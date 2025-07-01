Gone are the days when we had to wait for days to receive our wins – the best crypto casinos in Canada are changing the game, and they are doing so fast.

Leading the charge is Wild.io – a famous online casino with thousands of games, a 400% welcome bonus, and the fastest payouts.

But is it the only one worth your time? Not even close. In fact, we’ve got a list of 5 amazing sites waiting for you below, and each of them has something unique to keep you entertained.

Ready to explore more? Let’s get started.

Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

Wild.io Best overall 7Bit Casino Fastest payouts CloudBet Up to $2,500 welcome bonus MyStake Top pick for live games Jokersino Amazing mobile casino

1. Wild.io – Best Crypto Casino in Canada Overall



Pros:

400% up to $10,000 welcome bonus

Multi-award-winning crypto casino

7,000+ games

20% weekly cashback

Excellent mobile experience

Cons:

Design could be better

Customer support is a bit slow

Wild.io makes it to the top of our list of the best Canadian crypto casinos for a number of reasons. It’s a showstopping casino site packed with thousands of games, 20% weekly cashback, as well as instant payouts.

Online Casino Games: 5/5

There’s something for everyone at Wild.io – from thousands of slots to hundreds of table games and more. The titles are provided by leading software developers we all know and love, such as Pragmatic Play.

There are 6,500+ slots in total, with titles including the epic Rise of Zeus and the enchanted Beauty and the Beast, and you can sort them according to their theme, the provider, and the latest releases.

There’s a separate section here for game shows, with Wild.io giving you the chance to play the likes of live Crazy Time, Snakes and Ladders and Mega Wheel, while a compendium of live dealer games rounds things off.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Wild.io’s 400% welcome bonus is worth up to $10,000, and it comes with 300 free spins added on top. This deal covers your first three deposits, with the minimum deposit set at just $20.

As an existing player, you can claim all kinds of great bonuses here, including a $20 fixed-rate referral bonus each time you successfully refer a friend to the site.

Other offers include an exclusive Telegram bonus, which you can claim by activating the Telegram Bot on the website itself. You’ll then be entered into regular giveaways and tournaments with exciting prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Wild.io is a crypto-only Canadian casino that supports a wealth of digital coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Cardano and Ripple.

The minimum deposit varies slightly depending on the cryptocurrency, but it’s set at just 0.0001BTC for Bitcoin. All banking options come with zero maximum deposits, which gives you free rein to deposit however much you want.

There are, however, maximum withdrawals in place, and the most you can withdraw per transaction is 10 BTC. All payouts are completed within 10 minutes.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Online Casino in Canada with Instant Payouts



Pros:

325% welcome bonus

Daily slots race & other tournaments

Near-instant crypto payouts

Weekly free spins

Excellent mobile experience

Cons:

Design could be better

Could use more table games

Next up, we have 7Bit Casino, our runner-up. It features a generous welcome package and thousands of games, but what really helps it stand out are the instant payouts.

Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

7Bit features various games to choose from, including the highest RTP slots, brand new variants of famous games, and instant-win titles.

Some of the most popular titles include Joker Poker, a high payout video poker game, First Person Lightning Roulette, a rapid-fire live dealer game, and Buffalo Trail, a slots game that’s stacked with extra features and bonus rounds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

A 325% welcome package awaits you at 7Bit Casino. This is split across your first four deposits. Here’s how it works:

1st Deposit : 100% match bonus + 100 free spins

: 100% match bonus + 100 free spins 2nd Deposit : 75% match bonus + 100 free spins

: 75% match bonus + 100 free spins 3rd Deposit : 50% match bonus

: 50% match bonus 4th Deposit: 100% match bonus + 50 free spins

Additional bonuses for regular players include a 25% reload bonus each Monday, which comes with 50 free spins, as well as 35 spins each Monday and a further 75 free spins each Wednesday.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

7Bit Casino supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as a host of other payment methods.

The minimum deposit varies depending on the crypto you’re using, but it’s set at $6 for Bitcoin, $3 for Litecoin, and $54 for Ethereum.

There are no maximum deposits in place, but it’s worth noting that, while transactions are free for most cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin deposits come with a 0.00002 BTC fee. All payouts are free; however, a $60 minimum withdrawal is in place for Bitcoin.

3. CloudBet – Biggest Bonuses of all Canadian Bitcoin Casinos



Pros:

$2,500 welcome package

Fast & secure banking

Generous reload bonuses

Hosts regular tournaments with exciting prizes

3,000+ games to play

Cons:

Customer support is a bit slow

Mobile experience could be better

At number three, we have CloudBet, our top pick for bonus hunters. Let’s see what makes it so special.

Online Casino Games: 4.7/5

CloudBet promotes its high-limit games as much as it can, and it’s certainly true that high rollers are welcome here. If you like playing online blackjack games, roulette, and poker for high stakes, you can do that here in the ‘High Roller’ section.

On the flip side, CloudBet equally welcomes those who are here for some low-stakes fun. There are thousands of slots, including progressive jackpots like The Slotfather, where you can turn your $1 stakes into potentially life-changing wins.

There’s an entire section for Provably Fair games, with popular titles including Goal Mines and Plinko, which both have a 97% RTP.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

CloudBet’s current welcome package is worth as much as $2,500. You’ll also get 10% rakeback if you opt in as a new player, as well as daily cash drops for the first 30 days.

A loyalty program then rewards you with CloudBet perks 3x a day. The program has eight tiers, and while it can get a tad complex, the most important things to know are the types of rewards you’ll be entitled to with repeat play, which include daily cash rewards.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

A ‘Crypto Transaction Fees’ section caught our eye during testing. A closer look reveals that all crypto deposits are free, but all withdrawals come with minor fees.

In total, CloudBet supports over 30 different cryptocurrencies, with options including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Hedera, Polygon, Solana, and Ripple.

4. MyStake – Best Crypto Casino in Canada for Live Dealer Games



Pros:

10% cashback for crypto players

8,000+ casino games

50+ live dealer games

Daily free spins

Active Telegram and Discord groups

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Could use more reload bonuses

One of the most respected crypto online casinos in the world, MyStake is also available in Canada, where you can get access to 10% cashback when you play with crypto, and play more than 50 of the hottest live dealer games.

Online Casino Games: 4.75/5

MyStake’s selection of live dealer games is the best we’ve seen, with their games taking you closer to the action so that it’s almost like you’re in an actual casino. The dealers speak fluent English, though some are available in French, and bet limits suit everyone.

Live casino games you can play include Live European Roulette, 20+ different blackjack games, as well as various live poker, live baccarat, and live game shows.

Over in the regular online casino, there are more than 7,500 slots waiting to be played, with the likes of Big Bass Splash, Sugar Rush, and Buffalo Power 2 all available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

10% guaranteed cashback is up for grabs when you play with crypto at MyStake. This is an ongoing monthly deal, and you need to check your account to see which games are eligible. It’s the perfect way of bouncing back after an underwhelming month.

You can then claim daily free spins at MyStake, while social media giveaways are a constant across channels like YouTube, Telegram, and Twitter.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

MyStake supports a handful of cryptocurrencies alongside regular payment methods like VISA. Whichever way you choose to fund your account, weekend withdrawals aren’t available. Other than that, all payouts are practically instant for crypto.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal is $20 across the board, or crypto equivalent. Digital coins have much higher maximum limits than fiat currencies, and you can generally deposit and withdraw as much as $100,000 per transaction here if you wish.

5. Jokersino – Best Crypto Casino in Canada for Mobile



Pros:

400% up to $2,500 welcome pack

Amazing mobile experience

4,000+ games

Weekly reload bonuses

Fast & secure banking

Cons:

Could use more table games

Tight deposit limits

Despite its name, Jokersino is no joke. In fact, it’s our fifth-best crypto casino site – and the top pick for mobile players.

Online Casino Games: 4.7/5

Jokersino has about 4,200 games, which is a commendable effort. It also means there’ll surely be something here for everyone, with all the games compatible with all devices.

The likes of Pragmatic Play and Microgaming provide the action, with Jokersino offering a mixed bag of high RTP slots, live dealer games, and game shows.

You can also play jackpot games here, but we’d like to have seen a few more specialty games, such as Keno and video bingo.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Jokersino’s up-to $2,500 welcome bonus catches the eye with its extremely low 5x wagering requirements. Combined with a $20 minimum deposit, this is one of the easiest sign-up bonuses to claim.

It covers your first three deposits, with Jokersino matching your first deposit up to $500 by 200% and your third up to $1,250 by 100%.

Weekly offers include a 100% reload bonus every Monday, a 50% reload bonus each Wednesday, and a 150% reload bonus every Friday.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Jokersino supports three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Deposit limits range from $25 to $50,000, while withdrawal limits range from $100 to $1,000, meaning high minimum payouts are in place.

Jokersino applies additional withdrawal limits if you’ve won money playing progressive jackpots. This is an unusual rule, which could frustrate some players. On the plus side, there are never any fees here, and transactions are instant.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

Online Casino Games

All the Canadian Bitcoin casinos in this guide let you play thousands of games, including games of chance, skill, and more.

And because they were all developed by world-class software providers like Pragmatic Play, fairness and exciting gameplay are guaranteed.

Crypto Casino Bonuses

When you make a first deposit with crypto at any of the crypto gambling sites in this list, you’ll be able to redeem a deposit welcome bonus. Compared to fiat and bank transfers casinos, crypto sites feature bigger bonuses with better terms.

Payment Methods

All the best Bitcoin casinos support BTC, while many of the best Bitcoin gambling sites support a wide range of altcoins, too. Some support more coins than others, and while there are occasionally some fees to be aware of, transactions are always 100% safe and near-instant.

User Experience

Each of the crypto gambling sites that made the cut is at the forefront of iGaming today. They offer easy sign-up processes, intuitive interfaces, as well as slick web designs. They’re available on mobile, and customer support is 24/7.

Why is Wild.io the Best Crypto Casino Site?

With so many highly rated crypto gambling sites in Canada, any site we crowned as the best overall had to be special, and Wild.io is exactly that. Here are a few good reasons why it’s the best crypto casino in Canada:

More Games Than Anyone Else: With well over 7,000 games in its arsenal, Wild.io outdoes all the competition when it comes to game selection.

20% Weekly Cashback: While other crypto casinos are offering monthly cashback, Wild.io is generous enough to offer you 20% of your losses back each week.

Brilliant Mobile App: You can easily and quickly download the Wild.io mobile app so that you can take this crypto casino with you wherever you go.

Why Are Crypto Casinos So Popular?

Crypto gambling is a superior alternative to land-based gambling, and it’s also better than playing with fiat currencies. Here’s why:

Instant payouts: Whichever Canadian crypto casino you play at, withdrawals are lightning-fast. Plus, Bitcoin sites are some of the best payout online casinos with comfortable bet limits.

Anonymous transactions: All transactions at a crypto casino Ontario are carried out on the blockchain, which guarantees 100% security.

Crypto-boosted bonuses: You’ll find that, whenever a casino site supports cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, the crypto bonuses are always bigger and better.

Crypto Casinos Canada: FAQs

What Are Crypto Casinos?

Crypto casinos are online casino sites that support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some support just cryptocurrencies, while others support fiat currencies, too.

You can play all your favourite casino games and claim regular bonuses, just like you would at any other casino site. The difference is that transactions are much faster, and safety is increased due to the use of blockchain technology.

Are Canada Bitcoin Casino Sites Safe?

Bitcoin casinos in Canada are safe as long as you join licensed and regulated platforms with a good reputation, just like our top picks.

What Coins Do Crypto Casino Sites Support?

All the best Bitcoin casinos support BTC, with many supporting numerous other coins like Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether, too. You may find Dogecoin as well, along with several other coins, such as Solana and Polygon.

What Games Can I Play at a Canadian Crypto Casino?

The types of games you can play at a Canadian crypto casino are the same as those that you can play at ‘regular’ online casinos. This means you’ll be able to play slots, table games, live dealer games, video poker, specialty games, and others.

However, many of the top Bitcoin casinos also let you play a selection of Provably Fair games, which utilize blockchain technology to guarantee a 100% fair outcome.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada?

The best Bitcoin casino Canada right now is Wild.io. You can join today and claim a 400% welcome bonus, choose from over 10 cryptocurrencies, and play more than 7,000 casino games.

Comparison of the Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

Wild.io: Best crypto casino in Canada overall. Grab a 400% welcome bonus to get started, choose from over 7,000 thrilling games, and take advantage of 20% weekly cashback.

7Bit Casino: Top Canadian Bitcoin casino with instant payouts. Enter daily and weekly slot races, compete in roulette tournaments, and don’t forget to activate your 325% welcome bonus.

CloudBet: This is our top pick when it comes to bonuses and promotions. There are exclusive offers in the 8-tiered loyalty program, daily cashback for all players, and an up to $2,500 welcome package.

MyStake: Top pick for live dealer games. Play more than 50 live casino titles, including live poker and live blackjack, with tables available 24/7.

Jokersino: Last but not least, we have Jokersino for mobile players. It comes with a 400% welcome pack, zero fees, and low wagering requirements.

Getting Started at the Best Crypto Casino Sites Canada

Creating a new online casino account at any of the best online crypto casinos is super easy. It can be done in just four steps:

Step 1: Visit the Casino Site

Use our link to arrive on Wild.io’s homepage

Navigate to the ‘Sign Up’ form on the right-hand side of the screen

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Enter your email address and create a password

Tick the box to confirm you accept the terms and conditions

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Log in to your new Wild.io account

Enter the banking section and select a cryptocurrency

Slot in the amount you wish to transfer and follow the onscreen instructions

Step 4: Start Playing Casino Games

Explore the casino lobby

Once you’ve picked out a game, enter a stake

Press ‘place bet’ to start playing for real money

Tips & Tricks for Playing Crypto Casino Games

New to crypto gambling online? In this section, our experts share their best tips and tricks that will help you get off to the best start possible.

Join Multiple Online Bitcoin Casino Sites

We’ve listed the best Canadian Bitcoin gambling casino sites you can join, while there are new crypto casinos being launched all the time. So why stick to just one when you can create a casino account at multiple sites?

After all, each casino offers its own unique take on online casino gaming, and they all have their own strengths.

Claim the Welcome Bonuses

Before you start playing for real money at a crypto casino, you could claim the welcome bonus. This is usually a matched deposit bonus that gives you a little extra to work with.

You will need to meet the minimum deposit requirement first, and you’ll also need to meet the wagering requirements before you can withdraw any winnings.

Do Your Research First

While all the best online crypto casinos in Canada support Bitcoin, they each support different altcoins. If you’re not playing with Bitcoin, make sure any site you’re thinking of joining accepts your preferred coin before you create an account.

Find the High RTP Games

High RTP games payout more than low RTP games (‘RTP’ stands for ‘Return to Player’). If a casino game has a 97%+ RTP, it’s a high RTP game.

And while playing these games won’t necessarily guarantee you’ll win, it will at least increase your chances of winning.

Ready to Join the Best Canadian Crypto Casinos?

These are the best online crypto casinos that Canadian players can join today. You can play thousands of games, claim deposit bonuses, and enjoy safe, instant payouts at any of the Canadian crypto gambling sites on our list.

Wild.io is our number one pick, and you can join today and opt in to a 400% welcome bonus at this multi-award-winning Canadian crypto casino.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling should always be fun first and foremost. We, therefore, remind you to play responsibly.







DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling carries risks, so you should only play within your means.

If you're struggling with a gambling addiction, reach out for help from a professional at the National Gambling Helpline through this phone line: 1-626-960-3500.

All gambling websites and guides on this website are 18+. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal in your area. Not valid in Ontario.

Check these websites for free gambling addiction resources.