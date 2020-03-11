Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 11, 2020

You can prepare for Saint Patrick’s Day with Royal Oak’s ‘Saint Practice Day’ bar crawl 

Dontae Rockymore

Not everyone has a stomach for day-drinking, which of course is at the center of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Why not give it a test run with Royal Oak’s St. Practice Day Bar Crawl, so come the big day — be it parade day or Tuesday’s shenanigans — you’re not actually crawling around?

The "Saint Practice Day" bar crawl will give party peeps the opportunity to get shamrock-wasted and snag some swag. The ticketed event will provide a lanyard that allows folks $3, $4, and $5 shot and drink specials at participating venues, as well as a keepsake photo, shamrock karaoke, and contests. This year’s check-in spots include Royal Oak Taphouse, Mr. B’s Gastropub, and Bar Louie. Other participating restaurants include the Rock on Third, Fifth Avenue, HopCat, Jolly Pumpkin, Pronto, Mesa Tacos and Tequila, O’Tooles, and more. St. Patrick’s-themed attire is highly encouraged, but folks will score a whole slew of green gear at the start of the event. Meanwhile, hangover supplies are all on you. Good luck. (You might need it.)

Event begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 in downtown Royal Oak; royaloakbarcrawls.com. Tickets are $25.

See more Saint' Patrick's Day parties here.

