January 22, 2020 News & Views » Metro Retro

Email
Print
Share

You could see 2020 from the 1990 North American International Auto Show 

Looking back on 40 years of MT

click to enlarge mt40.jpg

30 years ago in Metro Times: Freelancer J.A. Hebler makes several observations amid the glitz and glamour of the 1990 North American International Auto Show that still resonate in 2020.

At one point, Laurel Cutler, Chrysler’s vice president of consumer affairs, offered a candid view of America: “Consumers are becoming more polarized,” she said. “The middle class is fading away; the affluent and lower-income segments of the market are growing dramatically.” At another point, a GM product specialist showed off a robotic arm during a technology demonstration. “Three guys lost their jobs on account of that machine,” a man in the audience wryly observed.

These things are connected: “[H]ow many will be able to afford those new products?” Hebler writes. “Certainly not the growing population of unemployed auto workers on the streets.” Last year, UAW GM workers went on strike, demanding better wages and for the company to keep its plants open. And 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang has launched a longshot campaign built on one signature issue: the rise of automation and artificial intelligence will continue to wipe out entire sectors of the economy, so the government should pay all American adults a $1,000-per-month “Freedom Dividend.” Anyway, a wintertime NAIAS is now a relic of the past; this year is the first year the NAIAS has been moved to June.

What was happening: Grace Jones at Taboo; Goober & the Peas at 3D Club.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Metro Retro

More Metro Retro »

Most Popular

  1. Abdul El-Sayed and thousands of physicians sign open-letter NYT ad endorsing Medicare for All Read More

  2. Sen. McMorrow says Sen. Lucido sexually harassed her, too Read More

  3. WOOD-TV reporter coincidentally gets 'DCK 247' license plate Read More

  4. Triggered Trumpers call for violence against Michigan Democrats and Muslims in vile Facebook page Read More

  5. Rep. Tlaib is running for a second term in Congress after strong first year Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...