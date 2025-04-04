When I thought of going to Australia, I must admit that Perth wasn’t exactly at the top of my list.

But while I wanted to see most of the Outback, I also wanted to have a great time exploring busy cities and enjoy some relaxing time at the beach.

It’s a good thing I actually followed my gut that Perth would be a great stop because I found that this city offers plenty for its tourists. I had so much fun exploring the city center, the beaches, and even the desert, and I’m here to share my experiences.

Rottnest Island: Quokka Paradise

I wanted to enjoy Perth’s weather when I went there because it was warm enough to have fun at the coast and the beach. Rottnest Island felt like the best place to go, so this quickly became one of my favorites.

Locals call this place Rotto, and the best part is that it’s car-free. This is the place to go if you’re looking for pristine beaches with turquoise water and white sands.

Going to Rottnest and Quokkas!

I rode the ferry from Barrack Street Jetty to Rotto, which took around 2 hours. The ride alone was lovely and calming. I remember just staring into the water and imagining how nice it would be to go for a swim once I got to the beach.

We docked at Thomson Bay Jetty, where I was able to spot a few quokkas. I didn’t know there’d be many of them in there because I didn’t even know what they were. I thought they looked like capybaras, but they’re smaller. I had to ask someone what they were; just the cutest.

These adorable creatures are a joy to observe, and you'll find yourself snapping photos of them (who seem to pose for the camera!). I found out that despite being friendly and cute, it’s illegal to keep them as pets as they’re classified as vulnerable species.

Renting a Bike and Time at the Beach

I wanted to see the island a bit, so I decided to rent a bike. It was nice going around because the roads there were bike-friendly. I cycled past secluded coves, beaches, and historic landmarks like the Wadjemup Lighthouse and the Oliver Hill Gun Fortification.

After my ride, it was finally beach time! I went to Little Salmon Bay because I heard it’s the best for snorkeling with its calm waters. I rented snorkeling gear from Rottnest Express, and off I went.

I saw some interesting marine life, including sea anemones, a couple of starfish, and lots of colorful tropical fish. I was hoping I’d also spot Australian sea lions, but that was to no avail. After snorkeling, I mostly stayed on the shore to sunbathe and read a book.

Swan Valley: Wine, Food, and Scenery

Swan Valley is in the Greater Perth metropolitan area, known for its vineyards and wineries. I was excited about visiting vineyards, but I ended up doing more in this part of Perth.

Caversham Wildlife Park

Caversham Wildlife Park is a fantastic destination located in Whiteman Park. It's home to a diverse range of Australian wildlife, including kangaroos, koalas, possums, wallabies, wombats, and Tasmanian devils, and you can pretty much get the chance to get close to them.

I was able to hand-feed a kangaroo and hold a koala. When in Australia, I think meeting a koala is quite an experience. Aside from that, I also saw penguins and wombats. The park is open from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, so this place alone can be good for a day trip.

Wine and Dine

Of course, I had to experience the wine in Swan Valley. I had a gourmet lunch at Sandalford Wines, which has been in the business for 185 years. It’s a big place with plenty of activities. It’s also a popular event place that’s perfect for romantic weddings.

I mostly stayed at their bar and restaurant, enjoying smoked mussels and a legit Australian premium steak. They also have hand-rolled pasta and wood-fired pizza, but I was too full to try them out. I paired my meal with a nice glass of Swan Valley wine.

Bars and Speakeasies

I also made sure to explore the city by night, so I looked into the best local bars and speakeasies. I found Mash Brewing. It's a bar and brewery where I enjoyed some unique beer and cocktails. Unfortunately, they don’t offer tours of their brewery, but I enjoyed their pub with modern vibes.

Tips for Your Day Trip

I learned a lot during my trip to Perth, so let me share some tips to help make your trip smoother.

Planning Your Route

When planning your day trips from Perth, consider your interests. Are you a history buff? A nature lover? A foodie? Choose destinations that align with your passions and allow you to experience the diverse offerings of Western Australia.

Transportation

I love that Perth offers a variety of transportation options for day trips, and I can say that public transport here is hassle-free. At some point, I also considered renting a car to get around more, but I decided against it because I knew that commutes were the best way to immerse myself in what the city had to offer.

What to Pack

When packing for a day trip from Perth, be sure to bring essentials like sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a camera. If you plan on swimming or spending time at the beach, don't forget your swimsuit and towel.

More Than Just a City: Why Day Trips from Perth Are a Must

I did end up doing more in Perth than I expected. There’s so much to do, and they offer a good mix of city and nature tourist activities. While I loved my stay at Rottnest, exploring the city itself was my favorite since it’s mostly where I got to observe what living in Perth feels like.

Still, if you're planning a visit to Perth, I highly recommend going beyond the city limits to visit its beaches, vineyards, and more. Don’t be afraid to hop on a ferry, rent a car, or join a tour—those day trips are worth every penny (and every minute!).

Day Trips from Perth – FAQs

What are some other day trip destinations from Perth?

There are many other great day trip destinations from Perth, including Yanchep National Park, the Avon Valley, and the Margaret River wine region.

Are there any day trips in Perth that offer cultural experiences?

Yes, there are several day trips from Perth that offer opportunities to learn about Aboriginal culture and history. You can join a guided tour with an Aboriginal elder, visit an Aboriginal cultural center, or even participate in a traditional Welcome to Country ceremony.

Are there any eco-friendly day trip options from Perth?

Yes, there are! Several tour operators offer eco-friendly tours that focus on minimizing their environmental impact and supporting local communities. You can also choose to visit destinations that are committed to sustainability. Rottnest Island is an example of that, as it mainly uses renewable energy.