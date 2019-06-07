June 07, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

You can now go to High Times Cannabis Cup without a medical marijuana card 

By
click to enlarge GARY BALDUC
  • Gary Balduc

Whoa, wait a minute, we just realized something: You no longer need medical marijuana cards to get into the Cannabis Cup.

In previous years, High Times magazine's two-day marijuana festival required a medical card to enter. However, since this is the first Cannabis Cup season since Michiganders voted to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults in November, anyone over 21 can now attend. (Medical marijuana patients who are 18+ are welcome with their card.)

If you're new to marijuana, the Cannabis Cup is a great way to learn more about an industry that experts believe could be on track to outpace Colorado's, a state that legalized recreational adult-use of marijuana in 2012. There are booths with marijuana vendors who will sample their wares, panels, seminars, and the main event — the Cannabis Cup itself — which honors Michigan's best marijuana products, including strains, edibles, and cannabis-infused cuisine.

It's also an opportunity for the general public to consume marijuana before stores roll out. Even though recreational marijuana is legal, at the moment there's nowhere to buy it in Michigan other than provisioning centers, which require a medical marijuana card. It's legal for adults to gift another adult up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and guests are allowed to bring their own marijuana to the event. (Officials say they expect stores to open early next year.)

The Cannabis Cup is also a legit hip-hop festival in its own right. This year's event in Clio features Busta Rhymes, Lil Skies, Too $hort, Prof, Trick Trick, Willy J Peso, and TNL, among others. It's held this Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at Auto City Speedway, 10205 N. Saginaw Rd., Clio, just north of Flint. Tickets start at $30.

A Detroit Cannabis Cup will also be held at the Russell Industrial Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18. Performers are TBA and tickets can be purchased here.

You can see a slideshow of photos from the 2018 Cannabis Cup here.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
