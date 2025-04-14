CBD, a natural compound from cannabis plants, is well-known for its potential to ease anxiety and promote relaxation—all without the psychoactive effects of THC. With so many CBD products out there, finding one that’s reliable and actually works for sleep can feel overwhelming.

Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! After researching countless options, we’ve found the best CBD products for sleep to help you tackle insomnia. Topping the list are the FOCL Deep Sleep Gummies, featuring 25 mg of CBD for a restful night.

And that’s just the start! We’ve included five more fantastic CBD products, each with its own unique flavors and strengths. Keep reading to find the one that’s just right for your nightly routine and enjoy the sleep you deserve!

Where To Buy CBD

FOCL - Buy potent CBD for sleep

CBDistillery - Best for CBD + CBN products

Best CBD for Sleep: First Look

1. FOCL Deep Sleep Gummies - Best CBD For Sleep Overall



Takes 30 minutes to show the effects

Over 500 verified customer reviews

Contains 25 mg CBD and 15mg CBN per gummy

Offer 20% off on monthly subscription

Utilizes natural ingredients like L-Theanine and Melatonin

If you often struggle to get a good night’s sleep. Deep Sleep Gummies could be just what you need. Infused with melatonin, these gummies may help regulate your sleep cycle. Plus, the calming combination of CBD, CBN, and L-theanine works to relax your mind and body, making it easier to drift off into a peaceful sleep.

Each gummy is crafted with a powerful blend of 25 mg CBD, 15 mg CBN, 2.5 mg THC, 100 mg L-Theanine, and 1 mg Melatonin. This potent formula is designed to promote deep, uninterrupted sleep, helping you wake up refreshed and ready for the day.

These gummies work to soothe both your mind and body, easing possible stress and tension to help you fall asleep faster. They may also support relaxation throughout the night, reducing the chances of waking up and ensuring you enjoy a full, restful sleep.

With a tangy sour blue raspberry flavor, these gummies are a tasty addition to your bedtime routine. The hint of mixed berry adds a delightful twist, turning your sleep aid into a treat you’ll look forward to each night.

At $69.00 per bottle, these gummies are a premium option, but there are ways to save. A 3-pack purchase offers a 20% discount, and subscribing to monthly deliveries provides another 20% off, making them a more affordable investment in better sleep.

You can purchase Deep Sleep Gummies directly from FOCL. The brand has gained popularity and has been featured in major publications like Healthline, Men's Journal, and US Weekly. FOCL offers free shipping on all subscriptions and orders over $40. By subscribing, you not only get a 20% discount on every order but also enjoy the convenience of free shipping and the flexibility to cancel anytime.

Uses full-spectrum hemp oil.

Offers a 30% discount and free shipping on monthly subscription

Combines 300 mg of CBN with 900 mg of CBD in a 30 ml bottle

Made from non-GMO, industrial hemp grown in the USA.

Offers 60-day money-back guarantee

This tincture might be perfect for people who need extra help with sleep. It combines high-potency CBN and CBD to support better rest. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate sleep cycles, making it a great choice for those dealing with insomnia or sleep issues.

Each bottle delivers 300 mg of CBN and 900 mg of CBD, making it a highly potent option for those with severe sleep troubles. It also includes MCT oil, which helps the body absorb cannabinoids more effectively.

This tincture is designed to promote deep relaxation and calm, making it especially helpful for insomnia or anxiety-related sleep issues. The combination of CBN and CBD boosts its effectiveness, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

The tincture has an earthy, natural hemp flavor, which highlights its purity and lack of additives. However, the strong taste may take some getting used to if you’re not familiar with hemp products.

At $120 per bottle, this is a premium product, but subscribing for regular deliveries can save you 30%, making it more affordable over time. It’s a worthwhile investment for those who need reliable, high-quality sleep support.

You can purchase the 300mg CBN + 900mg CBD Oil Tincture from CBDistillery, which has over 43,000 verified reviews, highlighting its popularity. They offer 30% off on monthly subscriptions, making it a great deal for regular users. In addition to that, there's free shipping on orders over $75. New customers can even enjoy a 25% discount on their first order.

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Made with 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients

Contains 25 mg of CBD, and 10 mg of CBN.

Come in assorted natural fruit flavors

Contain 5 mg of Melatonin per gummy

Offers 25% off on monthly subscription

If you have trouble sleeping because of insomnia or other sleep problems, these gummies might help. They have CBD and CBN, which help you relax and calm your body. They also have melatonin, which helps fix your sleep cycle. These gummies are great for anyone who wants to sleep better, and they can also help if you have pain or inflammation.

Each gummy has 25 mg of CBD, 10 mg of CBN, and 5 mg of melatonin, making them strong and helpful for getting better sleep.

These gummies help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. People say they wake up feeling fresh and not groggy, which is better than regular sleep pills.

The gummies come in sweet fruit flavors. They don’t have a weird aftertaste, so they’re easy to enjoy before bed.

One bottle costs $59.99 for 30 gummies, but you can save 25% with a subscription. It’s a little pricey, but the quality and benefits make it worth it.

You can purchase the CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies from Exhale Wellness. With over 8,000 verified customer reviews and features in major magazines like Forbes, Healthline, and Observer, you can be confident in their quality and effectiveness.

Additionally, they offer free shipping on orders

above $80 and a $25 discount for new customers, making your first purchase even more appealing.

4. CBD Pure Sleep - Best for Fast Action



The tincture includes a blend of 11 different terpenes

Offers a 90-day money-back guarantee

Contains 50 mg of CBD, 5 mg of CBN, and 2.5 mg of THC

Designed to act within 30-60 minutes.

Offers 20% off on monthly drops

CBD Pure Sleep might be great for people who have trouble sleeping, especially if they have severe insomnia. It has CBD to help calm your body, CBN to help you fall asleep, and THC to make you feel super relaxed. Together, they work to give you a peaceful and restful sleep.

Each serving has 50 mg of CBD, 5 mg of CBN, and 2.5 mg of THC, which makes it really strong and helpful for people who need extra sleep support.

This blend is potentially designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It might be great for people with insomnia or sleep problems, helping you wake up feeling refreshed and ready.

CBD Pure Sleep uses MCT oil, which has a mild and smooth flavor. It’s easy to take under your tongue, and the taste isn’t too strong.

One bottle costs $159.99, which is pricey, but a monthly subscription can save you 20%, making it more affordable in the long run.

If you’re set on trying CBD Pure Sleep, you can buy it directly from CBD Pure. The company, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, USA, sources its hemp from organic farms in Colorado and Washington State.

This ensures high-quality ingredients in every bottle. Additionally, CBD Pure offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can try their products with confidence. If you're not completely satisfied, you can return the product for a full refund. Subscribing also gives you the benefit of enjoying 20% off on monthly drops.

Over 1700 verified positive reviews

Offer 30% off on monthly subscription

Contains a blend of 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of Melatonin

Made with THC-free CBD isolate

Sleep Tight Gummies might be great for anyone who wants to sleep peacefully. They have L-Theanine, which may help calm your brain by boosting happy chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. If you have mild anxiety, these gummies might help you relax.

They also might be good for women going through menopause, as the Passionflower Extract may ease sleep problems caused by hormone changes. Plus, if you travel a lot or work odd hours, the melatonin can help fix your sleep schedule.

Each gummy is packed with sleep-friendly ingredients: 100 mg of L-Theanine, 50 mg each of chamomile, lemon balm, and passionflower extract, 40 mg of CBD, 10 mg of 5-HTP, and 3 mg of melatonin.

These gummies may help calm your mind, reduce stress, and fight insomnia, making it easier to sleep. They may also improve your mood and help with hot flashes for women going through menopause. During the day, they might even support better brain function.

They taste like blackberry lemonade, which is sweet and a little tangy, making them a yummy part of your bedtime routine.

A 30-count bottle costs $45.99, which might seem pricey, but many people say it’s worth it for the quality. You can save 30% with a subscription or get 20% off when buying a 2-pack bundle.

If you’re ready to try Sleep Tight Gummies, you can buy them directly from the Medterra website. The brand has a solid reputation, with over 25,000 verified positive reviews, and has been featured in major publications like Healthline, RollingStone, and The Strategist.

When you subscribe, you’ll save 30% on every order and enjoy free shipping. Medterra also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can feel secure in your purchase, knowing you can get a refund.

What Is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t produce the “high” typically associated with cannabis.

Instead, CBD is celebrated for its potential therapeutic benefits, which include reducing anxiety, helping with post traumatic stress disorder, alleviating pain, and promoting better sleep.

Extracted from hemp or marijuana, CBD is available in various forms, such as oils, gummies, capsules, and topicals, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

How Does CBD Work for Sleep?

CBD’s potential to improve sleep lies in its interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS is a complex network of receptors and neurotransmitters that regulates key functions like sleep, mood, and pain.

By influencing these receptors, CBD helps promote balance and may address underlying issues that disrupt sleep.

CBD and the Endocannabinoid System

The ECS plays a crucial role in maintaining the body’s natural rhythms, including the sleep-wake cycle. CBD interacts with the ECS by modulating receptors such as CB1 and CB2.

This interaction helps reduce stress, alleviate pain, and encourage relaxation, all of which contribute to better sleep. By promoting homeostasis, CBD supports the body in transitioning into a restful state, making it a promising option for those struggling with sleep disorders.

How Can CBD Benefit Sleep?

CBD offers multiple benefits for individuals who struggle with sleep, addressing common underlying causes that disrupt rest.

Insomnia

CBD may help alleviate insomnia by calming the mind and reducing anxiety [1]. Its ability to promote relaxation makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

Unlike traditional sleep aids, CBD doesn’t leave you feeling groggy the next morning.

Chronic Pain

For individuals dealing with chronic pain, restful sleep can feel unattainable. CBD’s anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties can reduce discomfort , allowing you to sleep more soundly [2].

By targeting the root causes of pain, CBD provides a natural alternative to over-the-counter or prescription medications.

Anxiety

Anxiety often makes it difficult to unwind and fall asleep. CBD is known for its calming effects, helping to reduce racing thoughts and physical tension.

By addressing anxiety, CBD creates a more peaceful state of mind, making it easier to transition into sleep.

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Circadian rhythm disorders disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to irregular sleep patterns.

CBD can help regulate these rhythms by supporting the ECS in maintaining balance [3]. This makes it particularly useful for shift workers or individuals experiencing jet lag.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) can interfere with sleep by causing uncomfortable sensations and an uncontrollable urge to move the legs.

CBD’s potential to reduce muscle tension and promote relaxation may alleviate RLS symptoms, improving sleep quality over time.

Potential Risks of Using CBD for Sleep

While CBD is generally considered safe for most people, it’s important to be aware of potential risks and side effects before incorporating it into your sleep routine. For starters, CBD may cause excessive drowsiness for some individuals, particularly if taken in higher doses.

CBD can also occasionally cause mild digestive discomfort, such as nausea or diarrhea. CBD may interact with certain medications, especially those metabolized by the liver. Always consult with a healthcare provider if you’re on prescription drugs.

Benefits of Using CBD for Sleep

CBD has gained popularity as a natural sleep aid due to its numerous benefits. Here are some of the reasons why CBD may be a great addition to your bedtime routine:

Non-Habit Forming and Safe for Regular Use

Unlike traditional sleep aids or medications, CBD is non-habit forming and does not create dependency. This makes it a safe option for long-term use without the risk of withdrawal or addiction.

Improved Sleep Quality and Duration

CBD helps improve poor sleep by addressing the root causes of poor rest, such as anxiety, pain, or stress. Users often report deeper, more restorative sleep and fewer interruptions throughout the night.

Natural Sleep Aid Properties of CBD

CBD works in harmony with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote relaxation and balance.

Its natural sleep-aid properties provide a gentle yet effective alternative to pharmaceutical options, making it appealing to those seeking holistic solutions.

Convenient and Tasty Option for Sleep Support

CBD products, such as oils, gummies, and capsules, are easy to incorporate into your nightly routine. Many come in pleasant flavors, making them a tasty and enjoyable way to support sleep. These options also allow you to know how much CBD for precise dosing to tailor the experience to your needs.

Reduced Anxiety and Stress Levels

CBD’s calming effects on the mind and body help reduce anxiety and stress, which are common culprits behind sleepless nights. By creating a sense of peace and relaxation, CBD makes it easier to unwind and transition into restful sleep.

Potential Side Effects and Precautions

While CBD is generally well-tolerated by most people, it’s essential to be aware of its potential side effects and take necessary precautions before incorporating it into your routine. Here’s what you need to know:

Common Side Effects

CBD may cause mild side effects, especially when taken in higher doses or if you’re new to using it. Some of the most commonly reported side effects include:

Fatigue or Drowsiness: While beneficial for sleep, CBD might cause excessive tiredness for some users.

Digestive Issues: Symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, or changes in appetite can occur.

Dry Mouth: A decrease in saliva production is a possible side effect, which can be managed by staying hydrated.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness: Some individuals may feel dizzy after taking CBD, particularly if their blood pressure lowers slightly.

Most of these side effects are mild and temporary, but monitoring your response to CBD is key to ensuring it’s right for you.

Who Should Avoid CBD?

While CBD is safe for most people, certain groups should avoid it or use it with caution:

Pregnant or Breastfeeding Individuals: Research on CBD’s safety during pregnancy or breastfeeding is limited, so it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Those Taking Prescription Medications: CBD can interact with medications metabolized by the liver, such as blood thinners or anti-seizure drugs.

Individuals with Allergies: Some CBD products may contain allergens or additives, so check ingredient labels carefully if you have sensitivities.

People with Low Blood Pressure: CBD may lower blood pressure, which could cause issues for those already managing hypotension.

Consulting with a Healthcare Provider

Before starting CBD, especially if you have underlying health conditions or take prescription medications, consult with a healthcare provider. A professional can evaluate whether CBD will interact with any medications or treatments you’re currently using.

A healthcare provider can also help you determine an appropriate starting dose based on your needs and health status. Regular follow-ups can ensure CBD is working effectively and safely for you.

Taking these precautions ensures a safer and more effective experience with CBD, allowing you to enjoy its potential benefits while minimizing risks.

How to Find the Best CBD for Sleep

Finding the best CBD product for sleep involves careful consideration of your personal needs and preferences, as well as the quality and composition of the product. Here are the key factors to help you make an informed decision:

Assessing Flavor Options and Texture

If taste matters to you, look for CBD products that come in appealing flavors, such as fruity gummies or minty oils.

Texture is also important—some people prefer the chewiness of gummies, while others might find the smoothness of a tincture more palatable. Exploring flavor and texture options can make incorporating CBD into your nightly routine more enjoyable.

Seeking Third-Party Lab Testing and Quality Assurance

Always prioritize products that are third-party lab-tested. This ensures the CBD is free from contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and mold while verifying the cannabinoid content matches the label.

Reputable brands provide lab results (Certificates of Analysis) for transparency, giving you confidence in the product’s quality and safety.

Considering Additional Ingredients (e.g., Melatonin)

Some CBD products for sleep are enhanced with additional ingredients like melatonin, chamomile, or lavender for improved effectiveness.

These ingredients can help promote relaxation and support your natural sleep cycle. Check the ingredient list to ensure the product aligns with your sleep needs and is free from allergens.

Checking CBD Potency and Dosage

The right CBD potency varies depending on your body weight, tolerance, and sleep concerns. Look for products with clear dosage guidelines, and consider starting with a lower dose to gauge its effects.

Products with customizable serving sizes, like tinctures, allow you to adjust your dosage as needed.

Reading Customer Reviews and Recommendations

Customer reviews provide valuable insights into a product’s effectiveness and quality. Look for feedback from users with similar sleep issues to determine whether a specific CBD product is likely to meet your needs. Positive testimonials about taste, potency, and results can guide your selection.

Your Sleep Needs and Preferences

Finally, consider your unique sleep challenges. Are you dealing with anxiety, chronic pain, or difficulty staying asleep? Different CBD formulations may address these issues better than others. Tailoring your choice to your specific sleep needs will maximize the product’s benefits.

Forms of CBD Products for Sleep

CBD comes in various forms, allowing you to choose a product that fits your preferences and routine. Here are some of the most popular options for sleep support:

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a convenient and tasty way to incorporate CBD into your nighttime routine. These pre-dosed edibles come in a variety of flavors, making them enjoyable to take. Gummies are ideal for those who prefer a discreet and easy-to-use option.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are perfect for those seeking precise dosing and simplicity. They are flavorless and portable, making them a great choice for consistent daily use.

Capsules often combine CBD with sleep-supporting ingredients like melatonin for enhanced effects.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

CBD drops and tinctures are versatile options that allow for customizable dosing. They are typically administered sublingually (under the tongue), which enables faster absorption into the bloodstream. Oils often come in a range of flavors and can be mixed with drinks for added convenience.

CBD Vape Pens

For faster onset of effects, CBD vape pens are a popular choice. Inhaled CBD is absorbed quickly, making it suitable for those who need immediate relaxation before bed. However, vaping may not be ideal for everyone, particularly those with respiratory sensitivities.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals, such as creams or balms, are applied directly to the skin. While they are more commonly used for localized pain relief, some products incorporate relaxing ingredients that may help promote a restful state. Topicals can be a supplementary option alongside other CBD sleep products.

FAQs

Does CBD Make You Drowsy During the Day?

CBD is not inherently sedative, but it may promote relaxation and reduce stress, which could lead to drowsiness in some people. The effects depend on the dose and timing.

Lower doses are generally more stimulating, while higher doses taken close to bedtime can help improve sleep. If drowsiness during the day occurs, adjusting your dosage or timing may help.

How Long Does It Take for CBD to Work for Sleep?

Sublingual tinctures usually take 15–30 minutes to work, while edibles like gummies or capsules may take 30–60 minutes due to digestion. Vaping CBD provides the quickest results, often within 5–10 minutes, making it ideal for immediate sleep support.

Can You Build a Tolerance to CBD for Sleep?

Unlike THC, CBD is not known to create tolerance, meaning you are unlikely to need higher doses over time to achieve the same effects. However, individual responses may vary, so it’s essential to monitor your usage and adjust as needed. Rotating products or taking periodic breaks can help maintain effectiveness.

Is CBD Like Melatonin?

CBD and melatonin are both used for sleep, but they work differently. Melatonin regulates the sleep-wake cycle by signaling the body that it’s time to sleep, while CBD promotes relaxation by interacting with the endocannabinoid system to reduce anxiety, pain, or stress.

Many products combine CBD with melatonin for a synergistic effect, offering both relaxation and sleep cycle support.

Is It Bad to Take Edibles Every Night to Sleep?

Taking CBD edibles every night for sleep is generally considered safe, as CBD is non-addictive and well-tolerated by most people. However, it’s important to use high-quality, lab-tested products and monitor for any side effects.

If you find yourself relying heavily on CBD for a good night’s sleep, consult a healthcare provider to address any underlying issues.

What Is the Best CBD Ratio for Sleep?

A high-CBD, low-THC ratio (such as 20:1 or 10:1) is often effective, as the small amount of THC can enhance relaxation without causing intoxication.

If THC is not an option, pure CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD can still provide excellent sleep benefits. Always start with a low dose and adjust as needed to find what works best for you.

Final Thoughts

With its broad range of therapeutic benefits, particularly its ability to promote relaxation and calmness, CBD has quickly become a popular natural solution for improving sleep quality.

Among the top CBD products for sleep, FOCL Deep Sleep Gummies stand out for their powerful and well-balanced formula. Each gummy includes 100mg of L-theanine, 25mg of CBD, 15mg of CBN, 2.5mg of THC, and just 1mg of melatonin, offering a targeted approach to better rest.

The other products we’ve reviewed also feature impressive and effective formulations, making them worth considering based on your specific needs.

Always remember to use CBD products responsibly. Begin with a low dose and gradually adjust as needed. With time and consistency, you’ll likely experience improved sleep and a more restful night.

References: