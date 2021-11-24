November 30, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

You can now order weed on Uber Eats in Ontario 

click to enlarge An Uber Eats food delivery man. - RIKU MANNISTO / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Riku Mannisto / Shutterstock.com
  • An Uber Eats food delivery man.

Across the Detroit River, Uber has entered the cannabis space.

The ride-share company now allows Ontario users of its Uber Eats app to place orders for cannabis products. The change went into effect last week, according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

The new development is the result of a partnership with cannabis company Tokyo Smoke. Customers can place an order on the app for pickup at the nearest Tokyo Smoke store.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi previously said that the company has discussed offering cannabis delivery in the U.S. when it is legal to do so.

"We will continue to watch regulations and opportunities closely market by market. And as local and federal laws evolve, we will explore opportunities with merchants who operate in other regions," an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

While U.S. states like Michigan have legalized adult-use cannabis, it remains illegal under federal law. For the first time, Congress is considering cannabis legalization efforts.

In Michigan, you can order cannabis and have it delivered via companies like Eaze, 3Fifteen, and Lantern. Lots of local dispensaries offer online ordering with delivery and curbside pick-up options, too.

