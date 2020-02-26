February 26, 2020 News & Views » Metro Retro

Why did ‘Metro Times’ get painted on a barn outside of Detroit? 

Looking back on 40 years of MT

By
mt40_1_.jpg

As we count down to our 40th anniversary in October, we've been revisiting our archives to highlight Metro Times stories that resonate in 2020.

30 years ago in Metro Times: The Metro Times logo is painted on the roof of The Green Tee Par 3 Pro Shop and Cafe in rural Waltz, Michigan, located about 25 miles southwest of Detroit. What the heck is a reference to MT doing out here in the sticks? Owners Orny and Ida Simeck had it painted on the roof of their indoor golf course to try to drum up interest in selling it as a massive billboard. Orny, a Detroit native, offered it to MT for free; the logo was painted by retired cartoonist John McCormick.

What was happening: Laurie Anderson at the Fisher Theatre.

