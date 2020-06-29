Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 29, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Women could be more sensitive to THC than men, according to study 

By
click to enlarge CANNA OBSCURA, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Canna Obscura, Shutterstock

A new study from Canadian researchers found that women experienced the same effects of cannabis as men with a lower dose of THC.

To conduct the study, researchers at the University of Toronto asked 91 cannabis users between 19 and 25 years old to smoke a joint, which was either 12.5% THC or a placebo. The subjects were then asked to complete cognitive tests.



The study found that women tended to smoke for the same length of time as men, but smoked less of the joint. Even though women smoked less of the joint and had lower levels on THC in their blood, no difference in the effects of the cannabis was detected or reported.

Lead author Justin Matheson, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Toronto, and lead author of the study, told PsyPost that the study shows THC is more effective on women.

“We found that women smoked less of a cannabis joint, had lower levels of THC in blood, yet experienced the same acute effects as men,” he said. “So, I think the main take-away is that women may need a lower dose of THC to get to the same degree of intoxication as men.”

Matheson added that the study does not take into effect the role of societal expectations on gender.

“For example, there’s evidence that estrogen (a sex hormone) influences the metabolism of THC, which could explain some of the sex differences in the metabolism of THC we see,” he said. “But we also know that gender identity influences drug use behaviors, which could relate to why we saw that women smoked less of the cannabis joint.”

He says more research is needed.

Women and men tend to metabolize alcohol differently, with women more susceptible to the effects of alcohol than men.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Pain Pill Replacement Read More

  2. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  3. DOJ whistleblower says Barr went after cannabis companies because he doesn't like them Read More

  4. Looks like Green Party's Howie Hawkins is now the marijuana candidate in 2020 Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD and Seniors With Joint and Back Pain Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation