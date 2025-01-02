Best Testosterone Booster for Men: 8 Top Picks Reviewed [2025]

You’ve been struggling to maintain your fitness levels and body composition in recent years, your head feels foggy, and your performance in the bedroom is floundering.

Although it’s natural for older men to lose testosterone as they age, it is by no means impossible to slow down the inevitable decline. This is why we’ve explored natural solutions that may help men manage these symptoms.

Based on our findings, TestoPrime stood out as the best testosterone booster for men overall. But keep reading to find the most suitable one for you, as we have other top alternatives that rival TestoPrime.

Best Testosterone Booster for Men: Top Picks

TestoPrime - Best testosterone booster for men overall

Testosil - Best testosterone booster for men over 50

CrazyBulk Testo-Max - Great for cardio performance

Testogen - Best complete protocol testosterone booster

D-Bal MAX - Top pick for recovery

Prime Male - Best for overall male health

Strut - Best testosterone booster for ED

XWERKS Rise - Best for essential nutrients

How to Choose the Best Testosterone Booster for Men

Ingredient quality and evidence, along with brand reputation and feedback, are all essential factors to consider when searching for top testosterone boosters for men.

Ingredient Quality

Ingredients should be of high quality and included for a purpose and not just as a filler. We prioritized testosterone supplements with minimal fillers and ingredients that work together synergistically.

Clinical Research Backing

Both human and lab studies must be done on these ingredients to back up their use. Not only should they demonstrate increases in testosterone, but we also looked for improvements in results such as muscle mass, energy levels, and sports performance.

User Feedback

User feedback had to be overall positive. We looked for reviews describing great customer service alongside product efficacy.

Daily Dosage

The daily dosage needed to strike a balance between giving you effective amounts of each ingredient without involving an unpleasant amount of pills or powder to take.

Manufacturer Reputation

Finally, each brand had to have a good reputation with no history of contamination or “spicing up” their products with illegal steroids. Those with too many negative reviews of product efficacy were left out.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Testosterone Boosters for Men

With too many fakes and products with low doses or ineffective ingredients, the question is, what is the best testosterone booster for men? Let’s explore the best testosterone boosters for men based on their ingredients, pricing, and feedback from real users.

1. TestoPrime - Best Overall

Pros

Includes zinc and several essential vitamins

Contains the KSM-66 form of ashwagandha

Muscle-protecting antioxidants

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

4 capsules per dose may be excessive for some

Overview

TestoPrime takes the number 1 position as the best testosterone booster on the market. It has 12 ingredients that cover a range of underlying mechanisms for testosterone production and male health. It is seen by many in the fitness community as one of the best supplements for muscle growth.

One ingredient is the KSM-66 extract of ashwagandha, which stands out. A study on subfertile men showed that it increased testosterone from 4.45 to 5.22ng/mL. It also increased sperm concentration from 18.8 to 25.61 million/mL [1].

Dosage

4 capsules every morning before breakfast

Pricing

One bottle of TestoPrime costs $64.99 for the month. There are also buy-two-get-one-free and buy-three-get-one-free deals, which include workout programs, at $129.99 and $194.99, respectively.

User Reviews

TestoPrime has received both positive and critical feedback on online forums like r/Supplements and on Trustpilot. Michael, a 48-year-old user, shared that it’s been a game-changer for his metabolism and workout motivation, helping him lose 10 pounds in the first month [2]. However, another user, Charon, expressed frustration with customer service, reporting unresponsive chats and uncertainty about receiving the product [3].

2. Testosil - Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 50

Pros

Certificate of analysis readily available

Essential nutrients for testosterone production

Includes ginseng, which may support muscle integrity

High dose of zinc

Cons

Has a low dose of magnesium

Overview

Testosil’s muscle and energy-boosting ingredients make it the best testosterone booster for men over 50 on our list.

It contains 2 types of ginseng: Panax ginseng and P. notoginseng. These contain compounds that reduce muscle stem cell aging, a universal problem among men over 50. Some dosages may even decrease a marker of aged stem cells by 2-thirds. Aged stem cells mean slower recovery from intense exercise, reduced muscle growth, and difficulty in retaining muscle [4].

Dosage

4 capsules daily

Pricing

1 month’s supply costs $69.00. The 6-month deal gives you the biggest savings, at $49.00 monthly or $294.00. It also includes anti-estrogen supplements and a workout program.

User Reviews

Testosil has received varied reviews on Amazon. One customer noted feeling increased energy within just a week, allowing them to get more done throughout the day [5]. Meanwhile, another user mentioned they hadn’t noticed any noticeable changes after 10 days of use [6].

3. CrazyBulk Testo-Max - Great for Cardio Performance

Pros

High doses of zinc and vitamin D

It contains ginseng for energy and muscle protection

Fast delivery within 48 hours by the USPS

Free worldwide delivery on orders over $100

Cons

Very high doses of vitamin B6 can cause peripheral neuropathy

Overview

Testo-Max contains several ingredients that may address low testosterone levels and improve cardiovascular health. Healthy blood vessels are a necessity for performance in the bedroom.

Vitamin D is one ingredient that can be effective on both fronts. It acts on the inner lining and smooth muscle of the blood vessels to regulate blood pressure and the vessels’ integrity and elasticity [7].

Dosage

4 capsules a day around 20 minutes before breakfast

The recommended cycle is 2 months on and 1.5 weeks off

Pricing

1 month’s supply of Testo-Max costs $64.99. A 3-month package costs only $129.98 and has free shipping.

User Reviews

One user on the official page shared a positive experience, noting that Testo-Max gave them the energy and strength to tackle long shifts as a security officer and doorman, describing it as the secret to their “muscles and money” [8]. However, another customer on Trustpilot expressed frustration with shipping, reporting a delay of over 10 days without receiving their order [9].

4. Testogen - Best for a Complete Protocol

Pros

It may increase testosterone and reduce sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG)

80 papers provided as references

Bonus gifts of recipe books, workout guides, and weekly videos

No gluten, dairy, soy, caffeine, or artificial ingredients

Cons

Uses vitamin K1, which is less effective than K2

Overview

Testogen is a well-researched supplement with ingredients that may enhance testosterone. One of these is D-aspartic acid; a paper listed by the brand exploring the ingredient shows a 20% increase in T levels among men with low starting levels. Vitality and libido significantly improved for all men in the study [10].

Dosage

4 capsules daily around 20 minutes before breakfast

Pricing

A one-time purchase costs $54.99, but a subscription gives you a 20% discount so you get the package at $43.99. The bundle that includes Testogen drops cost $89.99, while the one that includes Testogen drops plus the Prime Shred fat burner costs $111.98.

User Reviews

Testogen has received a range of feedback from users. On the official page, one customer shared positive results after a month, noting a significant boost in energy for daily activities and workouts and improved physical appearance, saying it makes them feel youthful again [11]. On Trustpilot, however, another user voiced disappointment over hidden fees and unclear shipping policies, suggesting more transparent information on taxes and delivery terms [12].

5. D-Bal MAX - Top Pick for Recovery

Pros

Includes vitamins C, B6, and B9 (as folic acid), plus magnesium and zinc

Contains ashwagandha as the KSM-66 extract

Includes copper for added antioxidant and connective tissue support

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You may find caffeine overstimulating

Overview

D-Bal MAX contains several potent ingredients, including Panax notoginseng and ashwagandha as the KSM-66 extract.

Copper is a more unusual ingredient found in D-Bal MAX. Research shows that it may improve antioxidant status alongside zinc and increase collagen production. These effects could help you recover faster after heavy workouts, as your body can repair connective tissue faster and reduce damage [13].

Dosage

4 capsules 30-45 minutes before your workout or breakfast

Pricing

1 month’s supply of D-Bal MAX costs $69.99. 3-month and 5-month packages are 33% off and 40% off, respectively, at $139.99 and $209.99.

User Reviews

D-Bal MAX has received positive feedback on its official page, with Dan sharing that after just one week of use, he felt significantly stronger and his muscles more defined [14]. However, there are no reviews on their Trustpilot page, so it might be a good idea to check with friends or acquaintances for personal experiences before deciding to add it to your routine.

6. Prime Male - Best for Male Health

Pros

High doses of zinc and vitamin D

Antioxidant luteolin may support blood vessel and testicular cell health

Multivitamin product available

Nutrition and exercise plan with package deals

Cons

More expensive than many of its competitors

Overview

Prime Male is the best testosterone booster for sex drive that we found and offers a comprehensive multivitamin option. Its zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin K2 may support cardiovascular health and testosterone production.

One of its more unusual inclusions is luteolin, an antioxidant flavonoid from citrus fruits. Antioxidants can significantly improve erectile function and satisfaction, both alone and alongside other treatments. Their tissue-protective properties can help blood vessels maintain their integrity and function, including flexibility [15].

Dosage

6 capsules every day with water, preferably in the morning

Pricing

The recommended retail price for a one-month supply is $52.50. The four-month package, which includes a free Boss Prime nutrition and workout plan, costs $180.00.

User Reviews

Prime Male has received positive feedback on its official page, with Stanley recommending it for improving skin, boosting energy, and overall well-being, which are some of the benefits he experienced after using it for 7 weeks [16]. However, on Trustpilot, the product holds a modest 3.8-star rating from a handful of reviews [17]. It’s advisable to check with friends or acquaintances for their personal experiences with the supplement before incorporating it into your routine.

7. Strut - Best Testosterone Booster for ED

Pros

Potent testosterone booster used in hypogonadism and erectile dysfunction

Testosterone test kit add-on measures T levels, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), SHBG, estradiol, and cortisol

You can add tadalafil if desired and appropriate

Convenient telehealth prescription and free follow-up care

Cons

Higher side effect profile than dietary supplements

Overview

Telehealth service provider Strut gives men the option of Strut Mojo, an oral enclomiphene preparation. This can include tadalafil, the generic ED med that makes Cialis.

Enclomiphene is a version of clomiphene, an anti-estrogen medication that was eventually found to boost testosterone. Research demonstrates that enclomiphene increases luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicular stimulating hormone (FSH), which in turn raises testosterone levels in men. Unlike direct TRT, this won’t negatively affect your fertility or ability to produce testosterone [18].

Clinical studies have shown that enclomiphene can double your normal testosterone levels without reducing your sperm count. This makes it one of the best testosterone boosters for ed.

Dosage

6.25 to 25mg of enclomiphene per day depending on your needs

Pricing

A 30-day supply of Strut Mojo costs $79.00, regardless of the enclomiphene dose.

User Reviews

Strut has received both positive and critical feedback on Trustpilot. One customer shared a great experience, praising the product for helping with hair loss recovery and noting smooth orders and on-time deliveries [19]. However, another user reported issues with customer service, citing a non-functional support page and difficulty reaching anyone by phone [20].

8. XWERKS Rise - Best for Essential Nutrients

Pros

Research-backed ingredients

Optimizes testosterone levels

Promotes muscle growth

Improves body composition

Relieves stress

Cons

Few direct testosterone-boosting ingredients

Overview

XWERKS Rise is the best OTC testosterone booster for men looking to optimize and balance essential nutrients and minerals. It can help you build muscle, feel more energized, and boost your confidence and strength. It contains five key ingredients, including Tongkat Ali, which studies suggest may help increase normal testosterone levels and improve sex drive in men with low T [21].

Additionally, a study found that men taking 250 mg of Shilajit twice daily for 90 days experienced increases in both total and free testosterone.

Dosage

2 capsules every day

Pricing

A month’s supply costs $49.00, but a subscription saves you 5% per month for $46.55.

User Reviews

XWERKS has received mixed feedback from customers. Thomas E., a verified buyer, gave a glowing review, saying, "Talk about a big boost, highly recommended!" Another customer shared that after trying various brands, XWERKS Rise was by far the best. However, Ronald L. had a negative experience, mentioning that the pills arrived covered in powder due to holes in the capsules [22].

What Are Testosterone Boosters?

Natural testosterone boosters are made to increase your body’s own testosterone production and sometimes reduce SHBG. A few contain DHEA, the precursor to testosterone.

Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

Many testosterone supplements for men contain evidence-backed ingredients in sufficient doses that are known to work. However, some ingredients work better when cycled on and off. It’s also important to remember that the most effective ways to boost testosterone naturally are through lifestyle changes. Resistance training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be particularly beneficial.

Common Ingredients in Testosterone Boosters for Men

Testosterone pills for men commonly share one or more similar ingredients. These include fenugreek, ashwagandha, zinc, vitamin D, and L-arginine.

DHEA

DHEA is the “mother” of all sex hormones, including testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. One study found that DHEA supplementation increased testosterone levels by around 21ng/dL in men and 31ng/dL in women [23].

Both doses of over 50mg and supplementation for less than 12 weeks at a time were twice as effective as low doses and long-term use without breaks. For this reason, it’s best to cycle any supplement containing DHEA for 2 months at a time, with a few weeks’ break.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is one of the best testosterone booster ingredients, especially when it is included as the standardized Furosap extract. One study showed an increase in free testosterone from 8.17 to 11.97pg/mL. Total testosterone rose from 405.19 to 436.34ng/dL. What’s more, this led to improvements in sperm count and motility [24].

Ashwagandha

If you’re wondering how to increase testosterone, ashwagandha is one of your best bets. A study on ashwagandha’s ability to boost testosterone and muscle growth demonstrated a rise in T-levels from 630 to 726ng/dL, while the placebo group had an insignificant increase. Its ability to reduce cortisol, the main stress hormone, may support testosterone’s production and effects [25].

L-Arginine

L-arginine is a popular inclusion because it can boost circulation. This helps with sports performance and improves erectile function.

Lab research even demonstrates that L-arginine can help rescue testosterone production in situations of heat stress. It’s said to work by boosting luteinizing hormone (LH) and relieving the oxidative stress that impairs testosterone generation. Arginine may also increase the expression of genes involved in testosterone production [26].

Zinc

Zinc is an essential nutrient for testosterone production, with both men and women requiring it for this purpose. A trial testing it on postmenopausal women, who have perhaps the most difficult time making their own testosterone, showed that a high dose of zinc doubled their testosterone levels from 25.76 to 50.19ng/mL [27].

Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid (DAA) is said to work by increasing luteinizing hormone (LH), which then stimulates testosterone production. A study testing its benefits alongside vitamin B6, B12, and folic acid (vitamin B9) demonstrated a rise in testosterone from 4.5 to 6.4ng/mL. This only fell back to 5.8ng/mL after 3 days of not using the supplement [28].

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is another essential nutrient that men and women commonly have mild deficiencies in. A clinical study of 200 men with low vitamin D levels (under 50 nmol/L) showed an increase in total testosterone from 10.7 to 13.4 nmol/L. Their free T levels rose from 0.222 to 0.267 nmol/L [29]. The importance of vitamin D for testosterone means you must watch your levels during winter if you live in a colder climate region.

Ginseng

Ginseng, most commonly known as Panax ginseng and P. notoginseng, is a popular ingredient in supplements for hormonal health and anti-aging purposes. One trial found that Panax ginseng significantly improved T levels in men with metabolic syndrome. In this trial, testosterone levels rose from 396.2 to 418.3 6.4ng/mL, while there was a non-significant fall in the placebo group [30].

4 Key Benefits of Testosterone Boosters for Men

Natural testosterone boosters for men can improve muscle development, libido, energy, mood, and sex drive without dangerous side effects.

Muscle Development

Natural testosterone boosters can significantly affect muscle development. For example, ashwagandha was found to increase bench-press performance by 46 kilograms (just over 90 pounds), while the placebo group saw gains of 26.4 kilograms (58 pounds).

These benefits were likely from a combination of a rise in testosterone, a fall in muscle-breaking cortisol, and antioxidant effects. There was also a reduction in body fat, so products that contain ashwagandha may be among the best testosterone boosters for weight loss in men.

Improved Libido and Sexual Function

Another common reason why men (and women) seek testosterone therapy is a loss of libido. Research demonstrates that higher testosterone levels are linked to greater desire and sexual function. However, there doesn’t appear to be a lower threshold where all men have a reduced libido [31].

Improved Mood

Testosterone and other sex hormones are critical for healthy brain function. Natural T-booster ingredients like fenugreek have shown significant benefits in improving cognitive functions and other measurements of mood [24].

Better Energy Levels

Both testosterone and estrogen support the health of your mitochondria, which produce almost all of your body’s energy. Their benefits are partly thanks to their ability to reduce oxidative stress damage, keeping your cells alive in the process [32].

Potential Side Effects

Some people who take testosterone supplements, including natural testosterone boosters, experience digestive discomfort. There is also a probability of experiencing allergic reactions to herbal ingredients. Another rare complication is liver damage, which is more likely if you have a liver disease or take multiple medications.

When to Consider a Testosterone Booster

It’s time to consider natural testosterone boosters if you notice a loss of strength, libido, and lean mass or when recent blood tests show lower T levels.

Best Testosterone Booster for Men: FAQs

Here are the first questions people ask when learning about how to increase testosterone.

How Can I Raise My Testosterone Level?

Taking nutrients required for testosterone production may help you increase normal testosterone levels. DHEA supplementation is another option, as it can convert to testosterone.

How Much Do Testosterone Boosters Increase Testosterone?

Clinical research suggests that each individual ingredient may increase testosterone levels by up to 15-20%. However, your results may vary depending on factors such as your baseline hormone levels, digestion, and other medical conditions like cardiovascular disease.

How Much Testosterone Booster Should I Take?

We recommend sticking to the listed dose on the supplement of your choice. Otherwise, you can increase your risk of side effects, and larger doses of nutrients aren’t always absorbed or in the advised amounts.

Do Testosterone Boosters Actually Work?

You might be wondering if testosterone boosters actually work or which testosterone is most effective. Well, many ingredients in the best natural testosterone booster for men show significant increases in T levels.

What Is the Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 40?

We found XWERKS Rise to be the best testosterone booster for men over 40. Thanks to ingredients like Tongkat Ali and other potent compounds, it may help increase normal testosterone levels and improve sex drive in men with low T levels.

What Is the Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 50?

Testosil stands out as our top testosterone booster for men over 50 due to its key ingredients, such as D-aspartic acid, fenugreek, and vitamins, which offer a natural approach to combatting age-related testosterone decline.

What Is the Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 60

This often depends on individual needs and underlying medical conditions. However, natural supplements like TestoPrime are popular choices due to their blend of natural ingredients like ashwagandha and tribulus terrestris. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider before using any new supplement.

What Is the Best Thing to Increase Testosterone?

The best way to increase the male sex hormone is to combine the best testosterone booster with lifestyle factors such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management.

What Happens When Guys Take Testosterone?

Men can experience greater muscle growth and endurance with testosterone therapy. However, direct testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is more likely to reduce fertility.

Who Should Avoid Testosterone Boosters?

Avoid testosterone boosters if your levels of the hormone are already high or if you have another contraindication to one of the ingredients.

Best Testosterone Booster for Men: Final Verdict

The best testosterone booster supplement for men must contain evidence-backed ingredients that increase testosterone and support your overall hormonal health and physical fitness. These include zinc, ashwagandha, and Panax ginseng.

What’s more, they must be affordable for long-term use and contain minimal fillers. Overall, TestoPrime emerged as the best testosterone booster for men. Its antioxidant ingredients protect your muscles during high-endurance activities.

In the end, the ideal testosterone booster for you depends on your needs, preferences, and budget.

