Best Escort Sites To Find Escorts Near Me (2025)

Fancy an escort nearby this weekend? Go forward with caution! There’s a thin line between having the time of your life or having your day (or worse) ruined because you fell victim to an escort scam. The top escort sites might help you avoid that.
No one wants to be swamped in research when they could be living it up with some of the hottest escorts near them.So, we did the digging for you, and we bring you the best, legitimate escort sites you can trust in your hunt to find a quality escort for a great night out.
First Look - Best Escort Sites
-
Ashley Madison - Keep things extra discreet
-
AdultFriendFinder - Kinkiest escorts & hookups
-
Slixa - Luxury escort service
-
The Escort Directory - Best escort search engine
-
Happy Escorts - Most diverse free escort listings
-
EscortDirectory.com - VIP escorts & porn stars
-
Tryst - International indie escorts
-
Bedpage - Backpage 2.0
-
DoubleList - Free escort finder & personal ads
-
Rub Maps - Go get your ‘happy ending’
-
Erotic Monkey - Most popular escorts site
-
Adult Look - Most diverse site (in every way)
12 Top Escort Sites To Find Escorts Nearby, Rated and Reviewed
Alright, now let’s get down to business and tell you all you need to know about the best escort sites on our list, including escort reviews.
1. Ashley Madison - Extra Discreet Escort Services & MBA Affairs
Pros
100% free for women
Extra discreet
MBA affairs, hookups, and escort service
No ads
Cons
Men have to pay to message
Not really an escort service
Top Features
App disguise
Customizable notifications
Video chat
Pay-per-action credit system
Ashley Madison is not strictly an escort site, but it sure is one of the best places to find escorts and singles discreetly online.
The infamous affairs dating site was created to offer much-desired discretion to folks who engage in extramarital affairs.
And it’s the top-notch discretion features that have drawn all the beautiful escorts to the site, too.
Here are some of them:
App disguise - You can disguise the Ashley Madison app on your phone as something entirely else, like games or whatever.
Customizable notifications - The site lets you customize the notifications to say whatever so you want them to say. So, if you’ve made your Ashley Madison app to be a games app, you can customize the notifications to say ‘1 new game’ for new messages.
Face-blurring tools - These let you blur your face to different degrees.
Ashley Madison is also 100% free to use for women, which has brought many to the site. Men, on the other hand, pay per action through the site’s credit system.
>>Go to Ashley Madison to find escorts near you
2. Adult Friend Finder - Kinkiest Escorts & Hookups Online
HUGE user base
Horny AF hookup site
Escort listings, too
TONS of explicit content
Cons
Not really an escort site
You have to pay for a subscription to use it
Top Features
Video calls
Adult super store
Explicit videos
Everyone’s down
AdultFriendFinder isn’t an escort site per se, but there’s a reason why it’s on so many lists of top escort sites – there are MANY escort ads and profiles.
Ultimately, AdultFriendFinder is one of the top hookup sites… and a mighty horny one at that.
Everyone on it is down and looking, so you can also use it to hook up with folks and sometimes find escorts. The downside is that you would have to subscribe to use the site functionally and send messages to other users.
Subscription fees start at $19.95 a month, which isn’t that bad.
There's a video call feature you can use to set up meetings with singles or escorts, but also make sure your escort is not a catfish. Or you can just use it for video sex with other members.
On those days, you don't end up booking erotic services or can't be bothered with hookups – you can watch X-rated content on the site.
>>Jump to AdultFriendFinder, the best escort site alternative
3. Slixa - Best Luxury Escort Service Provider
Pros
-
Luxury escort services
-
Available in US, UK, Canada, and Australia
-
Map links available
-
Save escort profiles
Cons
-
Ad prices vary with location
-
Distracting sponsored ads
Top Features
-
Geo-location recommendations
-
Detailed escort profiles
-
Has dating section
-
Trans escorts available
If you crave first-class company, look no further than Slixa. This high-end escort service hosts elite escorts who fit in perfectly within the finest social circles.
Slixa’s luxe escort service will hook you up with deluxe independent escorts and escort agencies in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, so you travel around the world in good company.
If any of the top featured escorts are around your destination, you can check out them or browse the available escorts and agencies by location if you want to take charge of the search.
Knowing that these escorts are verified, you’ll book your time with escorts with peace of mind. Each escort also includes multiple verified photos, links, and contact addresses so you can easily find them online and offline.
What’s more, if you are afraid you might lose a potential escort’s profile, you can save it to your Slixa account or add it to your contacts or address book with one simple click.
>>Meet High-Class Escorts on Slixa
4. The Escort Directory - Top International Escort Search Engine
Pros
-
In-depth search tool
-
Explicit escort galleries
-
Rates and schedules available
-
Publish escort reviews
Cons
-
Few listed escorts in some countries
Top Features
-
Third-party adult content
-
Masseuse links
-
Agencies
-
Blog
The Escort Directory is a powerful escort search engine that can find you escorts that match your preferences in any location on Earth.
The search tool has numerous search parameters, so you can find an escort by their physical features, location, and services offered, just to mention a few.
Most of the featured escorts have explicit profiles, where you might also find topless photos just to nudge your appetites.
You’ll love how detailed the escort profiles are. Most of them also have a map link that will lead you directly to the escort’s door for in-call services.
Apart from that, you can also read each escort’s review or write one for others to know what to expect from a host you’ve interacted with.
If you wish to know your prospective escort’s business hours, you will also find their availability schedules and call rates so you don’t have to guess.
>> Find The Most Eligible Escorts on The Escort Directory
5. HappyEscorts - Sexually Diverse Escort Listings
Pros
-
Helpful search engine
-
Video verified escorts
-
Booking forms available
-
Has escort reviews
Cons
-
Outdated website graphics
-
Reports of fraudulent activities
Top Features
-
Geo-location matching
-
Chat service (Happy Chatroom)
-
Pornstar escorts
-
Third-party content
Happy Escorts is a free-to-use universal escort search engine with the sexiest male, female, and trans escorts for everyone.
How does it work?
To ensure maximum safety, most of these escorts are video-verified. They even include the verification video, plus a few face cards to ensure that what you see is what you’ll get.
Each profile is pimped with many details about the escort, including their physical attribute, likes, services, and contacts, so you find someone who matches your needs.
You can contact each escort directly through the direct contact form, which lets you book your preferred escort on the site. The booking form only requires your name, email, and phone number (optional), after which you can type and send your message.
Once you log in to the website, you can also read and write reviews on the escorts who had the pleasure of enjoying your company.
>>Meet The Sexiest Escorts on Happy Escorts
6. EscortDirectory.com - VIP Escorts & Porn Stars
Pros
-
Lots of VIP escorts
-
High-quality service
-
Fast turnaround
-
You can search by price range
Cons
-
Many inactive accounts
-
Kinda expensive rates
Top Features
-
Live cams
-
In-depth profiles
-
Mobile-friendly
-
Advanced search feature
Escort Directory is here to give us one heck of a sophisticated experience from start to finish. The experience starts as you log in to the escort website – the interface is pretty sleek and easy to use, not to mention the VIP female escorts and legit porn stars on the site.
The turnaround from accessing the site to having one of their outcall escorts in your room is pretty fast and straightforward.
But you’ll have plenty of reasons to stay on the site and enjoy all the exquisite features.
Things like live cams by your local escorts as well as famous porn stars you can enjoy for free and porn clips to get you in the mood.
The search filter is pretty amazing, too, and you can even search by price. Then, you’ll get in-depth escort profiles to help you make your choice.
The downside is that there are many inactive profiles, but that’s a small price to pay for easy access to some of the sexiest escorts out there.
>>Go to Escort Directory, one of the best escort sites
7. Tryst - Find Independent Escorts Near You
Pros
-
Reasonable prices
-
User-friendly layout
-
Excellent safety measures
-
LGBTQ+ friendly
Cons
-
Many escorts want ID verification
-
Still not many options in rural areas
Top Features
-
Large user base
-
Escort interviews page
-
Advanced search filter
Tryst came about in 2018 to provide an alternative to all those who were left high and dry when the Backpage was shut down.
It’s been going strong ever since, and now it’s an international escort site present in many countries besides the US, like the UK, Canada, and Australia.
What we love the most about Tryst is how the escort site keeps evolving and bringing us new and better features.
Take the escort interviews page, for example – it’s a great feature that lets you see if the escort passes the vibe check.
Tryst beats many other best escort sites when it comes to search filters and categories.
The sheer number of categories is pretty impressive. There are the usual BBW escorts, blonde escorts, BDSM escorts, and the such, but there are also some VERY detailed categories.
You can even choose the breast size!
Browsing is free, but you’d have to register (also free). Many independent escorts also prefer ID-ed clients for their own safety.
>>Head to Tryst for independent escort services
8. Bedpage - Basically Backpage 2.0
-
A cookie-cutter copy of Backpage
-
Classified ads
-
Good for hookups, too
-
Decent search bar
Cons
-
Spammy and N/A posts
-
Most ads are for major cities
Top Features
-
Free to browse
-
$2 to post an ad
-
Well organized categories
-
Many Backpage escorts
Bedpage is another escort site that popped up as a Backpage alternative when the latter got shut down.
What makes Bedpage the best Backpage alternative is that it looks and feels just like Backpage – its whole layout looks the same.
Many of your favorite escorts from Backpage are on Bedpage now.
They switched when Backpage got shut down. The key difference, though, is that Bedpage is NOT a free classified site. You’d have to pay $2 if you plan on posting ads.
But you can browse ads from escorts for free.
You can also use it to hook up with folks because there are personal ads, too. All the categories are neatly organized, AND there are verified posters, too.
>>Head to Bedpage, one of the best escort sites like Backpage
9. DoubleList - Free Escort Finder & Personal Ads
Pros
-
100% free
-
Easy to find local escorts
-
Great with hookups and dating
-
Solid user base
Cons
-
No app
-
No user verification
Top Features
-
100% free
-
Classified ads
-
Kinda like Craigslist personals
-
Lots of LGBTQ+ escorts
DoubleList is one of the best escort sites to go to if you are a big fan of local escort advertising through ads and personal ads in general.
The best part? You can browse, post ads, and contact folks 100% free of charge.
The downside is that there’s no DoubleList app, so you’d have to turn on your computer to use the website.
But once you get on the site, you’re going to love it—there are lots of ads from local escorts as well as personal ads from folks looking for hookups or even dating.
It’s kinda like Craigslist personals used to be.
And it’s 100% free, so you, too, can post ads, either looking for escorts near you or looking for one-night stands.
>>Go to DoubleList to find escorts for free
10. Rub Maps - More Than Just an Escort Site
Pros
-
No extra charges for messages
-
25,000+ parlors throughout the US
-
You can stay anonymous
-
Great rewards and discounts
Cons
-
Only premium members can see the reviews
-
No mobile app
Top Features
-
User reviews
-
Find erotic massage parlors
-
Locate strip clubs
Fancy yourself a ‘Happy Ending’? It’s just as good as the movies make it out to be. If you don’t believe us, join Rub Maps and see for yourself.
Rub Maps technically isn’t one of the best escort sites, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find escorts on it or get the same kind of service if you know what we mean.
What Rub Maps does is present you with erotic massage parlors throughout the US.
It also maps strip clubs, which is a great option for those traveling to another city for business or whatever reason.
What’s even better is that you get to see reviews from other members to know if the place is worth your time (and money) or not.
You have to be a member to access the user reviews, though, and membership starts at $14.50 a month. But there are great reward programs where you collect points to get discounts, so subscribing is totally worth it.
>>Go to RubMaps for massage parlors and strip clubs
11. Erotic Monkey - Most Popular Escort Site
Huge number of ads
Easy-to-navigate site
Excellent adult search bar
Hot female escorts
Cons
For US users only
Outdated interface
Top Features
In-depth escort reviews
Fun and useful blogs
Vibrant forums
Good selection of gay and trans escorts
Erotic Monkey is among the top escort sites in the US, and it earned its spot on our list due to the sheer volume of listings available.
There are, like, 20,000 escort listings in New York alone!
Most of the listings are from female escorts (and they’re hot as hell), but there’s also a pretty sizable number of gay and trans escorts on the site.
Speaking of the site, it’s pretty straightforward and easy to navigate.
The downside is that it’s got an outdated interface that reminds us of the internet in the noughties.
If you don’t mind that, you’ll really love its efficiency and some cool features, like its blogs and vibrant forums.
There are also in-depth escort reviews that can give you a glimpse of what you can expect from the escort before you make the call.
>>Jump to Erotic Monkey, one of the best escort sites in the US
12. Adult Look - Most Diverse Escorts
Pros
-
ALL kinds of escorts
-
Present in LOTS of countries
-
Decent adult search filter
-
Accepts many currencies
Cons
-
You have to be a member to watch HD clips
-
Lots of ads
Top Features
-
Video ads available
-
Lots of porn
-
In-depth profiles
-
User reviews of escorts
Adult Look is not just one of the best escort sites but also the most diverse escort website in every way.
First off, they’ve got the most diverse selection of escorts available. That goes for ethnicity, gender, age, and pretty much anything else.
Second, Adult Look has the most international presence—it can be found in almost any part of the world.
That’s pretty impressive.
But the good parts don’t end there. Adult Look also has a great search filter, in-depth escort profiles, and video ads!
There’s porn, too, but you have to be a member to watch.
Our favorite thing is that each escort has reviews from previous clients that can help you make your decision.
>>Head to AdultLook, one of the best escort sites with a global presence
7 Factors We Used to Rank Escort Sites
Now you know more about the best escort sites, let’s take a look at what exactly makes our top picks better than other escort sites.
1. A Trustworthy Reputation!
First things first, you want to find escort services through legitimate escort websites with a rock-solid track record.
There are plenty of scam escort sites out there, or those who don’t seem to mind all sorts of shady things happening on their platforms—you want to stay away from these.
All the sites on our list are legal and legit. They have been around for a while and established themselves in the industry.
2. A Good App or Mobile Version
There are also many legit escort sites, legal and all, that just suck. The best escort sites make sure to make the entire experience comfortable and enjoyable for their customers.
That includes having a seamless mobile app or a mobile-friendly website.
That way, you don’t have to turn on a computer – you can easily find escorts, schedule meetups, and do everything right from your phone.
3. A Wide Range of Models (Female, Male, TS, Diverse)
What makes any escort agency or site? Escort girls, of course!
And not just female escorts – the best escort sites make sure they have all kinds of escorts available to satisfy all their visitors.
Our top picks have it all:
-
Female escorts
-
Shemale escorts
-
Gay escorts
-
Male escorts
-
Porn star escorts
-
TS escorts
-
Amateur escorts
…and all kinds of escorts of different attributes and specialties.
4. Good Search Filters (Narrow Down The City, Age, Ethnicity, etc)
As we said, the best escort sites have LOTS of beautiful escorts, so you’d understand how hard it may be to find what you’re looking for.
The best escort sites make it easy by having good search filters.
That way, you just need to tick the right boxes for the city, age, ethnicity, or whatever, and you’ll be presented with escorts that match your criteria.
5. Extra Features (Live Cams, Video Ads for Profiles, etc.)
Who doesn’t like sites with cool features? The best escort sites tend to have amazing features like video calls, live cams, and video ads that provide a much better experience.
They’re also a good way to make sure your escort is who they say they are.
6. Lists Of Local Sex Shops, Strip Clubs, Swinger Parties
As well as escorts, top escort directories will list other local sex-based businesses and events, such as sex shops, strip clubs, swinger parties, and more.
The idea is to create an online one-stop shop for all your sexual needs.
7. A Discreet & Secure Website (to Protect Your Privacy)
While you should ideally take steps to protect your own privacy, like using a VPN and deleting browser history, you should also prioritize sites that have a good reputation for security.
Similarly, many sites like Ashley Madison have built-in digital face masks, photo blurring, and a “panic button” that logs you out of all devices, helping you to maintain your privacy and discretion.
Better safe than sorry!
Best Escort Websites - FAQs
That’s a wrap on the best escort sites review, but we’re not leaving you just yet. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions you guys had about escort agencies.
Are Escort Sites Illegal?
No, escort sites are not illegal, so long as they don’t break the law in the location they are serving.
Legit escort sites are legal because escorts are not the same thing as prostitutes, and in most places, escorting is legal.
However, this is not to say that some escorting profiles and services are not dodgy, as there are always people that show up on sites that look to push the limits and operate illegally.
This is why it’s vital to use legitimate sites and be knowledgeable about the laws in your area. Keep an eye out for suspicious activities on escort sites and report any immediately.
Do Escort Services Exist?
Yes, escort services certainly exist. Escorts typically provide companionship, from casual dates to more intimate encounters. These companion services are often used for several reasons such as social events, private gatherings, or sexual intimacy.
Escort services are legal in many places, though the laws vary depending on the state you’re in, so it's important to be aware of local regulations.
Do Escorts Perform Sexual Services for Money?
Escorts technically don’t perform sexual services for money, but that doesn’t mean there’s no sex involved.
You don’t pay for sex as you would with prostitutes – you pay for their company, and sex is just a part of it… potentially.
Is an Escort the Same as a Prostitute?
No, an escort is not the same as a prostitute.
When you hire a prostitute, you pay her for sex, whereas when you hire an escort, you pay for her time and company, though sex may be a part of it, too.
Is Escorting Legal in Las Vegas?
Yes, escorting is legal in Las Vegas as long as there’s no trading money for sex involved.
That means that when you hire an escort in Las Vegas, you are paying for their company and time as opposed to sex, though you will usually get to have sex with her.
What happens in Vegas…
Where Can I Find TS Escorts?
You can find TS Escorts on Slixa, TSescorts, and TS4Rent. Each of these is a legit escort site that caters to those looking for trans escorts.
These escorts will sometimes be referred to as “shemale” escorts, though this term is considered outdated and offensive by some.
Conclusion - Where Can I Find Escorts Near Me?
Using a legit and reputable escort site is the first step in helping you successfully find escorts near you.
Slixa is one of the best escort sites overall. It’s got a huge directory of escorts, there’s someone for everyone, and the site’s got impressive features that make your entire experience worthwhile.
But you shouldn’t limit yourself to the best escort sites only when there are plenty of other places that work just as well, if not better.
Take Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder for example – they’re not meant to be escort sites, but you can easily find escorts on them, as well as fast hookups with thirsty singles.
You do you, and choose the site that caters to your needs. One thing's for sure, though – all of the best escort sites on our list are legit and effective.
