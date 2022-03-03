‘Wonderfully preserved’ 130-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

The preserved steering wheel of the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

The bow of the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

The nameboard of the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

A pump from the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

A broken mast on the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

The capstan of the Atlanta.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

A toilet on the Atlanta.

A Michigan shipwreck society found the remains of the, a 172-foot schooner-barge that sank in Lake Superior on May 4, 1891.The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says it found the wreck 35 miles off the coast of Deer Park, Michigan, 650 feet below the surface of the water.Due to the frigid temperatures of Michigan's largest lake, the"is a wonderfully preserved shipwreck," the GLSHS says in a statement."It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of thereally stands out," GLSHS executive director Bruce Lynn said in a statement. "It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior."The find comes after it mapped more than 2,500 miles of Lake Superior in the summer of 2021 with the help of Marine Sonic Technology using the company's "Side Scan Sonar" technology.According to the GLSHS, thewas being towed by the steamerwhen both vessels got caught in a storm, which snapped the towline and left the"at the mercy of the lake." A crew escaped using a lifeboat, but it overturned while approaching the Crisp Point Life-Saving Station, and only two survived.The survivors said all three masts broke off during the storm, which video from a remote-operated vehicle) confirms.Experts believe there are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes. You can see more incredible photos from the wreck below.