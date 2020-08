Ypsilanti dispensary The Patient Station is now selling recreational weed, celebrates with drive-up party 

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

Family-owned and operated provisioning center The Patient Station in Ypsilanti is celebrating its recently acquired recreational license with a grand opening party where adults age 21 and older can roll through to grab food, “swag,” and, of course, weed.“As much as we’d love to have a traditional grand opening bash, we’re very conscious of people’s health and our responsibility during the coronavirus pandemic,” operations lead Cory Nemeth said in a release.The Patient Station, which has been servicing the medical marijuana community since 2014, will host its recreational opening event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 and will offer customers pulled pork sliders and mac 'n' cheese courtesy of Foodies food truck and shaved ice via Kona Ice Truck.“People don’t have to do a thing — we’ll bring the party to your car,” Ryan Nemeth, The Patient Station’s general manager, shared in a release. “We’ve been open for adult-use sales since mid-July and have been working on how best to celebrate during a pandemic. We promise it’ll be fun and safe. We’re looking forward to seeing our current patients and meeting new people, too.”The Patient Station is located at 539 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti, and is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.