Some of my first memories are connected to beaches. As a kid, I loved running through the beautiful sandy beaches, playing with friends, and building castles, only to watch them be washed away by the water. This love for waterfronts pushed me to explore different coastal cities as an adult, so when a fellow traveler suggested I visit Baltimore Harbor, I didn’t hesitate.

A weekend road trip later, I found myself walking along the cobblestone streets of one of the most iconic harbors in the U.S. – and it didn’t disappoint. Here are all the details of my trip.

The highlights of my trip to the Baltimore Harbor

No doubt, the waterfront views are gorgeous, and I could sit for hours at one of the benches, watching the boats go by. However, if you like a busier agenda, there’s so much to do here.

Here’s where I had the most fun and what I’d recommend to anyone visiting:

The National Aquarium: Home to 1,000 animals and incredible habitats

Inner Harbor’s Water Taxi: A scenic and affordable way to get around

Phillips Seafood: Perfectly seasoned crab cakes with lump crab meat

Historic Ships: A great way to explore Baltimore’s maritime history

Waterfront Activities: Paddle boats, kayaking, and paddleboarding

My experience at Baltimore Harbor

I wanted this to be a relaxing getaway, so I booked a hotel close to the Inner Harbor. After comparing a few different options online, I settled on the Royal Sonesta. It’s a 4-star hotel with waterfront views and a price tag of around $120 per night for a standard room. With the Hyatt and Sheraton priced at 50% more (all on the same street location-wise), I think I got a good deal. Plus, the Royal Sonesta has this unique boutique charm, so it was definitely my cup of tea.

When planning, I spent hours debating whether to drive or take the train. Usually, I prefer going by car for the freedom to visit different places, but I heard parking in the Inner Harbor can be both pricey and stressful. With only two full days to spend, I went for the train. A round-trip ticket cost me less than $50, and skipping the hassle of parking freed up more time to enjoy the harbor. It's safe to say it was the right call.

My first impressions

Day 1: Exploring the harbor

As soon as I arrived at the harbor, the energy of the place hit me. It’s hard to describe – lively yet relaxed, like a waterfront festival that never really ends. Street performers, local vendors, and people walking around just enjoying their day. And the smell… It's unforgettable. A mix of salty sea air and the mouthwatering aroma of Old Bay seasoning wafting from nearby restaurants. If you’ve ever had a steaming plate of Maryland blue crabs, you know what I mean. It’s a scent that instantly says,

My first stop was the National Aquarium, where you can see animals in their natural habitats. Trust me when I say that the rainforest on the top floor felt like stepping into another world. But the real highlight? The water taxi. It’s not just a way to get somewhere. Cruising across the harbor with the breeze in my face and the sounds of waves lapping against the boat was an experience in itself.

For lunch, I hit up Phillips Seafood, which seemed like the spot – every time I passed, it was packed. I’m a big fan of family-owned places, and this one didn’t disappoint. Their crab cakes? Unreal. Rich, flavorful, and loaded with lump crab meat. I honestly thought about ordering a second round. After all, Maryland is basically the crab capital of the U.S., so I couldn’t miss out on this. No wonder so many people rave about food in Maryland; it really is one of the best.

To end the day, I made the short trek to Federal Hill Park. It’s a bit of a climb to the top, but the panoramic view of the harbor at sunset is so worth it.

Day 2: The historical aspect

My second day was dedicated to history. On my way there, I made a stop at Crust by Mack, a local favorite known for its savory pies and comfort food. Their crab pie, with its rich filling and flaky crust, was out of this world and gave me all the fuel I needed for a busy morning.

From there, I went to the historic ships docked in the harbor. I took the popular tour of the USS Constellation, the only surviving Civil War ship built in 1854 by the U.S. Navy. I’m not a huge fan of history myself, but this was something special. The guide’s stories brought its history to life and standing on its deck, I could almost hear the sounds of cannons firing. I wrapped up my visit at the Top of the World Observation Level with a 360-degree view of the city and harbor, perfect for some Instagram-worthy shots.

Day 3: The final tour

On my last day, I decided to try watersports. I started the morning with a guided paddleboarding session booked through Watermark Tours. It was surprisingly easy to pick up, and the calm waters of the Inner Harbor were perfect for a beginner like me. The water reflected the city skyline, making it a peaceful yet exhilarating way to end the trip. After lunch, I spent some time wandering the promenade, grabbing snacks from street vendors, and checking out little souvenir stands before heading home. Overall, it’s an excellent state to visit – there are so many beautiful beaches in Maryland to explore, a great option for everyone.

Things to know before visiting Baltimore Harbor

Now that I’ve had a chance to reflect on my visit, here’s what I might do differently next time I visit, but also what I would repeat in a heartbeat:

What I would do differently

Timing: Visit earlier in the day to beat the crowds, especially at popular spots like the National Aquarium.

Season: Spring and fall offer great weather without the summer crowds.

Dining Reservations: Popular spots can fill up fast, so make sure to reserve a table. I missed out on trying some local gems due to last-minute plans.

Bring Cash: Most places accept cards, but keep some cash on hand for smaller vendors or tips.

What I would do the same

Water Taxis: An absolute must! Affordable and convenient for getting around the harbor.

Crust by Mack: Their crab pie is worth the trip alone.

Federal Hill Park: The view at sunset is unbeatable and one of the highlights of my trip.

Paddleboarding: An unforgettable experience worth every penny.

A few extra tips for my readers

Budget: If you want to enjoy everything, be prepared to spend a little extra on attractions and dining—around $150–$200 per day.

Family-Friendly: Perfect for kids, with activities like the aquarium and paddle boats.

Packing: Don’t forget comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated.

Extras: Bring a good camera or fully charge your phone to capture the stunning views.

My trip exploring the Baltimore Harbor

Baltimore Harbor exceeded all my expectations. From the lively energy of the promenade to the quiet beauty of the harbor at sunset, it’s a place I think everyone would enjoy experiencing at least once. Whether you’re a foodie, a history enthusiast, or just looking for a peaceful getaway, the harbor doesn’t disappoint.

Would I go back? Absolutely. There’s still so much I didn’t get to try, like the sunset cruises or more of the local dining spots. Only, next time, I’d plan for a longer trip and bring my family to experience it with me.

Visiting the Baltimore Harbor – FAQs

Is Baltimore Maryland worth visiting?

Absolutely! With its mix of history, culture, and waterfront charm, Baltimore offers attractions for all interests, from historic ships to world-class seafood and fun waterfront activities.

How much time do you need to explore Baltimore Harbor?

A full day is enough to visit the top spots, like the National Aquarium and Historic Landmarks, but a weekend lets you explore at a relaxed pace and enjoy more activities.

Is the Baltimore Harbor family-friendly?

Yes, the Baltimore Harbor is family-friendly. The National Aquarium, paddle boats, and open spaces make it an ideal destination for families with kids of all ages.

What’s the best way to get around in Baltimore Harbor?

Walking is ideal, as most attractions are within a 10-15 minute walk. The water taxi offers scenic, efficient transport. Parking is limited, so public transport is a good alternative.

What’s the must-try food in the Harbor?

You can’t visit the Harbor without trying the Maryland-style crab cakes. Phillips Seafood offers some of the best, with lump crab meat and a rich flavor that captures Baltimore’s true culinary spirit.

Is Baltimore Harbor safe for tourists?

Yes, the Inner Harbor is generally safe for tourists, especially during the day. Like anywhere else, you should keep an eye on your belongings.

Where are the best views of the Inner Harbour?

Federal Hill Park offers stunning panoramic views, while the Top of the World Observation Level offers a bird' s-eye perspective. Water taxis also offer beautiful waterfront views.