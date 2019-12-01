December 01, 2019 Special Issues » Gift Guide

Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc. in St. Clair Shores is the old-school toy store of our childhood dreams 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF WHISTLE STOP & TOY INC.
  • Courtesy of Whistle Stop & Toy Inc.

Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc.
21714 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-771-6770; whistle-stop.com



One thing is true of the holidays unless you’re a total Scrooge or Grinch: ’Tis the most wonderful time of the year… and the most magical, too. Though big-box toy giant Toys R Us may have closed all of its doors last year, the mom-and-pop toy shops of the world are holding it down, keeping the magic alive. St. Clair Shores’ family-operated Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc. has been serving metro Detroit since 1970. Offering a wide array of model trains, dolls, books, musical instruments, fun educational tools, and, yes, Legos, Whistle Stop puts kids in the conductor’s seat.

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

