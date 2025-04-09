Best Mattress Brands in 2025 as Confirmed by User Reviews

Most adults require 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. With that in mind, choosing the best mattress is important, as sleep is essential for overall health.

Making an informed decision is essential to find the most comfortable bed in your price range. In this article, we examine the top-rated mattresses of 2025, considering their materials, level of comfort, and price.

Our top pick is Milton Sleep Co., but each of the mattresses on our list offers unique qualities for individuals based on their sleeping position, price range, and comfort level.

Best Mattress Brands in 2025: Quick Overview

Milton Sleep Co . - Best mattress overall

PlushBeds - Best mattress for a cool sleep

Eco Terra - Best medium-firm mattress

Leesa - Best hybrid and memory foam mattresses

Nolah - Best mattress for side sleepers

Bear - Best for athletes

Helix - Best for any sleep position

Brooklyn Bedding - Wide range of mattresses

Layla - Best flippable mattress

DreamCloud - Best mattress for back pain

In 2025, the top-performing best mattresses will be a mix of all-foam, hybrid, and latex options. These mattresses often incorporate memory foam or cooling technology to enhance comfort for individuals who experience heat or discomfort in their back or shoulders. Some of the best mattresses include copper or charcoal-infused foam layers due to their antimicrobial benefits.

Some mattresses are certified organic, which helps to reduce exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while maintaining comfort and durability. We also examine a mattress foundation brand that offers additional height and support for heavier individuals.

1. Milton Sleep Co. - Best Mattress Overall



Pros

100 nights of comfort guaranteed

Foam infused with charcoal to control bacteria and odor

Cooling gel for better temperature control

Free delivery

Cons

No options that are organically sourced

Overview

Milton's story began in 1940 in Austin, Texas, when Milton Smith built a thriving furniture business from the ground up. Driven by a passion for innovation, exceptional service, and crafting the best possible products, the company provides online and in-store mattress options.

Their online offerings currently include the three best mattress-in-a-box models: Goodrich, Springtown, and Windcrest. Customers can also purchase bases from standard mattress platforms to remote-controlled adjustable models.

Customer Support Info

Milton's customer care team is available 24/7 (CST) by phone at 512-M1LTONZ (512-615-8669) or via email at [email protected].

Prices

Milton offers three mattress models online, and their queen sizes range between $799 and $1,099. More affordable models, like the Benbrook, can be found at a mattress store. It's always best to check the official Milton Sleep Co. website to find the most up-to-date pricing and available promotions.

User Reviews

While Milton lacks a presence on popular review sites like Trustpilot, it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2021 and holds an A+ rating. This rating indicates that the organization strongly believes the business is likely to interact positively with its customers [1].

2. PlushBeds - Best Mattress for a Cool Sleep

Try for 100 nights risk-free

Choices of mattresses for adults, kids, sofa beds, and RVs

Certified by the Forest Stewardship Council

Certified organic and natural products

Cons

Some models weigh more than the average

Overview

PlushBeds has been at the forefront of sustainable sleep since 2008, delivering all-natural mattresses directly from their California factory to customers at affordable prices.

Their mattresses feature GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, which act as natural temperature regulators to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This combination also provides superior moisture-wicking properties, ensuring a dry and comfortable sleep environment, allowing unrestricted airflow and moisture absorption.

Customer Support Info

You can reach PlushBeds toll-free at 1-888-286-3404 or via email at [email protected]. Their customer service and sales/mattress specialists are available from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM EST Monday through Sunday.

Prices

PlushBeds mattress prices vary considerably depending on the specific model, size, and height. For example, the Botanical Bliss costs $2,248 for a 9-inch split queen, while the Eco Bliss, a more budget-friendly option, costs $1,249 for an 8-inch queen. They also offer the best twin mattress for kids at just under $750. It is also available in twin XL and full.

User Reviews

One customer on Trustpilot praises the company, stating, "Great company meeting all my needs and excellent customer service in both online chats and over the phone in person [2]."

However, Vikrant Bahl's 3-star review paints a different picture, citing a "Highly Negative Experience" due to a poor return policy [3].

3. Eco Terra - Best Medium-Firm Mattress



Pros

Offers two firmness levels

Pay in 4 payments with Shop Pay

90-night trial, free shipping, and returns

15-year limited warranty

Cons

More motion transfer compared to memory foam mattresses

Overview

Eco Terra mattresses are designed to make the benefits of all-natural latex accessible, combining affordability with comfort. To achieve this, Eco Terra uses exceptionally comfortable all-natural latex, fabric-encased coils, and pure organic cotton in their construction.

They also offer two firmness options: medium (ILD 24-26) and medium-firm (ILD 29-31), both featuring a seamless 3" organic latex layer.

Customer Support Info

Email them at [email protected], call their toll-free line at 1-888-605-0409, which is available 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST, or use the live chat box on their website to speak directly with a representative. Additionally, their FAQ page may provide answers to your questions.

Prices

Eco Terra's mattress lineup includes the Savvy Bliss hybrid, priced at $1,449 for a queen, and a more budget-friendly 8-inch hybrid latex option, available for $999 in queen size. For those who prefer a solid foam mattress, the Eco Bliss is offered at $1,199 for an 8-inch queen.

User Reviews

Marie H. enthusiastically describes an "A+++" experience on Trustpilot, praising the mattress's quality, comfort, and helpful customer service [4].

Meanwhile, Gabrielle's mattress developed a "massive imprint" on one side after only 3 years. However, the company denied its warranty claim, citing that the indentation was short of its 1.5-inch threshold for coverage [5].

4. Leesa - Best Hybrid and Memory Foam Mattresses



Pros

Limited lifetime warranty

100-night risk-free trial

GREENGUARD Gold certified

New customers get 20% off when they sign up

Cons

Cooling upgrades are optional

Overview

Leesa, a company founded in 2015, has since expanded to design, assemble, and ship most of its products from its Phoenix, Arizona, factory. To experience Leesa's hybrid and memory foam mattresses, considered among the best in the industry, you can easily locate a retailer near you by entering your zip code on its website.

Customer Support Info

You can contact Leesa through several methods: toll-free phone at 1-844-335-3372, live chat available during business hours, text messaging at 877-548-5145, or email at [email protected]. Call 1-866-711-1164 for questions about white glove delivery.

Leesa’s support team is available during the following hours (EST): Monday-Friday: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Saturday-Sunday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Prices

Leesa's Signature Collection offers a range of options, with the Original Mattress being affordable at $1,199 for a queen. The Reserve model, their best hybrid mattress, represents the higher end at $2,959 for the same size. For the most budget-friendly choices, explore their Choice Collection, where you can find models like the Studio Mattress for as low as $639 in queen size.

User Reviews

While giving a 4-star rating on Trustpilot, one customer expressed mixed feelings, noting the mattress was softer and noisier than expected despite praising the easy ordering and unboxing process and its hybrid design [6].

Kathy Groob reported a negative experience with the mattress's quality, finding it "squishy" instead of the firm feel and highlighting motion transfer issues. However, she acknowledged the company's exemplary handling of her return, albeit with a lengthy 6-week pickup timeframe [7].

5. Nolah - Best Mattress for Side Sleepers



Pros

AirFoam provides pressure relief

Copper-infused breathable foams regulate temperature

GOTS certification applies to both cotton and wool

120-day trial period

Cons

There are just two firmness options available

Overview

Since launching the Nolah Original in 2016, Nolah has expanded its offerings to include a range of mattresses, accessories, adjustable bases, premium pillows, and bedding.

Recognizing the unique challenges side sleepers face, such as shoulder and hip discomfort, Nolah designs its mattresses with ergonomic solutions. These include their exclusive HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ targeted support coils and zoned AirFoam®, technology specifically tailored to address these vulnerabilities and provide comfortable, quality sleep.

Customer Support Info

Nolah's customer support is available through several channels: email at [email protected] (open 8 AM—5 PM CST, Monday through Friday), an online support request form, or phone at 866-403-6615 (9 AM - 4 PM CST, Monday through Friday). Live chat is also available on their website.

Prices

Nolah's popular Evolution model is priced at $1,595 for a queen size, while the Nolah Original offers a more budget-friendly option at $1,087 for the same size.

User Reviews

On the official website, Jolene found the mattress perfectly plush, ideal for a plus-size side sleeper, and was pleased with the easy shipping and setup. However, Janice's experience differed significantly; she found it too firm, contrary to her expectations based on the advertised materials, and resorted to using one of their best mattress toppers [8].

6. Bear - Best for Athletes



Pros

Interest-free financing

Cooling gel, graphite, and copper foams offer cooler sleep

The celliant-powered fabric helps increase comfort

GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified

Cons

May lack strong edge support

Overview

For over 25 years, Bear has focused on helping people, especially athletes and those with active lifestyles, achieve better sleep. Their patented Sleep Recovery Technology™ transforms your body's heat into energy waves, which are then reflected through specialized fibers to enhance recovery and promote quality sleep.

The unique fabric is designed to improve athletic performance, foster restful sleep, and facilitate faster recovery.

Customer Support Info

For order assistance, phone support is available Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST, at 844-311-0035. You can also reach support via email at [email protected].

Prices

The Bear Trundle is the most budget-friendly option at $277, though it's only available in twin size. For a queen, the Bear Original is priced at $699. The Elite Hybrid offers a luxury experience at the higher end, with the queen size costing $1,614.

User Reviews

On the official website, Roberto B. praises the bed's firmness, finding it ideal for back pain sufferers who struggle with softer mattresses. However, he expresses skepticism about the Celliant technology, questioning its presence or efficacy due to a lack of verification [9].

James L. criticizes the company’s mattress protector, finding it hot and uncomfortable despite claims of cooling properties, even worse than a cheaper bamboo set he owned previously [9].

7. Helix - Best for Every Sleep Position



Pros

100-night sleep trial

30-second sleep quiz to find the right option

0% APR financing

Occasional flash mattress deals with discounts of up to 25%

Cons

Variable firmness

Overview

Helix Sleep, or Helix for short, specializes in personalized mattresses and other sleep products. They offer a 30-minute sleep quiz that helps customers determine the ideal mattress firmness and support based on their sleep preferences, body type, and sleeping positions.

Customer Support Info

Helix offers limited phone support (831-777-5976) from 11 AM to 6 PM ET, Monday to Friday. For text support, text HELIX to 67069 and reply SUPPORT to start. Warranty claims can be initiated by emailing [email protected].

Prices

Prices for the Core Collection begin at $811, representing the more budget-friendly end of the spectrum. In contrast, the Elite Collection, positioned by the company as offering superior comfort, can range up to $2,286.

User Reviews

On the official website, Joe M. expressed overall satisfaction with their Helix mattress but regretted choosing a softer firmness. Similarly, another buyer, Manuel L., also voiced a complaint regarding firmness [10].

8. Brooklyn Bedding - Wide Range of Mattresses

CopperFlex foam offers excellent heat regulation

VariFlex IQ memory foam provides tailored support and comfort

120-night trial

Multiple firmness option

Cons

The risk-free trial doesn’t apply to sleep accessories

Overview

Brooklyn Bedding is known for providing diverse mattress options, including hybrids and specialty models, with customizable firmness levels, and they were early adopters of the bed-in-a-box concept.

The company owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. This allows them to control production, quality, and costs, offering consumers a wide range of mattresses at competitive prices.

Customer Support Info

Brooklyn Bedding offers quick support via phone at +1-623-624-1222 (Monday to Friday, 11 AM - 8 PM ET; Saturday & Sunday, 10 AM - 7 PM ET).

For warranty claims, email [email protected]; for returns, email [email protected]. If you have sales inquiries and prefer texting, you can text SUPPORT to +1-833-534-4148.

Prices

The CopperFlex (queen), their most budget-friendly choice, starts at $325.50. In contrast, their premium Sedona Elite (queen) can cost as much as $1,679.30.

User Reviews

On their official website, Lawrence R. praises the Sedona Elite mattress for its comfort and relief of back issues. Similarly, a Trustpilot user on the company’s unclaimed page expresses satisfaction with prompt delivery, easy setup, and overall comfort [11].

However, Sarah's experience starkly contrasts: she criticizes the company's "hassle-free" return policy, citing unresponsiveness to emails and unanswered phone calls [12].

9. Layla - Best Flippable Mattress

Cooling copper-infused memory foam

Flippable firmness

Generous trial period of 120 days

Wide range of sleep accessories

Cons

May remove too much heat from your body if you’re a cold sleeper

Overview

According to its founders, Layla's mission goes beyond streamlining the mattress-buying process; they aim to perfect the mattress itself. Their uniqueness lies in their copper-infused memory foam mattress's two-sided firmness, which offers customers a choice of comfort levels.

One side provides a softer feel, rated around a 4 out of 10, while the other is firmer, rated around a 7. Furthermore, Layla offers a wide range of sleep accessories designed to complete the sleep experience, ensuring you awaken fully rested and ready to be your best.

Customer Support Info

To contact Layla Sleep's support team, email [email protected], submit a request through their website, or call them at 855-358-1676. Phone support is available Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM PST.

Prices

Layla provides affordable products, with their memory foam mattress starting at $599 and hybrid mattress at $1,099.

User Reviews

While Chad J. reports satisfaction after a month, expressing some reservations about the pillows' firmness, Jonathan L. shares a negative experience, stating his daughter disliked the mattress despite acknowledging its quality construction [13].

10. DreamCloud - Best Mattress for Back Pain



Pros

365-night home trial

Made with CertiPUR-US® certified foams

Organic cotton with good breathability

Forever warranty

Cons

Some people find their mattresses firmer than advertised

Overview

DreamCloud believes everyone deserves exceptional sleep, so they designed their mattresses to deliver a luxurious experience at an accessible price. Due to their two gel foam layers, their mattresses are especially favored by those with back pain.

The cover has a quilted plush gel memory foam layer for a responsive, contouring feel and a second gel-infused memory foam layer for adaptive support and pressure relief for the neck, back, shoulders, and hips. These features also make it the best mattress for heavy people.

Customer Support Info

DreamCloud's support team can be reached via chat on their website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at +1 (833) 237-3269.

Prices

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattresses start at $699 for a queen, with the memory foam model adding about $100 to the price. For a premium option, the DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid is $1,399, and its memory foam counterpart is roughly $100 more.

User Reviews

Pavel Vrana awarded 5 stars on Trustpilot, praising the seamless process from purchase to delivery and expressing satisfaction with the mattress's comfort [14].

However, Harry James's experience paints a different picture, describing a "disaster" delivery involving rude and unhelpful delivery personnel who refused to bring the mattress inside [15].

What Are the Different Types of Mattresses?

Various kinds of best mattresses are available in the market, each made up of varying materials that cater to diverse requirements and financial constraints:

Hybrid

Memory foam

Latex

Air

Innerspring

Box

Hybrid

The concept of hybrid mattresses involves a blend of innerspring mattresses and comfort layers like memory foam or latex, resulting in various hybrid mattress types. The innerspring options for such mattresses are continuous wire, pocketed coil support, or Bonnell.

The layers of the most comfortable and best mattress brands consist of various materials such as fiber, micro coil, latex, poly foam, memory foam, or a blend of these elements. These materials aim to provide support and alleviate pressure points.

Despite being among the priciest mattress types, hybrid mattresses offer several benefits, with queen-size models costing as much as $2,000. One advantage of hybrid mattresses is their ability to allow air to circulate through the springs, making them an excellent choice for hot sleepers.

Couples often prefer the bounce provided by springs for intimacy and ease of changing positions. But, if your partner tends to move around a lot during sleep, motion transfer can become problematic.

Memory Foam

Memory foam mattresses alleviate pressure. They are composed of viscoelastic foam created by NASA for airplane chairs.

Typically, they comprise a layer of memory foam on top of polyfoam, and other materials like latex may also be added to enhance their sturdiness.

The best memory foam mattresses have an advantage as they can cradle you and prevent excessive weight from being put on pressure points formed by your sleeping position.

They also provide a comforting sensation but may not suit people who get hot while sleeping. To address this issue, some manufacturers add cooling gels or other materials. Additionally, memory foam mattresses can have high levels of VOCs.

Memory foam mattresses are priced higher due to the utilization of advanced technology in their production. Some of the best mattress brands primarily use memory foam, and the price might be $2,500.

Latex

If you're looking for a natural alternative, latex is the primary material in the best mattress brands. Latex is produced from rubber tree sap and can transform into a dense, comfortable foam. It is more long-lasting than artificial foams and doesn't retain body heat like memory foam.

Latex is an excellent option for individuals with back pain as it offers ample support. Despite this, it is bouncier than memory foam, which may benefit those who prefer a lively feel rather than a cradling sensation.

Latex is the best mattress with the added benefit of a longer lifespan due to its ability to resist sagging compared to other materials, making it a better choice for people with bigger body sizes. Typically, latex is the best mattress brand as it can last for around 7.5-8.5 years, whereas memory foam and other materials may only last for 6 to 7 years.

The demand for natural alternatives to standard materials is increasing due to the growing concern over environmental toxins and their potential impact on human and planetary health.

As a result, many customers opt for certified organic latex-based mattresses that are considered more environmentally friendly. Unlike standard materials, these mattresses do not emit VOCs or contribute to plastic pollution.

Air

Air mattresses come in a wide range of quality, from low-cost options for camping to luxurious products, but they typically have a lower price point due to lower material costs. Unlike other mattress types, air mattresses require more time to set up as they need to be inflated and adjusted to achieve the desired level of firmness.

Some people look for the best air mattress because of the control it gives over the firmness or softness of your sleeping surface. Another advantage is that the best air mattresses do not sag even with prolonged usage, allowing you to use them for up to 15 years. Although they may deflate, it is a simple matter to re-inflate them.

Air mattresses have a major drawback: They might lose air, and locating the puncture can be challenging. Additionally, air pumps have the potential to malfunction. However, if you require an external pump, you can easily purchase a replacement for under $20.

Innerspring

Metal coils or springs are the primary support structure of innerspring mattresses. They make up a significant part of the mattress's core support.

Typically, the comfort layer of these mattresses is thin, consisting of less than 2 inches of soft material. However, if the comfort layer is thicker, the mattress is usually called a hybrid mattress.

For 150 years, the innerspring mattress has remained a popular choice due to its affordability and ability to bounce, which both children and adults love. If you have fond memories of jumping on your bed as a child, chances are high that you slept on an innerspring mattress.

The gaps between metal coils provide an economical method of regulating temperature for people who get hot while sleeping or live in humid environments. Furthermore, the even surface they create is often more comfortable for individuals. In addition, those who weigh more than 230 pounds usually prefer the support metal springs provide.

If you are a light sleeper, it is not advisable to use innerspring mattresses as they can disturb your sleep when your partner moves. Moreover, their lifespan is comparatively shorter, ranging from 5 to 6 years. Additionally, they may develop sags in the regions where you sleep due to prolonged usage.

Box

Box mattresses, or box springs, serve as a base intended to absorb impact. Their design promotes better airflow, which improves temperature regulation and assists in lifting the mattress.

In the past, box springs were frequently used when mattress toppers were made of innerspring materials and generally thinner. However, with the advent of thicker and more modern mattresses, box springs are no longer necessary, especially since memory foam and latex mattresses may not work well with them.

Box springs are ideal for bed frames with classic metal rails or older innerspring mattresses that suggest their use.

Picking the Best Mattress for You

So, what is the best mattress to buy? Selecting the best online mattress brands is a personalized and subjective procedure. Comfort preferences vary among individuals, and diverse health issues imply that one person's "optimal" mattress may not be the same as another.

Firmness

Individuals have varying preferences regarding the level of support provided by their mattresses. While some individuals find comfort in sleeping on the best firm mattress, others prefer a softer one.

Adjusting to a different level of firmness may not always be possible, so certain best mattress brands have introduced dual adjustability options that allow couples to customize their preferred level of mattress firmness on each side.

Type

The comfort level one experiences while sleeping is primarily determined by the materials used in the mattress. Memory foam may be preferred for those who maintain the same sleeping position because it molds to the body's shape.

A cooling mattress could be the best option if someone tends to get hot while sleeping. On the other hand, an air or hybrid mattress may be more appealing to individuals who enjoy a particular type of feel.

Sleeping Habits

How you sleep can affect the feel and firmness of various types of mattresses. If you sleep on your side, an extremely firm mattress can cause discomfort in your shoulders, while a very soft mattress may not provide enough support for back sleepers, leading to back pain.

Memory foam mattresses may be the preferred choice for individuals who sleep on their side since they can support the shoulders without causing discomfort. Studies show a medium-firm mattress can increase sleep quality and comfort in those with back pain.

Health Concerns

Specific health issues can influence your sleep position and requirements. For instance, women going through menopause and facing hot flashes and night sweats could find relief from mattresses with cooling properties. An organic mattress might be the most suitable option if you are worried about environmental toxins such as VOCs.

Individuals who experience lower back pain, neck pain, nasal congestion, or fear of wrinkles may prefer to sleep on their backs. Side sleeping can be advantageous or necessary for specific circumstances. It can alleviate or prevent snoring by preventing airway blockage and relieving back pain or digestive problems.

Additionally, recent studies indicate that individuals who sleep on their side experience quicker removal of waste products from the brain than those who sleep on their back or stomach, which could offer long-term brain protection [16].

Budget

Finding​​ the best inexpensive mattress, as some brands can cost over $1,000 or $2,000. To help you, we have selected some of the best mattress brands to value products that offer quality mattresses without breaking the bank.

Guarantee and Refunds

There are instances when the best mattress brands may not meet your requirements or be defective. It is essential to ensure the mattress has an extensive money-back guarantee and a comprehensive refund policy, especially if problems such as back pain take a while to surface.

Additionally, the most reputable and best mattress brands typically offer a lifetime warranty since a good quality mattress should have a long lifespan.

Shipping and Delivery

When urgently needing a new mattress, timely delivery and shipping are crucial factors. Due to their bulky size, it is equally important to seek out affordable shipping options to avoid spending a considerable amount on delivery charges, which can significantly increase the overall cost.

Our Ranking Methodology Explained

When comparing the best mattresses, various factors such as their dimensions, longevity, comfort, and price range should be considered.

Size

When selecting the best mattresses for size, consider factors such as the size of your bedroom, your sleeping position, and whether you're purchasing the best mattress for yourself or a partner. If you have ample space and desire the most room, the best king-size mattress could be ideal.

Our selection of the best mattresses offers a variety of sizes that allow for comfortable movement. Furthermore, our featured products are at least 10 inches thick, making them appropriate for people of all body shapes and sizes.

Durability

Investing in the best mattress brands can be costly and time-consuming as prices can go up to thousands of dollars. However, our recommended products are long-lasting and reliable, ensuring you will only have to replace them soon while maintaining their quality and comfort.

Comfort

It is recommended that adults get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night . Prioritizing comfort is crucial to ensuring a good night's sleep. Adequate support can also help avoid or alleviate pain in the shoulders, hips, and back.

Price

Our selection of the best mattresses considers the cost factor, ensuring that quality is not compromised at a reasonable price range. We have excluded products from brands that offer mattresses priced above $3,000.

Best Mattress Brands: FAQs

This section will answer the most common questions about the best mattress brands.

What Is the Number 1 Best Mattress Brand?

Some consistently well-regarded mattress brands known for quality and innovation include Milton Sleep Co., PlushBeds, and Eco Terra.

Which Is the Best Mattress To Buy?

There is no single "best" mattress for everyone. The ideal choice depends on individual factors like your sleeping position, firmness preference, budget, and any specific needs, such as back pain relief or cooling.

What Mattress Do Chiropractors Recommend?

Chiropractors generally recommend mattresses that promote proper spinal alignment. This often translates to medium-firm mattresses that provide adequate support and pressure relief, but specific recommendations can vary based on individual needs and conditions.

What Is the Best Mattress According to Doctors?

It depends on individual needs and conditions, but doctors generally advise prioritizing spinal alignment, pressure relief, and personal comfort.

What Mattress Do Physical Therapists Recommend?

Medium-firm hybrids or memory foam mattresses are frequently favored, as they balance support and contouring. However, the best mattress for an individual depends on their specific condition, needs, and preferences, so personalized advice from a physical therapist is crucial.

Conclusion: What Are the Best Mattress Brands in 2025?

To maintain proper spine and hip alignment, the best mattresses of 2025 strike a balance between providing softness and support, with varying firmness levels to cater to different requirements.

As one of the best mattress brands, Milton Sleep Co. has options for everyone. Its memory foam plus hybrid mattresses are market leaders. Its soft and medium-firm sides ensure comfort for all users.

However, our extensive selection offers options for those looking for more specific features for their comfort level or sleeping style.

