THC strains

Free weed seeds with every order above $50

Rated 4.7 out of 5 by thousands of customers

Sturdy, discreet packaging for secure and private delivery

If you shop at Seed Supreme, you are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to variety and the sheer volume of choices. They offer over 4000 cannabis strains, including popular classics, high CBD, and High THC options, with exceeding THC concentrations of 30%.

You can find options to suit every kind of grower here, from beginner growers to those with more skill and experience.

Their collection includes feminized strains for high-yield goals, autoflowering options that make growing simpler, and potent high-THC strains like Godfather OG and Acapulco Gold. For medical uses, high-CBD strains such as CBD White Widow are also available.

They do not skimp when it comes to flavors as well. You can find sweet desserts with flavors like Girl Scout Cookies and Wedding Cake, and there are bold flavors like Sour Diesel.

During our exploration of their catalog, we even found garlic and cheese-flavored options. No matter how weird your taste preferences are, there is an option for you here.

Seed Supreme's list of best sellers reads like a who's -who of the cannabis world. They have classic strains like White Widow and Jack Herer, as well as newer favorites such as Girl Scout Cookies.

Northern Lights Autoflower is a popular beginner option for its simple growth process and sturdy nature. Blue Dream Feminized is another celebrated choice for its large yields and balanced effects.

Those in search of dense, resinous buds should opt for GG #4, which also offers a strong THC concentration, while Sour Diesel Feminized remains a favorite for those seeking an energizing and mood-boosting strain.

The smooth and efficient delivery process at Seed Supreme is another factor that just adds to its appeal.

This company is both security and discretion and uses carefully wrapped, unmarked packages. Orders worth more than $90 qualify for free shipping and damaged or missing items can be easily replaced if the necessary proof is provided.

Every purchase greater than $50 at Seed Supreme comes with free seeds, and they also offer a special seed-of-the-month bonus. Customers should also keep an eye out on their website and newsletter, as there are frequent seasonal deals and Buy One Get One Free offers.

As a first-time buyer, you can look forward to 5% off on your first purchase. They provide free seeds whenever you buy weed seeds.

With over 5000 verified customer reviews and a solid rating of 4.7/5, it is quite clear that Seed Supreme offers dependable quality and service. Cannabis growers frequently mention successful germination rates and post pictures of their abundant harvests.

The germination guarantee offered by this seed seller is another demonstration of their commitment to customer satisfaction. If your cannabis seeds fail to sprout within 90 days, replacements will be arranged once the proof is submitted.

With the largest selection of seeds in the US, coupled with their strong focus on high quality and consumer contentment, Seed Supreme is undoubtedly one of the best seed dispensaries in the cannabis market.

2. Homegrown Cannabis Co - Budget-Friendly Cannabis Seeds

Over 420 cannabis strains

Free shipping on U.S. orders over $50

Rated 4.8/5 by more than 15,000

Affordable 12-seed packs priced at $99

Not only does Homegrown Cannabis Co develop its own authentic seed genetics, but it also offers detailed grower guides with expert input from notable figures in the world of cannabis like Kyle Kushman. As a new cultivator, you are bound to succeed if you shop here.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers a diverse catalog of over 420 strains, covering feminized, autoflowering, high-CBD, and high-THC options, as well as beginner-friendly strains.

Some of their exclusive in-house genetic strains include Crystal Pinkman Auto and Kyle’s Sweet Island, and these options are not available anywhere else.

For growers with medical goals, the high-CBD range stands out, such as the CBD Cream & Cheese Feminized strain. Those interested in bold flavors will find options like Cake Bomb with its sweet notes or their tangy, citrus-infused Lemon Blast to be quite enjoyable.

The company’s top-selling strains include White Truffle Ice Cream Feminized and Bubba Kush, which boast high THC levels (24–28%) and distinctive terpene profile, and Godfather OG, popular for its resinous buds and intense effects.

Other favorites include Strawberry Cough Feminized and Big Devil, which are both easy-to-grow strains with balanced THC levels. Those in search of more flavorful options will love the top-selling Lemon Blast with its vibrant citrus aromas

Shipping with Homegrown Cannabis Co. is both reliable and discreet, and orders over $50 qualify for free shipping within the U.S. With standard delivery you can expect to receive your parcel within 4–9 business days. And they aim to process returns as speedily as possible.

This seed seller has a separate deals page that is chock full of promotions, discounts and sales. Their BOGO (Buy One Get One) deals allow customers to double their seeds and value at no additional cost, and their $99 12-seed packs are one of their most talked about offers.

This site proudly boasts about its 15000+ positive verified customer reviews. After reading just a few of them, it is clear that this company prioritizes the happiness of its clients.

Many of them rave about how they were able to achieve high yields with just a few seeds and the help of the sellers' useful and easy-to-follow germination guides

The company also offers a reliable 90-day germination guarantee. If seeds do not sprout, replacements are offered as long as the customer has followed the company’s detailed germination guidelines.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is the best option for growers in search of genetically authentic autoflowering and feminized seeds at affordable prices, as well as free practical resources for growers. They also offer added value with generous promotional deals and a germination guarantee.

3. Royal Queen Seeds - Guarantee of Fast Shipping

Over 50 feminized strains and 35+ autoflowers

Free seeds are included with every purchase

Rated 4.7/5 by more than 40,000 customers

Advanced F1 hybrids like Medusa F1 and Titan F1

Royal Queen Seeds is the number one option if you need F1 hybrid seeds. These seeds are crafted for uniform harvests, strong pest resistance, and higher yields.

Another reason for their continued popularity is their great customer service and fast delivery. Orders across the US reach their destination in just a few days.

At Royal Queen Seeds, you will find a vast selection of feminized, autoflowering, and F1 hybrid categories. High-THC varieties such as Royal Gorilla and Green Gelato combine potency with flavor, while seeds like Royal Dwarf Autoflower deliver compact plants ideal for smaller spaces.

For growers interested in medical cannabis, they offer strains such as Painkiller XL and Medical Mass, which offer therapeutic benefits and a balanced CBD content.

Autoflower options like Cookies Gelato, their notable F1 hybrid seeds, such as Epsilon F1 and Milky Way F1 produce reliably large harvests.

You can find several classics among their top selling options including Northern Light Autoflower, which is known for its fast-flowering time, and easy to grow nature.

Critical and OG Kush Feminized are the common choice of recreational users thanks to their potent effects and high THC content.

Other sought-after strains include the sweet-flavored Royal Cookies and the potent Haze Berry. For growers looking to explore something unique, the versatility of Purple Punch Auto or the power of HulkBerry provide exciting options.

Royal Queen Seeds offers discreet and fast delivery across the country, with shipments usually arriving within 4 business days. The best aspect of this is that all orders qualify for free delivery. If returns are necessary, unopened items can be sent back within 14 days of receipt.

This site's deal page is always packed full of perks and goodies for customers. Many of the best-sellers are often available at a discounted price or in generous BOGO deals. There are also seasonal promotions such as a sitewide 25% off all seeds.

Subscribers to their newsletter also get 10% off every order, and they also have a loyalty program called the Growers Club. Every purchase you make earns you points, which can be traded in for discounts or other seed goodies.

A strong reputation is putting it mildly when you consider that this seed bank has a 4.7/5 rating from over 40,000 verified customer reviews. Many customers praise their fast shipping times and consistently high germination rates.

Royal Queen Seeds guarantees germination as long as you follow their detailed grower guidelines.

The website also provides detailed instructions on proper storage and care, ensuring growers can maximize their results. If germination problems occur, the company promises to arrange replacements.

With their fast shipping and high-quality cannabis seeds, shopping at Royal Queen Seeds is a must for all cannabis enthusiasts. Their extensive collection of F1 hybrids and timeless classics caters to growers of all skill levels.

4. Seedsman - Wide Variety of Regular Promotions

High THCm CBG, THCV, and CBD strain options

Clones And seeds designed to suit beginners

High rating of 4.7/5 from over 7,700 verified customer reviews

10% discount for first-time customers

Seedsman stands out from the crowd by offering more than just the perfect strain options of feminized, autoflowering, and regular seeds.

They also offer rare options with specific cannabinoid profiles, such as CBG and THCV, which are useful for consumers in search of unique therapeutic benefits.

They also provide clones, which are an easier option for those who do not want to deal with the hassle of the germination process, as well as educational resources and helpful customer support.

Seedsman offers major seed types, including feminized, autoflowering, and regular seeds, all sourced from reputable breeders. Notable options include medical strains like Purple Star (high in CBG) and Lucky Lucy (with THCV).

For growers focused on CBD-specific properties, there are options like Larry Lemon, which offer significant medicinal benefits.

A few strains consistently stand out as best sellers in Seedsman’s catalog. Blue Dream remains a popular choice thanks to its versatile effects and substantial yield potential.

Other strains, like Peyote Zkittlez and Critical Purple Kush, deliver flavorful and powerful results for recreational growers in search of distinct flavors.

Seedsman offers reliable and fast shipping across the country. Their packages come unmarked for privacy.

For returns, damaged, defective, or lost items can either be replaced or refunded. Customers also have the option to return unopened products within seven days if they change their minds.

Seedsman offers a number of amazing offers on their special deals page. First-time customers receive a 10% discount by using the code WELCOME10 at checkout.

There are special Pick+Mix options which allow growers to combine several types of seeds in one order at attractive prices.

Additional seasonal promotions, like 30% off selected strains or Buy One Get One Free deals, are also frequently available, along with complimentary seeds with larger orders

With a rating of 4.7/5 based on over 7,700 verified customer reviews it is easy to see that Seedsman has earned its good reputation in the market.

Customers regularly applaud the quality of the seeds and clones offered, along with the detailed strain descriptions and educational tools available.

The 90-day germination guarantee offered by Seedsman for all of their seeds is another noteworthy feature. If your seeds fail to sprout and you have followed the provided instructions, the company will provide replacements.

Seedsman is a reliable source for high-quality cannabis seeds thanks to their partnerships with reputable breeders. They also offer a variety of promotions and discounts to add further value to your purchases, such as subscription offers and first-time purchase discounts.

5. ILGM - Best Germination Guarantee Available

Provides a free Grow Bible and nutrient kits

Impressive rating of 4.8/5 from 32,000 verified customer reviews

Buy 10, Get 10 Free deals

Free, discreet shipping throughout the United States

ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) was established in 2012 and is well-known for providing good quality seeds and tools for both new and seasoned cultivators.

What sets them apart from other seed sellers is that they offer practical resources like nutrient kits and a widely appreciated Grow Bible, which breaks down every step of the growing process.

ILGM offers over 100 feminized seed options and more than 60 autoflowering cannabis seeds. These options cover a range of needs, such as quicker harvests, therapeutic benefits from CBD-rich strains, and recreational high THC varieties.

For instance, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme boasts a THC range of 30%, and Blueberry CBD is specifically tailored for medical pain relief purposes. This site also features highly flavorful options such as Banana Kush (THC 27%) and Pineapple Express.

White Widow, with its balanced hybrid effects, is probably the most popular option here. It is available as both feminized and autoflowering seeds and is a long-standing favorite for its balanced effects.

Blueberry Autoflower is another customer favorite for its easy growing experience alongside its well-loved sweet aroma and flavor.

ILGM offers free and discreet shipping across the U.S, and they offer refunds in case of any mishap or missing items in transit.

One of ILGM's most celebrated offers is their Buy 10, Get 10 Free deal, which is featured on various weed seeds, including Granddaddy Purple, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and White Widow.

First-time buyers can also enjoy $10 off their initial purchase, and their subscription-based newsletter regularly offers fantastic discounts and promos.

ILGM certainly has a strong reputation, with over 32,000 verified customer reviews and an average rating of 4.8/5 to prove it. Customers praise the reliable germination success rates and detailed educational resources.

ILGM’s 100% germination guarantee applies to all seed varieties, including feminized, autoflowering, and CBD-rich weed seeds. If you follow the provided germination instructions but the seeds fail to sprout, ILGM offers replacements at no cost.

With so many plus points, ILGM is definitely one of the best seed dispensaries. They offer a wide range of premium cannabis seeds and great products at competitive prices, as well as a number of free resources and a 100% germination guarantee.

6. DNA Genetics - Extensive Selection of Distinct Marijuana Strains

Over 200 awards, including multiple High Times Cannabis Cups

Unique strains bred in-house

Enjoy free shipping on sales over $100

New customers receive a 10% discount

DNA Genetics focuses on creating its own cannabis seed varieties instead of sourcing them from other suppliers., and they have earned global recognition for their exclusive strains with over 200 awards.

Their Seed Vault Club exemplifies their innovative approach by featuring curated mystery boxes. These boxes include rare and unique strains that might otherwise be unavailable in the open market.

DNA Genetics may offer a smaller selection, but each seed in their catalog is developed with careful thought. Their collection includes 28 feminized strains, 11 autoflowering options, and 12 regular seed varieties.

For instance, Chocolope Fem, a chocolate and coffee-flavored hybrid, has won 10 awards, including High Times’ Strain of the Year in 2007. Kosher Kush offers potent Indica effects and high THC levels, highly regarded for relaxation.

Autoflower varieties like Auto Strawberry Banana are ideal for those wanting a shorter growth cycle while retaining fruity terpene profiles.

Several strains from DNA Genetics stand out due to their unique properties and popularity. Chocolope Fem remains one of their most-requested varieties, thanks to its flavorful profile and consistent performance in cultivation.

DNA Cake balances a rich dessert-like aroma with a reliable growth process and is quite the favorite among many cultivators.

DNA Genetics supports customers in the U.S. and Canada with discreet shipping options. Orders over $100 qualify for free shipping, and their return policy allows customers to claim refunds for damaged or faulty seeds within 14 days of receipt.

DNA Genetics offers many amazing promotions for its regular subscribers. New buyers can receive a 10% discount by joining their email list. They also offer free seeds with purchases over $120.

The standout promotion is membership to the Seed Vault Club. Participants pay a one-time fee of $200 and an annual cost of $420 to access rare, monthly-delivered mystery seedboxes.

Customers consistently leave glowing reviews about DNA Genetics' authentic and genetically pure strains like DNA Cake and Chocolope Feminized cannabis seeds.

DNA Genetics offers a dependable replacement policy for germination issues on any of its seeds. If they fail to sprout, buyers can request replacements, provided they follow the recommended germination practices listed on DNA Genetics’ site.

DNA Genetics is a great choice if you are after rare and high-quality cannabis seeds. With over twenty years in the industry, they have consistently offered their high standards of quality and competitive prices.

What is a Cannabis Seed Dispensary?

A seed dispensary is basically an online or physical store that sells a wide variety of cannabis seeds, and they cater to both recreational and medicinal cultivators looking for specific attributes in their plants.

Apart from selling marijuana seeds, seed banks also help to preserve weed biodiversity. They maintain an extensive collection of strains with unique genetic attributes, and this protects and maintains the availability of rare varieties.

Reputable seed banks offer high-end cannabis seeds for different preferences and uses, such as seeds rich in CBD for therapeutic purposes or rich in THC for recreational use.

Not only do they offer perfect seeds, but they also help with creating a thriving cannabis garden by providing tools and resources for beginner growers.

Cannabis Plant Varieties

Cannabis plant seeds are typically categorized into three main groups based on their effects and terpene profiles. Each category offers unique characteristics that can be used for different purposes.

Indica Seeds

These are cannabis seeds that produce Indica strains with calming effects. These plants often induce the well-known "couch-lock" feeling and help to reduce insomnia or stress.

They require proper growth conditions, like healthy soil and controlled light exposure to thrive. During the flowering stage, the female plants develop dense, resinous buds, which are ideal for relaxation.

Sativa Seeds

Sativa strains deliver uplifting and energizing effects and they are usually consumed by people who need help staying productive and focused. They can also benefit users looking to manage chronic pain and fatigue.

These strains are cultivated from marijuana seeds that flourish under longer light cycles and well-maintained soil. Sativa plants grow tall during the vegetative stage and produce airy buds suited for creative or focused activities.

Hybrid Seeds

Hybrid seeds are a result of combining both cannabis Sativa and Indica genes for a blend of traits from each parent strain.

These versatile cannabis plants typically provide a mix of physical relaxation and mental stimulation. Users can expect effects that are neither overly calming nor excessively stimulating.

Hybrids are also popular for their ability to grow in a diverse range of climates with proper care, including regulating light and soil nutrients.

Healthy hybrids transition smoothly from the vegetative stage to the flowering stage, producing high-quality buds. They are also more resistant to disease and pests.

Types of Cannabis Seeds

Next, we examine the different kinds of marijuana seeds that you will commonly find at online seed banks.

Photoperiod Seeds

Photoperiod weed seeds produce cannabis plants that rely on changes in the light cycle to transition through their growth stages.

These seeds develop into both male and female plants in nearly equal numbers and they are a practical option for breeders aiming to create new strains.

However, growers looking to produce smokable buds might find photoperiod seeds less convenient since they need to separate male plants from only female plants to prevent pollination, which is quite time-consuming.

Autoflower Seeds

Autoflowering seeds are designed to flower automatically without any manual adjustments to the light cycle. They progress directly from the vegetative stage to flowering based on age.

Autoflowering cannabis seeds are particularly useful for novice cultivators, and the shorter growth period makes these plants a better choice to optimize time between harvests.

Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Feminized cannabis seeds are specifically bred to grow into only female plants, and they do not produce any male plants. Feminized seeds are ideal for those focused on cultivating large yields of high-quality buds.

There is also no need to separate male and female plants, and they are highly favored by recreational and medicinal users alike.

Fast Flowering Seeds

Fast-flowering seeds are a specialized type of marijuana seeds that progress from germination to harvest at much faster rates than normal. These seeds are especially helpful for those growing plants in regions with shorter seasons.

Despite their faster growth rate, they still produce premium-caliber buds and require fewer resources like nutrients.

CBD Rich Seeds

CBD-rich cannabis seeds are cultivated to produce plants with high levels of CBD, which is a non-psychoactive compound with many potential therapeutic properties.

These weed seeds can grow both male and female plants and result in flowers with minimal THC content. CBD-rich strains are specifically grown with the aim of providing relief from pain, depression, or anxiety.

How to Choose the Best Weed Seeds at a Seed Dispensary?

When you buy weed seeds, it is important to consider your goals, environment, and desired outcomes. The type of cannabis, its growing requirements, and anticipated effects should all align with your preferences.

By keeping these considerations in mind, you can make informed choices to support your growing journey.

Taste and Aroma

The taste and aroma of the plants you grow come down to the strain of the weed seeds you choose. Some cannabis strains produce amazing aromas and flavors, ranging from earthy to citrusy or sweet.

If you want the buds to add a specific flavor profile to your experience, you should choose seeds that have terpenes that match this same taste.

Potency

The potency of cannabis is mainly determined by its THC content, and this also impacts the intensity of its psychoactive effects. High-potency cannabis varieties deliver stronger effects, while lower-THC strains offer a milder experience.

Additionally, proper care during cultivation, such as ensuring plants remain free from disease, increases the potential for potent and high-quality buds, which in turn will positively affect THC concentrations.

Indoor vs Outdoor Growing

Your available grow space, whether indoors or outdoors also plays a crucial role in the type of marijuana seeds you select. Cannabis plants that are grown outdoors rely on natural conditions like sunlight and open air.

On the other hand, indoor setups provide more control over factors like temperature and humidity, which supports healthier plants that are free from pests and diseases.

Indica/Sativa Dominance

Cannabis strains, be they Indica, Sativa, or hybrids, deliver different effects and have growing habits. It is important to know the desired outcomes when selecting seeds.

Indica strains provide relaxing effects and grow compactly, while Sativa strains grow taller and produce more energizing effects. If you have a deep understanding of these traits, you will be able to meet your specific needs for mood, energy, or relaxation.

Growth Difficulty

Every grower’s experience level matters when choosing the right cannabis seeds. Some strains grow easily and adapt to various conditions, and these are more suitable for beginners.

More experienced growers might enjoy tackling challenging strains for higher yields or unique features. For those looking for convenience, autoflowering seeds can simplify the growing process since they flower automatically regardless of light conditions.

How We Evaluated the Best Seed Banks

To help our readers along with the growing journey, we carefully evaluated a number of seed dispensaries by focusing on essential factors like variety, seed quality, and the overall value.

Shipping and Payment Options

A reliable seed dispensary prioritizes its customers' privacy and security by using discreet packaging methods and secure payment systems.

We chose options that often include common and safe methods like credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for anonymous transactions.

Customer Service

Good customer service is crucial for timely resolutions to issues such as order delays or seed germination concerns. We chose companies like Seed Supreme and Homegrown Cannabis Co. because they offer 24-hour support in the form of live chat and email support.

Their customer support agents are also very knowledgeable about the entire cannabis cultivation journey.

Germination Guarantee

Another important aspect that we considered is the germination guarantee offered by the seller.

We only considered companies that offered guaranteed refunds and replacements if their weed seeds failed to germinate. These guarantees demonstrate the seed bank's commitment to excellence and reliability.

Available Strains

All of the top seed dispensaries on our list feature a wide range of strain options, including classic, rare, and exclusive varieties of autoflowering cannabis seeds, feminized seeds, and high-CBD strains.

Whether you are looking for flavorful buds or cultivating for medical use, we made sure to bring you options that make it easy to choose the right strain for your intended outcomes.

Reputation

We chose established and reputable seed banks that are known for their strong industry records and positive reviews.

We took into account insights from independently verified customer reviews and forums, which indicated that these providers maintain high standards when selling weed seeds.

Grow Kits

We also made sure to opt for sellers that offer premium caliber grow kits. These are useful tools for beginners which greatly simplify the growing journey, and contain essentials such as soil nutrients, pest management products, and growth enhancers.

Breeders

The breeders featured by a seed bank affect the genetic reliability of the marijuana seeds provided. Our top picks collaborate with the best breeders in the industry to deliver high-quality, well-tested cannabis seeds for diverse growing environments.

FAQs

To learn more about this subject read our detailed common queries section.

What Are the Highest Yielding Cannabis Seeds?

Big Bud and Critical are excellent options for high yields. When grown indoors in rich soil, they can produce over 600 grams per square meter, while outdoors, these weed seeds can yield more than 900 grams per plant.

Is It Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online in The US?

It is federally legal to buy weed seeds in the US as long as they are categorized as marijuana seeds or hemp products that do not contain THC. However, it is important to check the local laws of each country or state.

What Seed Bank Has the Best Genetics?

DNA Genetics is renowned for producing stable and high-quality varieties like Kosher Kush. Their collection includes award-winning feminized cannabis seeds, which are specifically bred to be reliable and high-yielding.

Which Marijuana Seed Produces the Most Buds?

Big Bud is well-known for producing dense flowers and large harvests. These autoflowering seeds thrive in indoor settings and have yields exceeding 600 grams per square meter.

What Is the World’s Largest Cannabis Seed Bank?

Seed Supreme is one of the most extensive seed banks globally, with over 4,000 strains, including regular, autoflowering cannabis seeds and other popular options from trusted breeders.

Which Is the Best Seed Vendor For F1 Hybrids?

Royal Queen Seeds is a leading vendor of F1 hybrids. Their innovations focus on cultivating diverse cannabis strains, including autoflowering and feminized cannabis seeds, which offer genetic authenticity and large yields.

Final Notes

While the world of cannabis cultivation might be flooded with online seed dispensaries, not all of them are reputable and trustworthy. The six options on our list are guaranteed to offer excellence in terms of seed quality and customer service, and all at reasonable prices.

However, there can be only one top choice, and in our books, that is most definitely Seed Supreme , which eclipses competitors with its catalog of 4000 seed varieties and amazing discount offers.

Whichever store you decide to shop at, remember that the key to a successful yield starts with your choice of seed and understanding your specific needs and desired outcomes.

We wish you only successful harvests and abundant yields.