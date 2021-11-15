November 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Gentleman Jack, and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. When one encounters these brands, one word comes to mind: quality. However, once tasted, it's clear that these brands are more than mere drinks, they’re experiences, ones that in some cases have spanned over more than a century and have led the way in innovation while maintaining a dedication to heritage, craft, and the journey.
Their histories are as rich as the whiskeys they carefully compose, barrel, age, and have been serving for generations. Since their founding, these American brands have helped lead the whiskey revolution, exposing the world to flavors and finishes, notes and tones, and all of the hidden complexities that whiskey has to offer.
Gentleman Jack is quite the gentleman, indeed.
Inspired by man himself, Jack Daniel, the introduction of Gentleman Jack in 1988 marked an exciting milestone for the Jack Daniel Distillery, as it was the brand's first new whiskey in more than a century. And, boy, was it worth the wait.
Gentleman Jack is the definition of smooth. The internationally revered Tennessee whiskey is double mellowed, once before and once after the aging process for optimal smoothness. At first glance — and smell — the light amber whiskey offers sweet fruit notes and lush spice highlights. However, once tasted, Gentleman Jack holds the door open for a masterfully-composed blend of sweet, sugar-coated vanilla and dark, ripe apple peel. The finish, which is quick and sweet, settles into a long fade with a whisper of apple peel dryness for an overwhelmingly refreshing finish.
Whiskey Recipe Worth Making:
Gentleman Jack Whiskey Sour
