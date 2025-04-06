Best Escort Sites To Find Escorts Near Me (2025)

Fancy an escort nearby this weekend? Go forward with caution! There’s a thin line between having the time of your life or having your day (or worse) ruined because you fell victim to an escort scam. The top escort sites might help you avoid that.

No one wants to be swamped in research when they could be living it up with some of the hottest escorts near them.

So, we did the digging for you, and we bring you theyou can trust in your hunt to find a quality escort for a great night out.

First Look - Best Escort Sites

12 Top Escort Sites To Find Escorts Nearby, Rated and Reviewed

Alright, now let’s get down to business and tell you all you need to know about the best escort sites on our list, including escort reviews.



1. Ashley Madison - Extra Discreet Escort Services & MBA Affairs



Pros

100% free for women

Extra discreet

MBA affairs, hookups, and escort service

No ads

Cons

Men have to pay to message

Not really an escort service

Top Features

App disguise

Customizable notifications

Video chat

Pay-per-action credit system

Ashley Madison is not strictly an escort site, but it sure is one of the best places to find escorts and singles discreetly online.

The infamous affairs dating site was created to offer much-desired discretion to folks who engage in extramarital affairs.

And it’s the top-notch discretion features that have drawn all the beautiful escorts to the site, too.

Here are some of them:

App disguise - You can disguise the Ashley Madison app on your phone as something entirely else, like games or whatever.

Customizable notifications - The site lets you customize the notifications to say whatever so you want them to say. So, if you’ve made your Ashley Madison app to be a games app, you can customize the notifications to say ‘1 new game’ for new messages.

Face-blurring tools - These let you blur your face to different degrees.

Ashley Madison is also 100% free to use for women, which has brought many to the site. Men, on the other hand, pay per action through the site’s credit system.

>>Go to Ashley Madison to find escorts near you

2. Adult Friend Finder - Kinkiest Escorts & Hookups Online

HUGE user base

Horny AF hookup site

Escort listings, too

TONS of explicit content

Cons

Not really an escort site

You have to pay for a subscription to use it

Top Features

Video calls

Adult super store

Explicit videos

Everyone’s down

AdultFriendFinder isn’t an escort site per se, but there’s a reason why it’s on so many lists of top escort sites – there are MANY escort ads and profiles.

Ultimately, AdultFriendFinder is one of the top hookup sites… and a mighty horny one at that.

Everyone on it is down and looking, so you can also use it to hook up with folks and sometimes find escorts. The downside is that you would have to subscribe to use the site functionally and send messages to other users.

Subscription fees start at $19.95 a month, which isn’t that bad.

There's a video call feature you can use to set up meetings with singles or escorts, but also make sure your escort is not a catfish. Or you can just use it for video sex with other members.

On those days, you don't end up booking erotic services or can't be bothered with hookups – you can watch X-rated content on the site.

>>Jump to AdultFriendFinder, the best escort site alternative

3. Slixa - Best Luxury Escort Service Provider

Pros

Luxury escort services

Available in US, UK, Canada, and Australia

Map links available

Save escort profiles

Cons

Ad prices vary with location

Distracting sponsored ads

Top Features

Geo-location recommendations

Detailed escort profiles

Has dating section

Trans escorts available

If you crave first-class company, look no further than Slixa. This high-end escort service hosts elite escorts who fit in perfectly within the finest social circles.

Slixa’s luxe escort service will hook you up with deluxe independent escorts and escort agencies in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, so you travel around the world in good company.

If any of the top featured escorts are around your destination, you can check out them or browse the available escorts and agencies by location if you want to take charge of the search.

Knowing that these escorts are verified, you’ll book your time with escorts with peace of mind. Each escort also includes multiple verified photos, links, and contact addresses so you can easily find them online and offline.

What’s more, if you are afraid you might lose a potential escort’s profile, you can save it to your Slixa account or add it to your contacts or address book with one simple click.

>>Meet High-Class Escorts on Slixa

4. The Escort Directory - Top International Escort Search Engine

Pros

In-depth search tool

Explicit escort galleries

Rates and schedules available

Publish escort reviews

Cons

Few listed escorts in some countries

Top Features

Third-party adult content

Masseuse links

Agencies

Blog

The Escort Directory is a powerful escort search engine that can find you escorts that match your preferences in any location on Earth.

The search tool has numerous search parameters, so you can find an escort by their physical features, location, and services offered, just to mention a few.

Most of the featured escorts have explicit profiles, where you might also find topless photos just to nudge your appetites.

You’ll love how detailed the escort profiles are. Most of them also have a map link that will lead you directly to the escort’s door for in-call services.

Apart from that, you can also read each escort’s review or write one for others to know what to expect from a host you’ve interacted with.

If you wish to know your prospective escort’s business hours, you will also find their availability schedules and call rates so you don’t have to guess.

>> Find The Most Eligible Escorts on The Escort Directory

5. HappyEscorts - Sexually Diverse Escort Listings

Pros

Helpful search engine

Video verified escorts

Booking forms available

Has escort reviews

Cons

Outdated website graphics

Reports of fraudulent activities

Top Features

Geo-location matching

Chat service (Happy Chatroom)

Pornstar escorts

Third-party content

Happy Escorts is a free-to-use universal escort search engine with the sexiest male, female, and trans escorts for everyone.

How does it work?

To ensure maximum safety, most of these escorts are video-verified. They even include the verification video, plus a few face cards to ensure that what you see is what you’ll get.

Each profile is pimped with many details about the escort, including their physical attribute, likes, services, and contacts, so you find someone who matches your needs.

You can contact each escort directly through the direct contact form, which lets you book your preferred escort on the site. The booking form only requires your name, email, and phone number (optional), after which you can type and send your message.

Once you log in to the website, you can also read and write reviews on the escorts who had the pleasure of enjoying your company.

>>Meet The Sexiest Escorts on Happy Escorts

6. EscortDirectory.com - VIP Escorts & Porn Stars

Pros

Lots of VIP escorts

High-quality service

Fast turnaround

You can search by price range

Cons

Many inactive accounts

Kinda expensive rates

Top Features

Live cams

In-depth profiles

Mobile-friendly

Advanced search feature

Escort Directory is here to give us one heck of a sophisticated experience from start to finish. The experience starts as you log in to the escort website – the interface is pretty sleek and easy to use, not to mention the VIP female escorts and legit porn stars on the site.

The turnaround from accessing the site to having one of their outcall escorts in your room is pretty fast and straightforward.

But you’ll have plenty of reasons to stay on the site and enjoy all the exquisite features.

Things like live cams by your local escorts as well as famous porn stars you can enjoy for free and porn clips to get you in the mood.

The search filter is pretty amazing, too, and you can even search by price. Then, you’ll get in-depth escort profiles to help you make your choice.

The downside is that there are many inactive profiles, but that’s a small price to pay for easy access to some of the sexiest escorts out there.

>>Go to Escort Directory, one of the best escort sites

7. Tryst - Find Independent Escorts Near You

Pros

Reasonable prices

User-friendly layout

Excellent safety measures

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cons

Many escorts want ID verification

Still not many options in rural areas

Top Features

Large user base

Escort interviews page

Advanced search filter

Tryst came about in 2018 to provide an alternative to all those who were left high and dry when the Backpage was shut down.

It’s been going strong ever since, and now it’s an international escort site present in many countries besides the US, like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

What we love the most about Tryst is how the escort site keeps evolving and bringing us new and better features.

Take the escort interviews page, for example – it’s a great feature that lets you see if the escort passes the vibe check.

Tryst beats many other best escort sites when it comes to search filters and categories.

The sheer number of categories is pretty impressive. There are the usual BBW escorts, blonde escorts, BDSM escorts, and the such, but there are also some VERY detailed categories.

You can even choose the breast size!

Browsing is free, but you’d have to register (also free). Many independent escorts also prefer ID-ed clients for their own safety.

>>Head to Tryst for independent escort services

8. Bedpage - Basically Backpage 2.0

A cookie-cutter copy of Backpage

Classified ads

Good for hookups, too

Decent search bar

Cons

Spammy and N/A posts

Most ads are for major cities

Top Features

Free to browse

$2 to post an ad

Well organized categories

Many Backpage escorts

Bedpage is another escort site that popped up as a Backpage alternative when the latter got shut down.

What makes Bedpage the best Backpage alternative is that it looks and feels just like Backpage – its whole layout looks the same.

Many of your favorite escorts from Backpage are on Bedpage now.

They switched when Backpage got shut down. The key difference, though, is that Bedpage is NOT a free classified site. You’d have to pay $2 if you plan on posting ads.

But you can browse ads from escorts for free.

You can also use it to hook up with folks because there are personal ads, too. All the categories are neatly organized, AND there are verified posters, too.

>>Head to Bedpage, one of the best escort sites like Backpage

9. DoubleList - Free Escort Finder & Personal Ads



Pros

100% free

Easy to find local escorts

Great with hookups and dating

Solid user base

Cons

No app

No user verification

Top Features

100% free

Classified ads

Kinda like Craigslist personals

Lots of LGBTQ+ escorts

DoubleList is one of the best escort sites to go to if you are a big fan of local escort advertising through ads and personal ads in general.

The best part? You can browse, post ads, and contact folks 100% free of charge.

The downside is that there’s no DoubleList app, so you’d have to turn on your computer to use the website.

But once you get on the site, you’re going to love it—there are lots of ads from local escorts as well as personal ads from folks looking for hookups or even dating.

It’s kinda like Craigslist personals used to be.

And it’s 100% free, so you, too, can post ads, either looking for escorts near you or looking for one-night stands.

>>Go to DoubleList to find escorts for free

10. Rub Maps - More Than Just an Escort Site

Pros

No extra charges for messages

25,000+ parlors throughout the US

You can stay anonymous

Great rewards and discounts

Cons

Only premium members can see the reviews

No mobile app

Top Features

User reviews

Find erotic massage parlors

Locate strip clubs

Fancy yourself a ‘Happy Ending’? It’s just as good as the movies make it out to be. If you don’t believe us, join Rub Maps and see for yourself.

Rub Maps technically isn’t one of the best escort sites, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find escorts on it or get the same kind of service if you know what we mean.

What Rub Maps does is present you with erotic massage parlors throughout the US.

It also maps strip clubs, which is a great option for those traveling to another city for business or whatever reason.

What’s even better is that you get to see reviews from other members to know if the place is worth your time (and money) or not.

You have to be a member to access the user reviews, though, and membership starts at $14.50 a month. But there are great reward programs where you collect points to get discounts, so subscribing is totally worth it.

>>Go to RubMaps for massage parlors and strip clubs

11. Erotic Monkey - Most Popular Escort Site

Huge number of ads

Easy-to-navigate site

Excellent adult search bar

Hot female escorts

Cons

For US users only

Outdated interface

Top Features

In-depth escort reviews

Fun and useful blogs

Vibrant forums

Good selection of gay and trans escorts

Erotic Monkey is among the top escort sites in the US, and it earned its spot on our list due to the sheer volume of listings available.

There are, like, 20,000 escort listings in New York alone!

Most of the listings are from female escorts (and they’re hot as hell), but there’s also a pretty sizable number of gay and trans escorts on the site.

Speaking of the site, it’s pretty straightforward and easy to navigate.

The downside is that it’s got an outdated interface that reminds us of the internet in the noughties.

If you don’t mind that, you’ll really love its efficiency and some cool features, like its blogs and vibrant forums.

There are also in-depth escort reviews that can give you a glimpse of what you can expect from the escort before you make the call.

>>Jump to Erotic Monkey, one of the best escort sites in the US

ALL kinds of escorts

Present in LOTS of countries

Decent adult search filter

Accepts many currencies

Cons

You have to be a member to watch HD clips

Lots of ads

Top Features

Video ads available

Lots of porn

In-depth profiles

User reviews of escorts

Adult Look is not just one of the best escort sites but also the most diverse escort website in every way.

First off, they’ve got the most diverse selection of escorts available. That goes for ethnicity, gender, age, and pretty much anything else.

Second, Adult Look has the most international presence—it can be found in almost any part of the world.

That’s pretty impressive.

But the good parts don’t end there. Adult Look also has a great search filter, in-depth escort profiles, and video ads!

There’s porn, too, but you have to be a member to watch.

Our favorite thing is that each escort has reviews from previous clients that can help you make your decision.

>>Head to AdultLook, one of the best escort sites with a global presence

7 Factors We Used to Rank Escort Sites

Now you know more about the best escort sites, let’s take a look at what exactly makes our top picks better than other escort sites.

1. A Trustworthy Reputation!

First things first, you want to find escort services through legitimate escort websites with a rock-solid track record.

There are plenty of scam escort sites out there, or those who don’t seem to mind all sorts of shady things happening on their platforms—you want to stay away from these.

All the sites on our list are legal and legit. They have been around for a while and established themselves in the industry.

2. A Good App or Mobile Version

There are also many legit escort sites, legal and all, that just suck. The best escort sites make sure to make the entire experience comfortable and enjoyable for their customers.

That includes having a seamless mobile app or a mobile-friendly website.

That way, you don’t have to turn on a computer – you can easily find escorts, schedule meetups, and do everything right from your phone.

3. A Wide Range of Models (Female, Male, TS, Diverse)

What makes any escort agency or site? Escort girls, of course!

And not just female escorts – the best escort sites make sure they have all kinds of escorts available to satisfy all their visitors.

Our top picks have it all:

Female escorts

Shemale escorts

Gay escorts

Male escorts

Porn star escorts

TS escorts

Amateur escorts

…and all kinds of escorts of different attributes and specialties.

4. Good Search Filters (Narrow Down The City, Age, Ethnicity, etc)

As we said, the best escort sites have LOTS of beautiful escorts, so you’d understand how hard it may be to find what you’re looking for.

The best escort sites make it easy by having good search filters.

That way, you just need to tick the right boxes for the city, age, ethnicity, or whatever, and you’ll be presented with escorts that match your criteria.

5. Extra Features (Live Cams, Video Ads for Profiles, etc.)

Who doesn’t like sites with cool features? The best escort sites tend to have amazing features like video calls, live cams, and video ads that provide a much better experience.

They’re also a good way to make sure your escort is who they say they are.

6. Lists Of Local Sex Shops, Strip Clubs, Swinger Parties

As well as escorts, top escort directories will list other local sex-based businesses and events, such as sex shops, strip clubs, swinger parties, and more.

The idea is to create an online one-stop shop for all your sexual needs.

7. A Discreet & Secure Website (to Protect Your Privacy)

While you should ideally take steps to protect your own privacy, like using a VPN and deleting browser history, you should also prioritize sites that have a good reputation for security.

Similarly, many sites like Ashley Madison have built-in digital face masks, photo blurring, and a “panic button” that logs you out of all devices, helping you to maintain your privacy and discretion.

Better safe than sorry!

Best Escort Websites - FAQs

That’s a wrap on the best escort sites review, but we’re not leaving you just yet. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions you guys had about escort agencies.

Are Escort Sites Illegal?

No, escort sites are not illegal, so long as they don’t break the law in the location they are serving.



Legit escort sites are legal because escorts are not the same thing as prostitutes, and in most places, escorting is legal.



However, this is not to say that some escorting profiles and services are not dodgy, as there are always people that show up on sites that look to push the limits and operate illegally.

This is why it’s vital to use legitimate sites and be knowledgeable about the laws in your area. Keep an eye out for suspicious activities on escort sites and report any immediately.

Do Escort Services Exist?

Yes, escort services certainly exist. Escorts typically provide companionship, from casual dates to more intimate encounters. These companion services are often used for several reasons such as social events, private gatherings, or sexual intimacy.

Escort services are legal in many places, though the laws vary depending on the state you’re in, so it's important to be aware of local regulations.

Do Escorts Perform Sexual Services for Money?

Escorts technically don’t perform sexual services for money, but that doesn’t mean there’s no sex involved.

You don’t pay for sex as you would with prostitutes – you pay for their company, and sex is just a part of it… potentially.

Is an Escort the Same as a Prostitute?

No, an escort is not the same as a prostitute.

When you hire a prostitute, you pay her for sex, whereas when you hire an escort, you pay for her time and company, though sex may be a part of it, too.

Is Escorting Legal in Las Vegas?

Yes, escorting is legal in Las Vegas as long as there’s no trading money for sex involved.

That means that when you hire an escort in Las Vegas, you are paying for their company and time as opposed to sex, though you will usually get to have sex with her.

What happens in Vegas…

Where Can I Find TS Escorts?

You can find TS Escorts on Slixa , TSescorts , and TS4Rent . Each of these is a legit escort site that caters to those looking for trans escorts.

These escorts will sometimes be referred to as “shemale” escorts, though this term is considered outdated and offensive by some.

Conclusion - Where Can I Find Escorts Near Me?

Using a legit and reputable escort site is the first step in helping you successfully find escorts near you.

Slixa is one of the best escort sites overall. It’s got a huge directory of escorts, there’s someone for everyone, and the site’s got impressive features that make your entire experience worthwhile.

But you shouldn’t limit yourself to the best escort sites only when there are plenty of other places that work just as well, if not better.

Take Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder for example – they’re not meant to be escort sites, but you can easily find escorts on them, as well as fast hookups with thirsty singles.

You do you, and choose the site that caters to your needs. One thing's for sure, though – all of the best escort sites on our list are legit and effective.