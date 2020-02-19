February 19, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

You can meet rapper Royce da 5'9'' at Skymint Ann Arbor this week 

By
click to enlarge Royce da 5'9''. - JENNY RISHER
  • Jenny Risher
  • Royce da 5'9''.

On Friday, Detroit rapper (and this week's Metro Times cover story subject) Royce da 5'9'' will release The Allegory, his eighth solo studio album.

That same day, you can congratulate the longtime Eminem collaborator from 3-4 p.m. at a meet and greet at Ann Arbor Skymint, one of the new recreational marijuana stores to open in recent weeks. Ann Arbor Skymint is located at 1958 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor; 734-627-7360; skymint.com.

Additionally, Royce Da 5'9" will host an album-release show for The Allegory at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thegardendetroit.com; Tickets are $20.

