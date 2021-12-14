Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in metro Detroit and beyond 

click to enlarge Marc Nader

The Resolution Ball.

Bavarian Inn Lodge

Adults-only and family-themed buffet dinners. Adult gala includes complimentary wine, champagne toast, cash bar, and dance music by Ceyx. Family-friendly dinner features party favors, glow necklaces, and dancing with Willy the Dragon. New Year's Day breakfast buffet also included with dinner ticket.

Adult gala is 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m.; family-themed dinner at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m.; breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.; 1 Covered Bridge Ln., Frankenmuth; 989-652-7200; bavarianinn.com. Tickets are $109 for adult gala; $80 for adults at family dinner, $48 for children ages 2-12, and free for kids under 2.

Beacon Park (NYE Kids Countdown)

Food trucks, live music, and children's activities.

Event from 1-5 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-355-0413; dtebeaconpark.com. Admission is free.

Canterbury Village Mitten Drop

Family-friendly event sees a six-foot illuminated Michigan shape drop to commemorate the new year at 6:30 p.m. Other activities include live entertainment, kids karaoke, kids trivia competition, friendly characters, a fire show, horse drawn carriage rides, fire pits for s'mores, hot chocolate, adult beverages, food trucks, and a special appearance by the Ghostbusters Detroit. Masks required.

From 4 p.m.-7 p.m.; Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion; michiganmittendrop.com. Tickets are $5.

Cliff Bells

1920s Paris-themed party with strolling dinner, dancing, and champagne toast. Swing and lindy hop music by Charles Turner & Uptown Swing.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-961-2543; cliffbells.com. Tickets are $150 and limited to 150 people.

Club Bleu

Balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, plus a buffet for VIPs. Hip-hop and dance music by Uncle Eli and DJ Lixxer.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 1540 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7799. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door, and $250 for a VIP booth.

Deluxx Fluxx

Dancing and DJs with music by Bevlove, Sheefy McFly, Lansuh, Actually Mae, and more.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $10.

Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

Great Gatsby-themed ballroom party with four hours of prepaid drinks and balloon drop at midnight.

Doors at 8:30 p.m.; 400 Renaissance Dr. W, Detroit; 313-568-8000; detroitnightlife.com. Tickets start at $135.

El Club

Performance by indie pop band Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers. All-ages event.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $32.50. Proof of vaccination of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior required.

Elektricity

Indoor pyrotechnics show billed as Michigan's largest, complimentary White Castle sliders at midnight, and a balloon drop with more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Doors at 8: 30 p.m.; 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $395 to $795 for VIP booths.

Full Lotus Yoga

Yoga, meditation, and intention-setting ceremony. Livestream and in-studio options are available.

Event is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 20365 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 313-885-9642; fulllotusyoga.net. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door for in-studio; $30 for livestream.

Haute to Death

An intimate, scaled-down version of Haute to Death's Surrealist Ball, featuring DJ sets from Haute to Death, Charles Trees, Tammy Lakkis, and Jem, and live sets from Decliner and Torus Eyes. Dress to impress. The evening will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it.

9 p.m.-4 a.m. at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com. Tickets are $30. Proof of vaccination or negative test result required for entry.

Marble Bar

Interdimensional art installation by Amber and music sets by Danny Daze, Erika, Claude Young, and Bill Spencer.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674. Tickets start from $20 and go up to $75 for private balcony seating.

Magic Bag

MTV-themed party with a performance by retro cover band Mega '80s.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave, Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Proof of vaccination required.

Eve (The Majestic Theatre Complex)

More than 15 DJs across the Majestic Theater, the Magic Stick, and the Garden Bowl. Laser light show, midnight balloon drop, stage performers, and champagne. Hors d'œuvres for VIPs.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 4140 Woodward, Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets range from $40 in advance for general admission to $150 for the VIP experience. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior required for entry. Masks required for non-vaccinated party-goers.

Masonic Temple (Ganja White Night Wobble NYE)

Two nights of performances by Ganja White Night, Apashe, SubDocta, Notixx, and more.

Doors at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Single-day tickets are $39 to $75. Two-day tickets are $75 to $94. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

Resolution Ball (Masonic Temple)

Vegas-style performances, acrobats, massive ball drop, balloon drop, and midnight snack stations with pizza, coneys, and sliders.

Doors at 8 p.m. for VIPs, 9:30 p.m. for general admission; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets start at $95 for general admission, $125 for VIP admission, and $1175 for Mezzanine Skybooth Box seating for up to six people.

Orchid

Champagne toast, food from Panda Express, balloon drop, and confetti.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-336-8077; orchidferndale.com. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Rockin' NYE in downtown Wyandotte.

Rockin' NYE

National and local rock acts performing in downtown Wyandotte include Art Alexakis of Everclear, Sponge, Eva Under Fire, Sarah Sherrard and the Sugar Ham Band, and Category 5. The festival moves from Biddle Avenue to create a "Celebration Square" that includes a massive heated tent, indoor and outdoor stages, ball drops, fire pits, food trucks, and more. There will be two ball drops: one at 8 p.m. for people with an early bedtime and again at midnight. Alexakis and Vin Dombroski of Sponge will also perform acoustic sets at Whiskeys on the Water, see website for schedule and tickets.

Outdoor areas free to attend from 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; downtown Wyandotte; rockinnye.com. Tickets are required for indoor concert (21+ only) and range from $25-$55.

Sanctuary Detroit

Ska punk and post-hardcore gig with performances by We Are the Union, Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com. Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination of negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior required.

Small's

Industrial, darkwave, and '80s alternative dance party with complimentary snacks and champagne toast at midnight. Music by DJ Pleasure Kitten, DJ Elektrosonik, and DJ Aaron Hingst.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours prior required. Masks required for non-vaccinated party-goers.

Tangent Gallery

Electronic sets by DJs Daily Bread, Late Night Radio, and Artifakts.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $42-$50.

The Countdown to 2022 (Huntington Place)

Confetti blast, balloon drop, late-night buffet, cocktail chic attire. Music by DJ Godfather, DJ Myint, DJ Chachi, and more.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; 313-877-8777; thecountdowndetroit.com. Tickets start at $50 for 10 p.m. entry, $99 for 9 p.m. entry with five drink tickets, and $169 for 8 p.m. entry with VIP dinner buffet.

TV Lounge

Late-night snacks, midnight champagne toast, and b2b set by Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789. Tickets are $45.

Willis Show Bar

Live music from the At Will Band performing soul, R&B, and pop; DJs Sevenwhales and Sam Morykwas; cocktails; Hors D'oeuvres; and more at this iconic Detroit club.

Doors at 9:30 p.m., shows at 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; 4156 Third St., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willisshowbar.com.

