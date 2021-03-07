March 07, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Why NBA vet Al Harrington invested in cannabis in Detroit 

By
click to enlarge Al Harrington. - COURTESY OF VIOLA
  • Courtesy of Viola
  • Al Harrington.

Retired pro basketball player Al Harrington figures he'll make more money in the marijuana business than he made playing ball.

"I can be more successful in the cannabis space than I was 16 years in the NBA," he says.



He's gotten pretty busy with it since he left the league in 2014, with cannabis related facilities in several states. His Harrington Group of businesses — Viola Brands, Harrington Wellness, Butter Baby — is deep into the marijuana world. His grandmother's name, Viola, is on the brand that produces cannabis extracts. Viola is also the name of Harrington's dispensary, located at 4473 W. Jefferson, where a 48,000-square-foot grow facility is also housed.

Harrington Wellness manufactures non-psychoactive cannabinoid products. That means CBD oils, capsules and a topical cream aimed at the inflammation and paint of physical injuries. Harrington's focus comes partly from having been a high-end athlete and experiencing the physical and mental duress that entails.

"It's an alternative way for athletes to medicate to deal with inflammation and anxiety and hypertension compared to opioids, which are highly addictive," he says. "Having cannabis as an alternative, it's a major thing. Athletes really deserve this after all the things we put our bodies through."

Butter Baby is a pre-existing business that Harrington invested in to make cannabis edibles. All told, he's got a hand in businesses in California, Oklahoma, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon with pending developments in a couple more — not to mention recent brand partnerships with rappers TI and Meek Mill.

Harrington goes so much deeper into this than just getting himself a storefront and selling weed. There's also a social equity program named Viola Cares in the operation in partnership with legal advocates Root & Rebound. It's about education, entrepreneurship, expungement, and incubation in the effort to create thousands of new jobs. Some of the people who went to jail for their previous involvement with marijuana have the chance to turn that to their advantage.

"We work with some people doing expungement clinics," says Harrington. "We have toolkits for those people who have been recently released from jail. ... From the outside looking in the industry seems like it's damn near impossible to be a part of, but it's not just growing or having a retail location. You need to be open minded."

That's what brings him to Detroit next week: conversations with people about how to get into business. Harrington hasn't been coy about his desire to help create more Black millionaires.

Meanwhile, Viola has been in Detroit for four years, and in the cannabis business for a decade. Harrington says the original move into medical marijuana was against the opposition of his financial advisor — an argument that Harrington has apparently won.

"When I got into this space it wasn't as popular as it is now," he says. "At that time my financial advisor couldn't see that this was an unbelievable opportunity. I was getting in on the ground floor."

A decade later and several enterprises larger, Harrington advocates for more research on medical uses. He's talking about CBG, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that may have anti-inflammatory properties, and CBN, which is mildly psychoactive but may help with sleep disorders.

It may be that Harrington is practicing the good work of sharing success with others and helping them find the way. And maybe he learned that from his grandmother Viola. She had severe glaucoma and sometimes could barely see. Harrington suggested, and eventually convinced her to try cannabis. It worked for her, restoring her ability to read the Bible. And Harrington chose her name for his first foray into medical marijuana.

So if you're wondering how he managed to choose the cannabis business when others would stand in his way: It was a lesson his grandma taught him.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (March 3-9)
The lost year
Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll
De Joy of child detainment
Senate Dems represent 56.5% of the country, yet Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin control their agenda
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Michigan communities with recreational marijuana dispensaries to split $10M in tax revenue Read More

  2. Making sense of pot: It’s all about our sensual delights when it comes to weed Read More

  3. My lost weekend sampling High Times' new Michigan weed Read More

  4. Michigan cannabis companies are developing new ways of categorizing their products for consumers Read More

  5. 'Pot for Shots' campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with free joints extended through March Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation