You can meet rapper Royce da 5'9'' at Skymint Ann Arbor this week 

Royce da 5'9''.

On Friday, Detroit rapper (and this week's cover story subject ) Royce da 5'9'' will release, his eighth solo studio album.That same day, you can congratulate the longtime Eminem collaborator from 3-4 p.m. at a meet and greet at Ann Arbor Skymint, one of the new recreational marijuana stores to open in recent weeks. Ann Arbor Skymint is located at 1958 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor; 734-627-7360; skymint.com Additionally, Royce Da 5'9" will host an album-release show forat 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thegardendetroit.com ; Tickets are $20.