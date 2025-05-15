Multilingual, widely available across the EU, and packed with bumper bonuses, the best online casinos in Europe really do mean business.

After testing 100+ sites in the online casino world, we found FreshBet to be the best option overall. You can claim a 100% welcome bonus and play more than 5,000 games.

For the rest of this article, we’ll rate and review the best online European casinos, highlight their strengths, point out their best bonuses, and show you how to join wherever you’re located.

Let’s start!

Best Online Casinos in Europe

FreshBet : Best overall

Best overall GoldenBet : Top pick for mobile

Top pick for mobile MyStake : Great live dealer games

Great live dealer games DonBet : Daily tournaments

Daily tournaments Rolletto : Biggest bonuses

Biggest bonuses Seven Casino : 10% cashback

10% cashback Gxmble : Best for table games

Best for table games 1Red : Biggest jackpots

Biggest jackpots Palm Casino : Top VIP program

Top VIP program JackBit: Ideal for crypto

Ready to find out what the best online casinos in Europe offer? Let’s dive into the reviews.

1. FreshBet – Best Online Casino in Europe Overall



Pros:

100% up to €1,500 welcome offer

5,000+ casino games

Solid VIP program

10% loyalty bonus

Low minimum deposit

24/7 live chat

Cons:

No phone support

FAQ page could be improved

Available all across the continent, FreshBet is accessible, easy to join, and allows you to switch between nine different languages.

You can claim a €1,500 welcome bonus, play thousands of games, and grab tasty VIP perks.

Online Casino Games: 5/5

FreshBet has more than 5,000 games in total, meaning there’ll be something here for everyone. There are 3,000+ slots alone, jackpot games, table games, and video poker.

Ten different video bingo versions are also available. Other games include lotto games, ‘mini ‘games like Mines and Plinko, and a host of live dealer games.

You can also play virtual sports here and bet on real sports and eSports. FreshBet leaves no stone unturned, with new games regularly added alongside a bunch of exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

If you join FreshBet today, you can unlock a €1,500 welcome bonus when you deposit €20 or more. This is a 100% matched bonus, which means for every €20 deposit, your account will be credited with an extra €20 worth of bonus funds.

That said, this offer is split across your first three deposits. FreshBet will match your first deposit 100% up to €500, your second deposit 50% up to €500, and your third deposit 100% up to €500.

As a regular player, you can claim a 10% loyalty bonus worth up to €500. All you have to do is make qualifying deposits and meet the 45x wagering requirements. A 5-tiered VIP program, meanwhile, is a great way to claim exclusive offers, appreciation chips, and up to 15% cashback.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

FreshBet supports a wide range of payment methods that most Europeans will recognise. These include credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, Interac, NeoSurf, PayOp, AstroPay, Skrill, and cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit for most banking options is €10, and there are no maximum deposits for playing with Bitcoin, or other crypto.

The €50 minimum withdrawal required for most banking options might frustrate some players, but all transactions are completed swiftly, with FreshBet offering same-day payouts for Interac.

User Experience: 5/5

As mentioned, FreshBet lets you switch between nine languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Danish. It’s available in more than 20 European countries and is easy to join, with the registration process taking no longer than three minutes.

You can play on mobile and desktop devices, with FreshBet’s interface gorgeously designed. Everything loads quickly, and all the game graphics are top-tier.

You can visit an FAQ page or contact the team via email or live chat for customer support.

2. GoldenBet – Best EU Online Casino for Mobile Gaming

100% up to €500 sign-up bonus

Excellent mobile app

Exciting slots races

3D games available

Low minimum deposit

Live chat feature

Cons:

Can’t withdraw via credit or debit card

Limited safer gambling tools

You can download the slick and fast-loading GoldenBet app and play thousands of games on the move. It’s our top pick for mobile gaming, with all new customers entitled to a 100% up to €500 welcome bonus.

Online Casino Games: 4.85/5

GoldenBet's biggest draw is its enormous selection of online slots, which includes high-RTP games like Aztec Magic Megaways, classic titles like nine Masks of Fire, and an assortment of bonus-buy games.

You can also take your pick from a handful of progressive jackpots, including Age of Troy, which comes with 20 paylines, and Yggdrasil’s popular Hypernova, which has 10 ways to win.

GoldenBet hosts a variety of table games, such as American Roulette, 3D Blackjack, and Baccarat Deluxe, and you’ll find further titles in the live dealer section. The only thing missing is video poker.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

As a new player at GoldenBet, you can opt in to a 100% up to €500 welcome bonus. It doesn’t matter where you are in Europe, this offer is the same for everyone, with the minimum deposit set at €20.

Many of GoldenBet’s regular offers are based around the sportsbook, but you can claim weekly free spins here and further matched bonuses when you make a second and third qualifying deposit. You can also compete in slot races for cash prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

GoldenBet accepts a healthy mix of credit cards, debit cards, eWallets, and cryptocurrencies. VISA and MasterCard are the most popular deposit options, but whether you use these or bank transfer, Jeton, Neteller, Skrill, or Bitcoin, the minimum deposit is just €10.

The most you can add to your account per transaction is €2,000 if you’re playing with fiat currencies, and €100,000 if you’re playing with crypto.

As for payouts, SEPA and Jeton are the only ‘regular’ banking options. Payout times are between 1-5 business days, and the minimum withdrawal is €50 for SEPA and €20 for Jeton. If you’re playing with crypto, all payouts are typically processed within an hour.

User Experience: 4.8/5

You can download the GoldenBet app from Google Play, the App Store, or the GoldenBet website. It’s SSL-secure and claims to operate 3x faster than the desktop version.

There’s a responsible gambling section here, but it’s limited to advice and self-exclusion. We’d like to see GoldenBet introduce deposit and loss limits if possible.

For customer support, you can reach an agent via live chat or email.

3. MyStake – Best Live Dealer Games of All Online Casinos in Europe



Pros:

300% up to €1,500 welcome offer

100+ live casino games

Over 5,800 total games

Discord and Telegram groups

50% weekend reload bonus

Cons:

No weekend withdrawals

No VIP program

Coming in third in Europe is MyStake, another multilingual casino online that excels on several fronts. What it does best, though, is bring you closer to the action with live dealer games.

Online Casino Games: 4.85/5

MyStake has so many live casino games that finding your favourite might take a while. Many of their dealers are based in different cities across Europe, with Venice Roulette, Turkish Roulette, and Live Russian Roulette some of the options.

The game variety is excellent, and titles include a mix of live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, as well as live poker variants, live game shows, and live versions of Sic Bo.

MyStake is also home to a further 5,500+ regular online casino games. You can play slots, Drops & Wins, jackpot games, and table games, and add your preferred titles to your ‘Favourites’ so they’re easy to find.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Players who sign up for MyStake can claim a 300% up to €1,500 casino welcome bonus. This matched deposit offer covers your first three deposits and comes with a €20 minimum deposit.

You can then claim a 50% weekend reload bonus. Again, the minimum deposit is €20, but it’s worth mentioning that this offer is only valid for slot games.

Up to €300 worth of cashback is available for every new player during their first week at MyStake, and you can also take part in social media giveaways and enter tournaments to win cash prizes and free spins.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

MyStake accepts popular payment methods across Europe, including VISA, MasterCard, Jeton, MiFinity, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit is €20, and there are no fees.

Weekend payouts aren’t available, which can slow things down a little. There are also some fees to be aware of, though they differ slightly for each payment method. Conversely, you can reverse a withdrawal here if you change your mind.

User Experience: 4.65/5

MyStake is available in 10 European languages, including English, Spanish, Russian, German, and Finnish.

The website is cleanly designed, and site navigation is easy thanks to the intuitive interface and clearly labelled menus.

MyStake has a strong social media presence; everyone can join Telegram and Discord groups. You can contact them via live chat and email support if you need further assistance.

4. DonBet – Most Exciting Tournaments of All Top EU Online Casinos



Pros:

150% up to €750 welcome offer

6,500+ games to play

Daily tournaments

Low minimum deposit

Telegram and Discord groups

Cons:

Limited withdrawal methods

No loyalty rewards

Tournaments allow you to use your skills to climb the leaderboards and win more real money. DonBet is the best online casino in Europe for tournaments, and you can boost your bankroll as a new player by 150%.

Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

DonBet runs different tournaments each week. These include slot races, mini game races, and a triple casino race that allows you to compete for a whopping 50,000 free spins.

Prize pools often exceed $5,000, all customers can enter, and all you have to do to ascend the leaderboard is win casino games.

Other than that, DonBet splits its 6,000+ games across multiple categories, including live dealer games, table games, jackpot games, and slots. You can play Drops & Wins, try your luck with bonus buy games, and bet on sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

A 150% welcome bonus is the current sign-up offer at DonBet. It’s a one-time offer worth up to €750, and DonBet will also credit your account with 50 free spins when you deposit at least €20 and opt in.

Alternatively, you could claim a 170% crypto-boosted welcome bonus if you make a first deposit via digital coins like Bitcoin.

10% cashback up to €500 is available each week, but you need to contact the customer support team via live chat to request it. You’d need to visit the sportsbook for the other promos, with DonBet’s casino bonuses a little thin on the ground.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

DonBet supports VISA, MasterCard, SEPA, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, and AstroPay, as well as a handful of cryptocurrencies.

However, several banking options are only available for deposits, including SEPA and PaySafeCard.

The minimum deposit is €10, and the minimum withdrawal is €20, and this applies to practically all payment methods. Some transaction fees are to be expected, but these vary depending on where you’re located in Europe.

User Experience: 4.5/5

DonBet is available on desktop computers and mobile devices across Europe, but an app isn’t available for now. You can choose from eight European languages, including English, French, German, and Italian.

An on-site blog is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest games, while Telegram and Discord groups allow you to meet other players and make friends.

You can take time-outs and self-exclude via the responsible gambling section, while the best way to get a question resolved is via the live chat service.

5. Rolletto – Top European Online Casino for Bonuses

150% up to €500 welcome bonus

200 free spins every weekend

10% slots reload bonus

Low minimum withdrawal

Multi-award-winning casino site

Cons:

No phone support available

High minimum deposit for some bonuses

Rolletto is another top-rated online casino Europe players recommend. It’s home to the biggest bonuses, including a 150% matched deposit bonus, making it perfect for anyone who wants to keep topping up their roll.

Online Casino Games: 4.75/5

Like all the top European online casinos, Rolletto is home to thousands of games. These are split between the regular online casino and the live casino, while more games can be found in a ‘Mini Games’ section, including arcade classics like Mines and Frog.

You can play exclusive titles at Rolletto, including Rolletto Luck, a Bonus Buy slot game that gives you multiple ways to win, while brand new games include Snoop Dogg Dollars from BC Gaming.

The live dealer section comprises a mix of live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat games. Our only criticism is that Rolletto doesn’t give online table games like blackjack their own category.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Rolletto’s 150% matched deposit welcome bonus is worth up to €500. It’s available across Europe to new customers, and you’ll also be given 50 free spins to be used on any slot game. To claim it, you just need to deposit €20 or more.

Regular offers include 200 free spins every weekend when you deposit at least €100 and enter the code ‘SAT100’ or ‘SUN100’, depending on the day, and 5% weekly cashback if you deposit and wager at least €100.

You can also grab a 10% matched deposit bonus every time you deposit at least €10. The only catch is that this deal is exclusively available for slot games.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Like all the best European casinos, Rolletto accepts several payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, eWallets, prepaid cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit is €20 across the board, and you can usually deposit as much as €4,000 per transaction.

The minimum withdrawal is also set at €20, while weekly withdrawals are typically capped at €7,500 unless you’re playing with crypto, which has higher limits. Payout times are between one and five business days, though most withdrawals are completed within 2 days.

User Experience: 4.6/5

Rolletto is still a fairly new online casino site, and this is reflected in its modern and clean site design. It’s available in nine European languages, and this extends to the multilingual customer support.

You can follow the site on Twitter and join the free Telegram and Discord groups.

How We Chose the Best European Casinos Online

Naturally, all EU casino sites we added to our list are available across several European countries. But to make our list of the top 10 European online casinos, each EU casino had to score highly in four key areas:

Casino Games

Whatever casino games you prefer to play, you’ll likely find them at our list of the best payout online casinos for European players, with each one offering a diverse range of options. We also added casinos that offer flexible bet limits and get their games from leading software providers.

This ensures smooth gameplay and large jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions

The top European casinos offer amazing bonuses, from welcome bonuses that let you hit the ground running to cashback, reload bonuses, and free spins.

We also closely examined the terms and conditions so that you’re never disappointed by mega-high minimum deposits or impossible-to-meet wagering requirements.

Payment Methods

Wherever you’re located in Europe, the top EU casino sites make it easy to fund your account via payment methods you know and trust.

Transaction limits and payout times are reasonable, and even if fees are involved sometimes, they’re always minor.

User Experience

When you play casino games, you must be able to play confidently in a safe and secure environment. The best European online casinos provide an easy sign-up process, mobile compatibility, and 24/7 customer support.

They’re also SSL-secure, which means your details are protected.

Why FreshBet is the Best EU Casino

The best online casino EU players vouch for has to do everything better than everyone else. Here’s why FreshBet is our top pick:

Widely Available : FreshBet can be accessed in more than 20 countries across the UK. It’s available in multiple languages, with customer support to answer your queries fluently and quickly.

: FreshBet can be accessed in more than 20 countries across the UK. It’s available in multiple languages, with customer support to answer your queries fluently and quickly. Huge Arsenal of Games : With 5,500+ games and counting, FreshBet’s selection is as varied as they come. From all the most popular online casino games to specialty games and even virtual sports – it’s all here.

: With 5,500+ games and counting, FreshBet’s selection is as varied as they come. From all the most popular online casino games to specialty games and even virtual sports – it’s all here. VIP Perks: Want to take things to another level? All you have to do is make regular deposits and place regular bets to enter FreshBet’s 5-tiered VIP program, where the goodies include 15% cashback and higher limits.

Why Play Games at Top EU Casinos Online?

Countries in the EU are pretty relaxed when it comes to land-based gambling. So what do European online casinos offer that land-based ones don’t?

24/7 convenience: Whether you want to load up a slot game during your lunch break or enter a poker tournament after work, all the top European online casinos are ‘always on.’

It’s safe: Only use licensed online gambling sites, and you can be sure that your details and information will be safeguarded.

Fast payouts: You can speed up the payout process at online casinos in Europe by playing with crypto payouts, but all payouts are reliable and consistent at the top sites.

You can play live dealer games: Worried you’ll be competing against an algorithm? All the best online casinos let you play with human dealers via live casino games, making your experience feel more real.

Best Online Casinos in Europe – FAQs

Are Online European Casinos Legit?

Licensed online European casinos are legit, but it’s always important that you do your research before joining any casino site.

Things to look for include a license, such as one issued by the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission, and safety protocols like SSL encryption.

Is it Safe to Play at EU Online Casinos?

Yes, it’s safe to play at EU online casinos. However, each European country has its own specific set of gambling laws, which is why you should learn these before you create an online gambling account.

Can I Play Casino Games at Top EU Casinos Using My Mobile Device?

Yes, you can play casino games like online craps for real money on your mobile device. All the top online casinos in Europe are mobile-friendly, and they let you access their websites via your mobile browser. Sometimes, you can also download a mobile app and play games that way.

Can I Win Real Money at Top European Online Casinos?

You can win real money at European casinos. Just sign up for an online casino in the EU that supports your preferred payment method and currency, and make a deposit.

Then, you can start playing casino games for real money.

What Payment Methods are Available at Online Casinos in Europe?

The best casinos in Europe support various payment methods that many Europeans will recognise. These include credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, eWallets like Skrill and Neteller, prepaid cards, and bank transfers.

Many European casinos also support cryptocurrencies. The best crypto casinos in Europe accept coins like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

What is the Best Casino Online Europe Has to Offer?

FreshBet is the best online casino in Europe right now. You can access it in over 20 countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, and play more than 5,500 casino games.

There are huge daily jackpots, virtual sports betting alongside casino gaming, and a 100% welcome bonus for new players.

Comparison of the 5 Best EU Casinos Online

FreshBet: Best online casino in Europe overall. Claim a 100% welcome bonus, play over 5,000 games, and enjoy regular loyalty bonuses and 24/7 support.

GoldenBet: Our top pick for mobile gaming. You can download the app straight from the website to compete in slots races, play 3D games, and take advantage of easy payouts.

MyStake: Recommended for live dealers, MyStake offers over 100+ live versions of table games, game shows, and lotto. Get up to €1,500 casino welcome bonus.

DonBet: You can enter daily and weekly tournaments at DonBet, including mini games and slots races, and play for $5,000 prize pools and thousands of free spins.

Rolletto: Casino bonuses don’t come much bigger than the ones at Rolletto, which include a 150% welcome bonus, 200 free spins each weekend, and a weekly 10% slots reload bonus.

How To Get Started at Top EU Online Casinos

Never created an account at the best casino in Europe before? The best European online casinos make the registration process super easy. Using FreshBet as an example, here’s how to get up and running in 4 simple steps:

1. Start Your Registration

Head to FreshBet’s homepage

Click the orange ‘Sign-Up’ button at the top of your screen

2. Complete the Form

You’ll be taken to the registration page, where you’ll find a single form

There are seven mandatory fields to fill in, including your first and last name, and location

3. Accept the Terms and Conditions

Tick the box at the end of the form to confirm you’re 18 and over.

Click ‘Register’ to launch your account

4. Make a First Deposit

Head to the banking section

Link a payment method and deposit at least €20 to trigger the 100% welcome bonus

Start playing casino games

Tips & Tricks for Playing at European Online Casinos

The best online casinos EU are a lot of fun. But to maximise your time and get the most out of them, here’s some advice from our seasoned experts:

Join Multiple European Online Casinos

All the best EU casinos are free and easy to join – so why not sign up to more than one?

Each casino has its own strengths and offers different bet limits, games, promos, and so on.

By signing up for a few, you’ll never miss out.

Grab the Welcome Bonus

If you’re unsure of claiming a welcome bonus, here’s the thing: Welcome bonuses top up your bankroll immediately for free.

All you have to do is make a qualifying deposit, and you’re then free to explore the casino games with more funds than you otherwise would have had.

Use the Free Spins

Free spins are always on offer at the best European online casinos. Even if you don’t normally play slots, they’re worth using because they give you a FREE chance to win real money.

Moreover, they typically come with lower wagering requirements than deposit bonuses.

Set a Bankroll

Set a bankroll to ensure you don’t stake too much on one game and prevent yourself from going bust too fast. This is the amount of money you’ve got to gamble with, and by setting one, you can also set a staking strategy.

For example, if you have a $200 bankroll and decide not to bet more than 3% of your stake on any game, you will know your limits anytime you place a bet.

Play Progressive Jackpots

We always recommend playing progressive jackpots because these games are often the best way to win real money. With progressive jackpots, the total ‘pot’ increases each time someone loses.

Most of these tips apply to the best online casinos in South Africa as well.

Excited to Try the Best European Casinos Today?

These are the best online casinos in Europe that you can join today. Each site passed the EU casino test with flying colors and is available across the continent, and they’re all multilingual and safe to use.

We had to pick one winner, and it turned out to be FreshBet. You can claim a 100% up to €1,500 welcome bonus as a new player, before playing more than 5,000 games and enjoying VIP rewards.

