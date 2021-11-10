November 10, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Their histories are as rich as the whiskeys they carefully compose, barrel, age, and have been serving for generations. Since their founding, these American brands have helped lead the whiskey revolution, exposing the world to flavors and finishes, notes and tones, and all of the hidden complexities that whiskey has to offer.
Woodford Reserve, a Kentucky-born bourbon that boasts rich and complex flavor notes, has its own story worth knowing.
Crafted from a unique grain recipe of corn (72%), rye (18%), and malted barley (10%), the water used to create Woodford Reserve is filtered by natural limestone deposits before enduring one of the industries longest fermentation processes — 5-7 days — using a proprietary yeast strain. Fermentation is followed by an equally thoughtful aging technique, which takes place in charred white oak barrels stored within heat-cycled warehouses.
The 90.4 proof (45.2% ABV) contemporary bourbon boasts more than 200 flavor notes that, together, create a complex yet balanced symphony of citrus, cinnamon, cocoa, toffee, caramel, chocolate, and spice notes resulting in a silky smooth finish.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.