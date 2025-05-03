The best paying online casinos in Canada let you win big and take home your winnings with zero hassle. Don’t know where to find them? No worries, you’re in the right place!

Right now, Jackpot City tops our list as the highest payout online casino for Canadians — enjoy more than 450 high-paying games, a C$1,600 welcome bonus, and a loyalty program that rewards you with extra bonuses.

Still, it’s far from the only site with reliable payouts. In this review guide, we’re counting down the top 10 options based on game selection, promos, cashout speed, and overall experience.

Let’s dive in!

Best Paying Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: Best overall

PlayOJO: High payout casino bonuses

Spin Casino: Multiple 7-figure jackpots

Casino Infinity: Best crypto site

Kingmaker: 100+ live dealer games

Crownplay: Top pick for mobile games

Lucky7even: Unique table games

Skycrown: Fastest payouts

QBet: Biggest betting limits

Spinch: Highest RTP slots in Canada

Ready to find out more about the best paying online casinos Canada has to offer? Let’s get into the reviews of our top 5 picks!

1. Jackpot City - Best Paying Online Casino in Canada Overall

100% up to C$1,600 welcome bonus

25+ years of experience

Over 400 casino games

Highly rated mobile apps

Fast e-wallet payouts

Cons:

Can’t withdraw via MasterCard

No reload bonus

Jackpot City was launched in 1998 and continues to offer Canadian players what they want: high-paying games, huge bonus offers, and fast payouts.

Online Casino Games: 5/5

Jackpot City isn’t called ‘jackpot city’ for no reason: It has plenty of high RTP games with huge potential wins. These include the record-breaking Mega Moolah, the progressive jackpot slot Thunderstruck II, and the bank-busting Immortal Romance.

Away from the high payout slots, you can play a raft of high RTP blackjack games like On Air Private Blackjack, as well as video poker, including Aces & Faces Power Poker and All Aces Poker, which has a 99.92% RTP.

And if you’re on a winning streak, you can take advantage of it by playing High Streak Blackjack Gold Series. So whether you’re playing with small stakes or in the mood for some high-stakes drama, Jackpot City has lots to offer.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

The current Jackpot City welcome bonus is a C$1,600 matched bonus. It covers your first four deposits, each worth up to C$400. Jackpot City will match all four deposits 100%, with the minimum deposit set to a reasonable C$10.

You can then claim a $50 bonus each time you successfully refer a friend to the site. All you have to do is send your buddy a referral link, and once they sign up and make a deposit, you’ll be credited with funds from the offer.

A 6-tiered loyalty program, meanwhile, is the best way to unlock additional perks, including free cash wagers, though we’d like to have seen a reload bonus here for non-VIPs.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can add money to your account at Jackpot City via VISA, MasterCard, Interac, eCheck, iDebit, PaySafeCard, NeoSurf, InstaDebit, and MuchBetter. The minimum deposit for each option is C$10.

For payouts, InstaDebit, MuchBetter, iDebit, VISA, Interac, and eCheck are available. This are still a good number of options, but a few more wouldn’t hurt.

Payouts are generally completed within 24 hours to a few business days at the most, though e-wallets guarantee the fastest withdrawals.

User Experience: 5/5

Signing up for Jackpot City shouldn’t take longer than 2 minutes. From there, the UX is simple and incredibly user-friendly, with a responsively designed casino app available.

Site navigation is easy, although a minor complaint is that the font for some of the menus is a tad too small. Other than that, everything is clearly and neatly laid out.

Live chat and email are available among the customer support options, and you can head to the responsible gambling section to set your own deposit limits.

2. PlayOJO - Top Paying Canadian Online Casino for Bonuses

80 free spins for new players

4,000+ games

No wagering requirements on all bonuses

No limits on bonus winnings

Withdraw as little as C$1

Cons:

Only free spins in welcome bonus

Desktop site not the best

At PlayOJO, you can grab bonuses that come with zero wagering requirements. Each offer also comes with zero maximum wins, which gives you every chance to maximize their high payout games.

Online Casino Games: 4.95/5

With a stunning selection consisting of thousands of games, you might have to dig deep to find the highest-paying ones. Fortunately, PlayOJO lists the RTP and the biggest win so far for many of their titles.

When you click on a game, you’ll also see the maximum possible win. For example, 3 Luxor Pots Hold and Win has a max win of C$250,000. To boost your wins even more, you need to become a PlayOJO Plus member.

Games include slots, live dealer games, regular table games, video poker, and niche games like scratchies and board games. The only drawback is that the Canadian version of PlayOJO is a bit lacking when it comes to bingo variety.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

New players can grab 80 free spins for starters at PlayOJO, which — as mentioned — come with no wagering requirements. This means that whatever you win on Big Bass Bonanza, you get to take it home with no questions asked.

All subsequent offers, including daily ‘Kickers’ like free spins and bets, also come with no wagering requirements, making this the top bonus site of all the best payout online casinos Canada has to offer.

However, PlayOJO is also unique in that it doesn’t have any matched deposit bonuses. On the plus side, you can spin the OJO Wheel each day for the chance to win more prizes. There’s also the OJO+ program, which gives you withdrawable cashback with every wager.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Interac, VISA, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jeton Bank, and AstroPay are available for deposits and withdrawals at PlayOJO, where the minimum deposit is C$10.

There is no minimum withdrawal in place, though the most you can withdraw per transaction varies depending on the specific payment method. On average, the maximum withdrawal is about C$5,000.

Payout times are reasonable; PaySafeCard is the fastest option that comes with same-day payouts.

User Experience: 4.9/5

PlayOJO might have more games than most, but everything is neatly packed into an interface that’s accessible and easy to work your way around. The games are sorted into different categories, while a search bar helps you to find what you’re looking for.

That said, the desktop version can feel a bit clunky compared to the smoother mobile experience.

Customer support includes phone support and 24/7 live chat, and you can switch languages between English and Francais Canadien.

To enhance your experience, you can become a PlayOJO Plus member. Then, you’ll get money back on every bet, as well as faster withdrawals and more perks.

3. Spin Casino - Biggest Jackpots of All the Best Payout Casinos Canada

100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus

10 daily free spins for new players

Multiple 6 & 7-figure jackpot games

400+ total games

6-tiered loyalty program

Cons:

Can’t see all games as a guest

Fewer reload bonuses

It’s no shock that many of us would love to land jaw-dropping wins — Spin Casino gives you a chance to do that via high RTP progressive jackpots that have the potential to break the bank.

Online Casino Games: 4.85/5

Spin Casino houses hundreds of online slots with table games, and live dealer games. However, the jackpot slots are the main attraction here, with the likes of Mega Moolah, Amazing Legends, and Masters of Valhalla all giving you the chance to win big.

Great Rhino Megaways is also here, which comes with a monumental 200,704 ways to win, as well as a 96.53% RTP.

For skill games, you can play Eclipse Blackjack and Atlantic City Blackjack, while Spin Casino hosts a few game shows, including the always-popular Sweet Bonanza Candy Land.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Spin Casino is currently offering new players a C$1,000 welcome bonus. It functions as a 100% matched bonus that covers your first three deposits. Your first deposit can help you get up to C$400 in bonuses, while your second and third deposits can score up to C$300 each.

To claim this offer, you need to deposit at least C$10, and you’ll also get 10 free spins each day to win a huge cash prize on the Mega Millionaire Wheel.

Regular offers are usually customized according to how you play, though you’ll benefit the most by entering Spin Casino’s 6-tiered loyalty program. There are exclusive bonuses available for loyal players, as well as free spins and prioritized payouts.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Spin Casino accepts several popular Canadian payment methods: VISA, MasterCard, Interac, Apple Pay, Paysafecard, Google Pay, InstaDebit, Flexepin, and eCheck.

This is a good list of banking options, but Flexepin, Google Pay, PaySafeCard, Apple Pay, and MasterCard aren’t available for payouts.

The minimum deposit is C$10 across the board, and transactions reflect immediately.

To improve your payout times, you’ll need to enter Spin Casino’s loyalty program. However, we think withdrawal times are reasonable even for new players, with most payouts processed the same day.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Spin Casino doesn’t let you do a lot as a guest, and you can’t see all the games until you log in. However, once you’re logged in, you’ll get access to a slick website that looks great and functions perfectly.

If you prefer to play on mobile, meanwhile, you can download the app. The bonuses are all the same, though some of the games differ.

For customer service, Spin Casino has a toll-free phone number you can call, as well as 24/7 live chat and email support.

4. Casino Infinity - Best Crypto Payout Online Casino Canada

C$750 welcome bonus + 200 FS

3,000+ games

Supports 10+ cryptocurrencies

C$4,500 weekly cashback

Instant payouts

Cons:

3D design may not appeal to many players

Could feature more game filters

Casino Infinity accepts a mix of regular payment methods and a mix of digital currencies. With fast payouts guaranteed, it’s the best crypto casino in Canada, and all new customers get to choose their own welcome bonus.

Online Casino Games: 4.75/5

At Casino Infinity, you can either dig into the wide variety of casino games for a high payout game, or you can compete in daily tournaments and earn huge cash prizes that way.

If you feel up to it, you can also bet on sports and play virtual sports here. All the games have high limits, giving you the chance to place bigger bets for bigger potential wins.

Casino Infinity doesn’t organize their games according to high and low payouts, but you’ll find most of the high RTP games in the ‘Popular’ section. These usually include online slots and jackpot games, but there are also plenty of table games — like roulette, blackjack, and online craps — and live casino games that have high max wins.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

As mentioned, you can choose between 3 welcome bonuses as a new player: A 100% up to C$750 matched bonus, a 10% cashback worth up to C$300, or a 100% up to C$150 sports bonus.

The C$750 casino bonus comes with 200 free spins added on top, and you need to deposit at least C$30 to claim it.

Regular offers include a Roulette Run that is constantly ongoing and gives you the chance to play for C$12,000, 15% weekly cashback worth as much as C$4,500, and 50 free spins each week.

There are a lot of attractive offers here, though it’s also worth noting that some come with relatively higher minimum deposits.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Casino Infinity’s tagline is ‘no limits, no restrictions.’ This isn’t 100% true, but you will find much higher deposit and withdrawal limits if you play with crypto. You can deposit as much as C$5,000 with crypto per transaction and withdraw up to C$10,000 in one go.

On the flip side, a C$45 minimum withdrawal for all banking options might be a stumbling block for some players. However, if you’re pursuing high-paying games, it might not be a huge problem.

However, while Casino Infinity lets you deposit using credit and debit cards, the only traditional payment methods available besides crypto are Interac and MIFinity. Bitcoin, USDTether, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more are supported for crypto players.

User Experience: 4.6/5

Casino Infinity manages to pack a lot into their website, and you’ll see a variety of menus for things like weekly challenges, tournaments, sports betting, and more.

It never truly feels overwhelming, but the bonus shop and the bonus credits feature might take some getting used to.

24/7 live chat and email support are the customer service options, with Casino Infinity not offering phone support.

5. Kingmaker - Best Live Dealers of All High Payout Canadian Online Casinos

100% up to C$750 welcome bonus

100+ live dealer games

15% weekly live casino cashback

Higher average RTP for live games

Low minimum deposit

Cons:

Mobile site is not the best

High minimum withdrawal limit for certain cryptos

Kingmaker is home to an assortment of authentic live dealer games like blackjack and roulette. It’s our top pick if you want to get closer to the action, and you can get started here with a C$750 welcome bonus.

Online Casino Games: 4.7/5

Kingmaker’s live casino has numerous categories, which makes their games easy to find. Poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat games all have their own separate sections, as do game shows and international games.

It might take you a while to find a game you prefer to play, but some of the most eye-catching titles include Mega Roulette, which comes with a 500x your bet max win, and Super Stake Blackjack — one of the best online blackjack games for high payouts.

Altogether, there are more than 100 live casino games here and thousands more ‘regular’ casino games. These include popular slots like Mystery Joker, high-paying Bonus Buy games like Cash of Egypt, exclusive titles, and many more table games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

Join Kingmaker today, and you can claim a C$750 welcome bonus. This is a 100% matched deposit bonus that also comes with 50 free spins, and you just need to deposit at least C$20 to claim it.

You can then claim 25% live casino cashback each week, which can mitigate your losses by as much as C$300. Wagering requirements are set at just 1x, which makes this a super attractive bonus.

There’s also 15% weekly cashback available up to C$4,500 when you play regular casino games, although the amount you’ll be entitled to for this one depends on your VIP level. Speaking of that, Kingmaker’s VIP program is open to everyone who makes regular deposits and places regular bets.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

For deposits, Kingmaker supports VISA, Interac, MasterCard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Cash2Code, Jeton, MiFinity, and a host of cryptocurrencies. We can’t complain with this list, and the minimum deposit is between C$10 and C$20 for most options.

For withdrawals, though, regular payment options are limited to Interac, bank transfer, Skrill, Jeton, MiFinitiy, and various cryptocurrencies. The minimum withdrawal is also a bit steep (as high as C$85 for bank transfer and C$90 for Bitcoin).

However, the minimum withdrawal for Interac is C$10, which should make it the perfect choice for many players, while payout times vary between a few hours to 3 business days.

User Experience: 4.7/5

Kingmaker lists several reviews taken from Trustpilot at the bottom of their homepage. These are designed to increase social proof, but they also highlight the biggest paying games played by previous customers and can point you in the right direction of the best games.

A slight issue we had was that VIP members got priority access to 24/7 live chat. On the other hand, anyone is entitled to become a VIP member here (you just need to be a frequent player).

There’s also a Help Centre that’s open to everyone. We’d like to see more responsible gambling features, such as deposit limits, with self-exclusion as the only current safer gambling tool available at Kingmaker.

How We Chose the Best High Payout Online Casinos in Canada

Believe it or not, there’s more to a high paying online casino than just its high payout games. To help us settle on a list of the top 10, we came up with a ranking criteria that each high payout casino had to score well in:

High Payout Online Casino Games

The average payout percentage at the best paying online casinos on our list exceeds that of the competition. The games you can play — including slots, table games, and live dealer games — have high RTPs and give you great chances of winning big.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best way to tackle high-payout casinos from the start is with a generous welcome bonus that matches your first deposit. You can claim a sign-up bonus at any high payout casino in this review guide, as well as subsequent bonuses, such as reload bonuses, referral bonuses, and free spins.

Payment Methods

We made sure to add high payout online casinos in Canada that make it easy for you to add funds to your account and, in the event of a big win, take home your winnings.

Each high paying online casino supports payment methods you’ll recognise, including Interac, and comes with flexible deposit and withdrawal limits.

Safety and Security

Since you’ll be sharing sensitive information and funds online, we only selected sites that excel in safety and security. All our top picks are licensed and regulated by reputable gambling authorities and go the extra mile to secure their platforms through SSL encryption.

User Experience

Lastly, we included big payout online casinos in Canada that are easy to join, easy to use, and mobile-compatible. You’ll also find responsive customer support at each best payout online casino, as well as responsible gambling tools to help you stay in control.

We also used similar benchmarks when ranking the 10 best online casinos in South Africa.

Why Is Jackpot Casino the Best Payout Online Casino for Canadians?

With so many Canadian online casinos that pay well, settling on a single top pick wasn’t an easy task. However, Jackpot City eventually claimed the title, and here are some reasons why:

High Casino Payout Percentage

Jackpot City has just over 450 total games. Many of them are high RTP games, including some of the highest RTP slots Canada has to offer, which means this casino site has a higher payout potential than rival sites that have thousands of games.

Strong Reputation

Not only is Jackpot City the best payout casino, but it’s also one of Canada’s most reputable and trusted. It’s been around since 1998 and has developed a reputation for being a customer-centric online casino.

Bumper Welcome Bonus

You can opt in to Jackpot City’s C$1,600 welcome bonus not once, not twice, but four times. Each of your first deposits is worth up to C$400, making this offer the best way to get started at a top-paying online casino.

Why Should You Play High Payout Casino Games Online in CA?

While online casinos in Canada can’t replicate the glitz and glamour of a land-based casino, they still come with a number of advantages. Thanks to the rise of online gambling, players can enjoy these perks:

Convenience: Whether you want to play games on your mobile or on your desktop computer, Canadian online casinos are open 24/7.

Safety: There are lots of reputable casinos in Canada that are fully licensed and completely safe to use, with most online casinos keeping your details safe via SSL encryption.

Reliable Safety: The fastest payout online casinos might not be able to match a land-based casino for payout speed, but you’ll always receive your winnings in a timely manner, sometimes on the same day.

More Gaming Options: The top payout casinos have a wide range of casino games, meaning you’ll always be able to find a game you prefer to play, from slots to online blackjack to video poker games and beyond.

Best Paying Online Casinos in Canada: FAQs

What Are High Payout Casinos?

High payout casinos in Canada often feature bigger payout percentages. In other words, their casino games, which include online slots and table games, have higher payout potential than those at different casino sites. This means you’ll have more chances of winning big.

What Is RTP?

RTP stands for Return to Player, and it refers to how often a casino game pays out on average over time, based on a large number of spins or bets. For example, if a game has a 94% RTP, it means that over time, it will return an average of $0.94 for every $1 spent by players.

Generally, games with a 96%+ RTP are considered to have a high RTP and are the best games to play if you’re looking to improve your chances of winning.

What Is the Highest I Can Win at an Online Casino in Canada?

The maximum potential win at an online casino depends entirely on the specific casino and the casino games. Some games have bigger max wins than others, though the progressive jackpots usually have the biggest max win potential.

What Canadian Casino Games Have the Highest Win Potential?

Blackjack games are often considered to have the highest win potential in Canada, thanks to an extremely low house edge. Most blackjack games have a 99%+ RTP, with American Blackjack having a 99.64% RTP.

Roulette games usually have an average RTP of 97%, and there are also lots of online slots and jackpot games that have a 98%+ RTP.

Are High Payout Casinos in Canada Safe?

The best paying casinos in Canada are safe, provided they’re licensed and regulated by organizations like the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

All licensed online casinos are obliged to ensure the safety of their customers with SSL encryption, which protects your details from online theft.

What Is the Best Payout Casino Canada Players Can Join?

The best payout casino in Canada, based on our reviews, is Jackpot City. It features high jackpot payouts, solid RTP rates, an exciting welcome bonus, and fast, reliable payouts.

Comparing the Top 5 CA Sites With the Best Online Casino Payouts

Here’s a brief recap of the best gambling sites in Canada for high payouts and what you can get from each casino:

Jackpot City: Overall, this is the best pick for online casino payouts in Canada. You can play more than 450 high RTP games, grab a four-tiered C$1,600 welcome bonus, and enjoy swift payouts.

PlayOJO: Want to make the most of promos? At PlayOJO, no wagering bonuses are available with no max wins. This Canadian gambling site is also home to thousands of the best payout casino games and daily customized offers.

Spin Casino: You can play a range of massive jackpot games at Spin Casino, including Mega Moolah and 9 Pots of Gold. High withdrawal and bet limits are also part of the deal here, and there is a $1,000 welcome bonus up for grabs.

Casino Infinity: This is the best payout casino Canada has to offer for crypto games. Casino Infinity supports more than 10 digital coins, all with high withdrawal limits. Get started by claiming the C$750 welcome bonus.

Kingmaker: Fan of live action? There are hundreds of live dealer games at Kingmaker, with each one rated for the quality of its dealers and streams, as well as their flexible bet limits and huge win potential. Before you hit or stand, claim the C$750 welcome offer.

How to Join Online Casinos With the Highest Payouts in Canada

Joining the highest payout casino Canada has to offer only takes 2 minutes.

We’ll walk you through each step you need to complete to get up and running at Jackpot City, but the registration process is identical at each of the top 10 best payout online casinos Canada:

1. Head to the Site

Arrive on Jackpot City’s homepage.

Click the orange ‘Sign-Up’ button at the top right of the screen.

2. Complete the Forms

First of all, you need to confirm your location.

Then, you’ll be taken to a page consisting of 3 forms.

They’re all short and require info such as your full name, a username, and your billing address.

3. Accept the Terms and Conditions

At the bottom of the page, you need to tick the box to confirm you agree to the T&Cs.

Then, click ‘Register’ to launch your account.

4. Make a Deposit

Once your account is live, head to the cashier section.

Link a payment method and deposit at least C$20 to claim the 100% welcome bonus.

Start playing the games.

Tips for Playing at the Best Payout Online Casinos in Canada

In order to take full advantage of a top paying online casino in Canada, it’s a smart idea to listen to what the experts have to say.

In this section, our seasoned players share their best tips and tricks that are aimed at those who are just getting started:

Join Multiple High Payout Casinos

With so many Canadian online casinos offering a high casino payout rate, it makes sense to join different ones. Each online casino platform is free to sign up for, and they have their own variety of high RTP games you can play.

What’s more, there are online casinos with the highest slot payouts, online casinos with higher table games payouts, some that are perfect for playing real money poker online, and so on. In other words, each casino has its strengths.

Claim the Welcome Bonuses

All the casinos in this review guide have a welcome bonus for new customers. To claim it, you just need to meet the minimum first deposit requirement, and your account will then be credited with additional bonus funds that can be used on the high payout games.

Check the RTPs

Before you play a casino game, make sure to research the RTP so that you know it’s worth playing. Any game with a 96%+ RTP has a higher-than-average payout potential, while those with a lower than 96% RTP will pay out less often.

Play Games for Free

You won’t win any money playing casino games for free, but all the best paying casinos in Canada offer games in demo mode so that you can test out your strategies. Doing so will increase your chances of winning when you start playing for real money.

Use the Safer Gambling Tools

Playing high payout casino games doesn’t guarantee that you’ll actually win. If you’re worried you might lose control as you pursue a big win, make sure to use the responsible gambling tools that are available at many Canadian online casinos.

You can use these tools to take a timeout, as well as to set session limits, loss limits, and deposit limits. When you do this, you can gamble within your means.

Join the Highest Paying Online Casino Sites in Canada Today!

These are the best payout casinos in Canada that truly deliver. Whether you want to play slots, table games, live dealer games, or anything else, the high average casino payout percentage will give you every chance of locking in a big win.

Jackpot City is the top paying online casino overall, with new Canadians entitled to a C$1,600 welcome bonus that covers their first four deposits.

That said, every site on our list delivers excellent payout potential. No matter where you play, always remember that online gambling should be about entertainment first. So make sure to take breaks and never gamble more than you can afford to lose.







