Yet another ax-throwing spot is coming to metro Detroit 

Kick axe and be legendary. That’s the slogan for the latest ax-throwing spot to open in Westland this month.The Legendary Axe will open its doors to ax-throwing enthusiasts, groups of friends looking for an adrenaline rush, and awkward Bumble dates on March 12. You might be thinking, "seriously, another ax-throwing place?" Yes, another ax-throwing place. Makes sense that ax-throwing is so trendy considering how frustrating the last two years have been with the coronavirus pandemic.The Legendary Axe aims to set itself apart with an atmosphere that “feels like a remote, jungle sea-plane hangar” according to a press release. It also comes with a weird backstory — something about a former lumberjack circus pilot traveling the world to gather exotic wood and meeting a doctor who specialized in hallucinogenic plants who shared some cocktail recipes with him, which inspired him to open the ax-throwing “hangar.” Really, the place looks like a wood cabin somewhere up north occupied by plaid-wearing workers.The owners of The Legendary Axe are the same people behind Westland’s Hush Haunted Attraction, so they clearly have a thing for dramatic stories and theatrics. A full bar, lounge, and casual food menu are also available.The Legendary Axe is located at 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. Westland; 734-326-2800; LegendaryAxeThrowingDetroit.com