March 01, 2022

Yet another ax-throwing spot is coming to metro Detroit 

click to enlarge Westland's newest ax-throwing venue. - COURTESY OF THE LEGENDARY AXE
  • Courtesy of The Legendary Axe
  • Westland's newest ax-throwing venue.

Kick axe and be legendary. That’s the slogan for the latest ax-throwing spot to open in Westland this month.

The Legendary Axe will open its doors to ax-throwing enthusiasts, groups of friends looking for an adrenaline rush, and awkward Bumble dates on March 12. You might be thinking, "seriously, another ax-throwing place?" Yes, another ax-throwing place. Makes sense that ax-throwing is so trendy considering how frustrating the last two years have been with the coronavirus pandemic.



The Legendary Axe aims to set itself apart with an atmosphere that “feels like a remote, jungle sea-plane hangar” according to a press release. It also comes with a weird backstory — something about a former lumberjack circus pilot traveling the world to gather exotic wood and meeting a doctor who specialized in hallucinogenic plants who shared some cocktail recipes with him, which inspired him to open the ax-throwing “hangar.” Really, the place looks like a wood cabin somewhere up north occupied by plaid-wearing workers.

The owners of The Legendary Axe are the same people behind Westland’s Hush Haunted Attraction, so they clearly have a thing for dramatic stories and theatrics. A full bar, lounge, and casual food menu are also available.

The Legendary Axe is located at 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. Westland; 734-326-2800; LegendaryAxeThrowingDetroit.com.

