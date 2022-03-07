Yet another food hall opens in metro Detroit, this time inside the MGM Grand Casino 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy photo
- Detroit Central Market will have tacos, hot chicken sandwiches, noodles, and pizza.
We’re starting to see why DJ Khaled starts his songs with “another one.” Another ax-throwing place opens up in metro Detroit. Another restaurant shuts down due to COVID-19. Another group of coffee shop workers rallies to unionize (rightfully so). Well, this time it’s another food hall that’s opening in Detroit.
MGM Grand Detroit has announced the opening of Detroit Central Market, a food hall concept inside the casino. Detroit Central Market features four fast-casual restaurants — Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken, Diablo’s Tacos, Grand Wok Noodle Bar, and The Corner’s Detroit-Style Pizza.
“These new offerings showcase the talents of our culinary team and allow us to continue to support local businesses to expand into downtown Detroit,” David Tsai, president of the Midwest Group for MGM Resorts International, said in a press release. “Nothing brings a community together quite like food does, and we are so excited to play our part in Detroit’s exciting food scene”
Situated in the former Palette Dining Studio, Detroit Central Market operates through contactless ordering via QR codes that you scan with your phone.
Food halls, which are basically like food courts that focus on restaurant concepts by local chefs, have been on-trend in Detroit since 2018 when the Monroe Market in Greektown Casino
opened. Then came Detroit Shopping Co. in Midtown and Fort Street Gallery
(which closed after a little over a year). Another food hall was planned for the Chroma development in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood but was then canceled in 2019.
Then there’s the Lansing Shuffle Food Hall & Social Club (brought to you by the minds behind Detroit Shipping Co.), which is supposed to open later this summer. And yet another one, The Mosaic
, is slated to open in Detroit’s Eastern Market in 2024.
Detroit Central Market is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner with late-night offerings on weekends. More information can be found on MGM Grand Detroit’s website
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.