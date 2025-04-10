Ontario has over 330 provincial parks, some of which are the most popular spots for camping.

Now, I’ve camped in some pretty amazing places, so I was just eager to experience the best provincial parks in Ontario for camping during my visit. Honestly, I didn’t have all the time to explore as many of the top camping sites in Ontario as I wanted to, but I was still able to visit a few.

So, I might as well list 5 of my favorite camping spots so you can plan a memorable adventure on your next visit.

Top Ontario Camping Destinations

1. Algonquin Provincial Park

Algonquin is widely regarded as one of the most popular parks in Ontario. It's known for its canoeing, but it also has great spots for camping. The park has multiple access points, and if you’re picking one, it should also depend on the activities you want to do.

For camping and hiking, Rock Lake is the way to go, but if you’re visiting for canoeing, start with the Lake Opeongo Access Point.

Canoeing and Camping

I decided to try a backcountry camping trip, which involved paddling through the lakes and setting up camp in the wilderness. It was an incredible experience! The lakes were so peaceful and quiet since I mostly stayed in less crowded areas.

There are different places where you can rent canoes. The lakes you can visit include Lake Opeongo, Rock Lake, Smoke Lake, and Canoe Lake.

Hiking and Wildlife

Algonquin also has a ton of hiking trails. I did a few day hikes, and the views were amazing. I took the Booth’s Rock trail, which is a 5.1km loop. It gave me fantastic views of the Rock Lake and its surroundings.

During my hike, I also saw some of the park’s wildlife. I saw a moose and deer, and I heard there are also wolves somewhere. So, if you're hiking, be sure you’re careful enough not to disturb them.

2. Bruce Peninsula National Park

One of the best Ontario provincial parks for camping with incredible coastal scenery is Bruce Peninsula. It's famous for its stunning cliffs, turquoise waters, and hiking trails.

Grotto and Cyprus Lake

The Grotto is a cave with crystal-clear blue waters. It's a bit of a hike to get there, but it's totally worth it. The views are incredible, and you can even go swimming in the cave. Well, if only you were brave enough, because the water was chilly!

I also checked out Cyprus Lake, which is a popular spot for camping. The lake is surrounded by rugged cliffs, and it's a great place to go for a swim or rent a kayak.

Hiking and Tobermory

The park also has the Bruce Trail, a long-distance hiking trail. I did a section of it, and it was pretty challenging. It's a good thing the views made it easy for me to recover from that hike.

You can also visit Tobermory, which is a short drive from The Grotto and Cyprus Lake. It’s a town with a harbor and shops, but it’s also where the Parks Canada Visitor Centre is.

That’s where I learned that you can take a ferry from there to Fathom Five National Marine Park, which is known for its shipwrecks.

3. Killarney Provincial Park

Killarney Provincial Park is a bit more remote, but it's totally worth the trip. It's got this rugged beauty that's just... wow. It’s easy to understand why it’s one of the best campgrounds in Ontario, with its quartzite mountains and clear lakes.

Campsite Options

The main campground here is George Lake, which is ideal for families and those looking to follow multiple trails like the Crack and Cranberry Bog Trails. This best campground in Ontario also offers heated yurts.

Hiking and Lake Activities

I spent most of my time hiking here. The trails are challenging but rewarding, and here are a few you can consider tackling:

Cranberry Bog Trail: This 2.3 km loop is perfect for a gentle hike. It starts near George Lake Campground and gives you glimpses of the La Cloche Mountains.

Crack Trail: It’s a 6km round trip that’s great for moderate hikers. It has rocky terrains and steep climbs, which can make it a bit challenging. It's still good to experience since you get views of both La Cloche and Georgian Bay.

La Cloche Silhouette Trail: Only go for this if you’re an experienced hiker, as it’s a 78 km loop. So, it’s a multi-day trek, but it’s the best way to experience much of Killarney.

4. Wild Goose Lake Campground

If you’re looking for the best camping spots in Ontario that are family-friendly and accessible, check out Wild Goose Lake Campground. It’s along the shores of Wild Goose Lake in Geraldton and offers plenty of outdoor activities.

Camping at Wild Goose Lake

I spent a weekend at Wild Goose Lake Campground, and it was a really relaxing experience. The campground has a chill atmosphere, with lots of families enjoying the outdoors. I stayed at a campsite right by the lake, which was perfect for swimming.

I have to say, this is one of the best camp sites in Ontario that is well-maintained, so it’s ideal for those who are after a comfortable camping experience.

Fun Activities You Can Do

There are plenty of activities you can do here, but swimming is pretty much the main attraction. For hiking, there are several trails around the campground.

Geraldton Interpretive Trail: This is a moderate hike through the region’s natural beauty. Along the way, you’ll find interpretive signs that highlight the area’s history and wildlife.

Kueng’s Forest Loop: A short but serene trail that winds through the dense forest near the campground. It’s what you should go for if you’re also after spotting local animals.

5. Bon Echo Provincial Park

Something different from the other best Ontario campgrounds I visited is Bon Echo Provincial Park. Here, you can see the Mazinaw Rock, a 100-meter-high cliff adorned with over 260 Indigenous pictographs.

Mazinaw Rock

Mazinaw Rock is definitely the star of the show at Bon Echo. It rises straight up from the lake, and I had to take a boat tour to get a closer look at the pictographs. It was a 45-minute tour with the guide talking about the pictographs, the park’s history, and its ecosystem.

Hiking and Camping

I also did some hiking here and followed the Cliff Top Trail. It was a bit challenging as it took me to the top of Mazinaw Rock. It was so nice because I got to see much of Bon Echo, especially the lake's emerald-green waters.

Then, I stayed at the Mazinaw Lake Campground, which has both serviced and unserviced sites. I rented a cabin for this one because my hike made me feel like I deserved it.

Tips for Visiting the Best Campgrounds in Ontario

So, before you stay at any of the best Ontario campgrounds, here are some tips that can make your experience hassle-free:

Look into booking your stay: Yes, camping is like booking a stay at a hotel when it comes to the best Ontario parks for camping. They can fill up fast, especially from May to September. Thankfully, many campsites offer online reservations.

Research a campground’s wildlife: Check if the park where you’ll camp has bears or other dangerous wildlife in the area. If they do, research precautions and what to do if you get an unexpected visitor.

Check for Bugs: Don’t forget to bring insect repellent. Mosquitoes and black flies can be annoying, especially in the summer.

Respect the Wildlife: Keep a safe distance from animals and refrain from feeding or interacting with them.

Reflections on Visiting the Best Places to Camp in Ontario

My trip to Ontario made me realize how it has… everything.

I got to experience both busy cities and peaceful hikes and camping trips. Many probably won’t quickly consider camping when visiting ON, but you definitely should. It’s going to be worthwhile.

Campsites in Ontario – FAQs

What are the different types of campgrounds in Ontario?

Ontario offers car-accessible campgrounds, backcountry campsites, group camping areas, and even yurts or cabins for a cozier experience.

Is it free to visit the best camping sites in Ontario?

No, it’s not free to visit the best camping places in Ontario. Many of them will require you to pay a fee before you enter the campgrounds or for every night you stay. If you want to camp in yurts or cabins, then that’s also something you should pay for.

What should I look for when choosing the best camping places in Ontario?

When looking for an Ontario campsite, you should also consider the outdoor activities you enjoy (like hiking or canoeing), the facilities you need (serviced or unserviced), and the park’s accessibility and location.