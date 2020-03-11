Where to party, eat, and celebrate in Detroit for Saint Patrick’s Day 2020 

Events on Saint Patrick's Day (Tuesday, March 17 (unless otherwise noted):
Anchor Bar: Green beer, drink specials, and special Big Z's Corned beef melt. Free shuttles to Greektown every hour. Starts at 9 a.m.; 450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-964-9127; anchorbardetroit.com. No cover.
Batch Brewing Company: Special brunch menu, including lamb and eggs, vegan hash, smoked corned-beef benedict, and more. Starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 15; 1400 Porter St., Detroit. No cover.
Beacon Park: Features live music, Irish food and alcohol, DJ, lawn games, crafts, and more. Starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14; 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit.; empoweringmichigan.com/beacon-park. No cover.
Big League Brews: $.25 green beer, Irish food specials, and live DJ and entertainment. Starts at 7 a.m.; 20428 Ecorse Rd., Taylor; 313-406-6931. No cover.
The Blarney Stone: Starts at 7 a.m.; 27253 Woodward Ave., Berkley; 248-541-1881; blarneystonepub.com. No cover.
Brewligans Public House: Green beer, special Irish menu, and live music. Starts at 7 a.m.; 2385 Fort St., Trenton; 734-675-2300; facebook.com/brewliganspub. No cover.
Bumper's Landing: Irish-inspired food and drink specials, bagpipes, and heated tent. Starts at 11 a.m.; 31970 N. River Rd., Harrison Township; 586-630-0501. facebook.com/pg/bumpersharrisontwp. No cover.
Cadieux Cafe: Irish-inspired food and drink specials, and live music by Michael O'Bryan, Odd Enough Celtic Music Band, and Super Crunch. Starts at 11 a.m.; 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit; 313-8828560; cadieuxcafe.com. No cover.
Circ Bar: Free Irish-inspired buffet, music from Y-Town Hoolies and the Kelseys, DJs, Irish dancers, and drink specials. Starts at noon on Saturday, March 14.; 210 S. First St., FL 2, Ann Arbor; 734-277-3656; thecircbar.com. Cover is $5 between noon-4 p.m.
City Tavern: Food and drink specials with live entertainment from DJ Chris Hesano. Starts at 8 a.m.; 423 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-6534; citytavernrochester.com. No cover.
Checker Bar Irish beer all day long. Opens at 11 a.m.; 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit; 313-961-9249; checkerbar.com. No cover.
CJ Mahoney's: Green beer, and food and drink specials. Starts at 10 a.m.; 2511 S. Livernois Rd., Troy; 248-273-4600; cjmahoneys.com. No cover.
CK Diggs: Traditional Irish favorites on the menu and beer list. Starts at 11 a.m.; 2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com. No cover.
Conor O'Neill's Traditional Irish Pub: Live music by Brother Crowe, Irish dancers, bagpipes, and food and shot specials. Starts at 7 a.m.; 318 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-665-2968; conoroneills.com/annarbor. No cover.
Copper Hop Brewing Company: Irish menu and drink specials from Millard's Catering. Starts at 1 p.m.; 23401 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-204-7753; thecopperhop.com. No cover
Cork & Gabel: Patio games, Irish breakfast, and Irish whiskey. 105.1 The Bounce will stream their show from the event and music by the Barley Brothers and a performance by the Motor City Irish Dance Team. Starts at 9 a.m.; 2415 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2261; corkandgabel.com. No cover.
Corktown Paddy's Parade Party: Food and drink specials, live DJ and entertainment, and heated tents. Starts on Sunday, March 15 at 9 a.m.; 2000 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-800-8727. Cover is $15.
Corner Brewery: Live Irish and folk music from John Delcamp, Jake Maltby, Alice Oakes, and more starts at 6 p.m. Irish food and drink specials. Starts at 11 a.m.; 720 Norris St., Ypsilanti; 734-480-2739; arborbrewing.com. No cover.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse: Features a "roll the dice challenge," and drink specials. Starts 4 p.m.; 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti; 734-249-8993; cultivateypsi.com. No cover.
Danny's Irish Pub: Irish-inspired food menu, including shepherd's pie, Guinness stew, and corned-beef sandwiches. Starts at 7 a.m.; 22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-546-8331; no cover.
Delmar Detroit: Morning brunch buffet, food and drink specials, and live entertainment. Starts at 8 a.m.; 501 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-403-2111; delmardetroit.com. No cover.
Detroit Fleat: Drink specials, Irish-inspired food, party DJ, Irish whiskey, and shamrock slooshies. Starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14; 1820 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-607-7611; detroitfleat.com. No cover.
Detroit Shipping Company: Live music, bagpipes, and shot specials. Starts at 11 a.m.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-462-4973; detroitshippingcompany.com. No cover.
Dooley's Roseville: 101 WRIF broadcast, green beer, corned beef, and heated tents. Starts at 7 a.m.; 32500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-294-5331; dooleys-roseville.business.site. No cover.
Exodos: Indoor and outdoor heated area with live music and entertainment. Starts at 11 a.m.; 529 Monroe Ave., Detroit; 313-962-1300; exodosrooftop.com. Cover is $15.
Ferndale Elks Lodge 1588: Green beer, drink specials, and bar raffle. Starts at 10 a.m.; 22856 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-542-2626; elks1588.com. No cover.
Ferndale Project: Irish-inspired menu, drink specials, and the release of an Irish Stout and NEDIPA. Starts at 8 a.m.; 576 Livernois St., Ferndale; 248-556-5512; ferndaleproject.com. No cover.
Freddy's Bar & Grill: Free Irish breakfast and live music by Doug Simonson and Brothers Mogan. Starts at 9 a.m.; 4000 Garfield Rd., Clinton Township; 586-416-7777; freddysbarrocks.com. No cover.
Grady's: Live music by 86 Noodles and drink specials. Starts at 6 p.m.; 25280 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-777-8884; facebook.com/gradysroseville.com No cover.
Grand Trunk Pub Special Irish food menu, beer specials, and bagpipes. Starts at 8 a.m.; 612 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-3043; grandtrunkpub.com. No cover.
Great Baraboo Brewing Company: Irish food and drink specials and live entertainment. Starts at 11 a.m.; 35905 Utica Rd., Clinton Township; 586-792-7397; greatbaraboo.com. No cover.
Greektown Casino: Bus bar crawl and food and drink specials. Starts at 12 p.m. 555 E. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-223-2999; $45+.
Gusoline Alley Guinness on draft and Irish whiskey. Opens at 3 p.m.; 309 Center St., Royal Oak; 248-545-2235; no cover.
Hamlin Pub: Shuttle bus to Corktown St. Patrick's Parade and provided lunch. Starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 15; 48929 Hayes Rd., Shelby Charter Township; 586-247-4100; hamlinpubs.com; tickets are $32.
Hennessey's Pub + Kitchen: Live music, DJs, and radio broadcast. Served breakfast, Irish menu, and green beer. Starts 7 a.m.; 42012 Hayes Rd., Charter Twp., 586-286-0008; hennesseyspubkitchen.com. No cover.
The Hideout: $3 glass wine and Jose Cuervo, and other drink specials. Starts at 11 a.m.; 1110 W. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson; 248-435-2494; hideoutclawson.com. No cover.
Ireland's Pub: Corned-beef sandwich dinners, green beer, and other drink specials, and live entertainment by DJ BoHeMyth. Starts at 8 a.m.; 33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Township; 586-229-2700; irelandspubclintontwp.com. No cover.
J's Penalty Box: Homemade corned beef and cabbage dinner, drink specials. Starts at 10 a.m.; 22726 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-398-4070; jspenaltybox.com. No cover.
Jamboozies Sports Bar & Grille: Free breakfast, live music, and drink specials. Starts at 7 a.m.; 42066 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-731-2000; jamboozies-sports-bar-grill.business.site. No cover.
John Cowley & Sons: Breakfast , Irish dinner, bagpipers, step dancers, and live music from the Shawn Riley Band. Starts 8 a.m.; 33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; 248-474-5941; johncowleys.com. No cover.
Kapone's Sports Tavern: DJ, bagpipes, live music, corned-beef dinners, drink specials, and green beer. Starts at 7 a.m.; 24301 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-200-5242; kaponesbar.com. No cover.
Kelly's Sports Bar & Grill: Corned-beef dinners, shot and drink specials, and live DJ. Starts at 11 a.m.; 26615 Ryan Rd., Warren; 586-575-1250; kellyssportsbarandgrill.com; no cover.
Kuhnhenn's Brewery Breakfast-themed beer menu, as well as corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, and Irish Stout Stew bread bowl. Begins at 8 a.m.; 5919 Chicago Rd., Warren and 36000 Groesbeck Hwy., Clinton Twp.; kbrewery.com. No cover.
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl: Drink specials, food specials, costume contest, and more. Starts at 4 p.m.; 401 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-822-9900; crawlwith.us. Tickets are $20.
Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar: Food and drink specials, cornhole tournament, bagpipes, and live music by C.O.D., War Machine, and Illegal. Starts at 8 a.m.; 19400 Northline Rd. #2276; Southgate; 734-287-0800; malliesgrill.com. No cover.
Mangan's Irish Hut: All day Irish sing-along, corned beef, live music, and more. Starts at noon; 49 N Rose St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-5105; mangansirishhut.com. No cover.
Market Center Park: Downriver's largest St. Patrick's Day party. Heated tents, live music, games, and more. Starts at noon; 13545 Eureka Rd., Southgate; $5.
McShane's Irish Pub: Green beer, Irish menu, and live music from Bobby McManus, Colcannon, and Banjolectric. Starts at 11 a.m.; 1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-1960; mcshanespub.com. No cover.
McVee's Pub & Grub Grand opening St. Patrick's Day party, food and drink specials. Opens at 7 a.m.; 1129 E. Long Lake Rd., Troy; 248-817-2980; mcveespubandgrub.com. No cover.
The Morrie: Live music from the Fruits, YGIC, and bagpipers, and a special Irish menu. Starts at noon; 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com. No cover.
The Morrie (Birmingham): Music by the Soulshakers and Wag the Dog. Music begins at 3 p.m.; 260 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham; 248-940-3260; themorrie.com. No cover.
Nancy Whiskey: Food and drink specials and live music by Black Murray. Starts at 5 p.m.; 2644 Harrison St., Detroit; 313-962-4247; nancywhiskeydetroit.com. No cover.
O'Connor's Public House: 5,000-square-foot party tent, two music stages, games, prizes, live radio broadcast, and more. Free Irish buffet from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. First 1,000 people receive commemorative engraved Guinness glass. Starts at 7 a.m.. 324 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-608-2537; oconnorsrochester.com. Cover is $15.
O'Halloran's Public House: Irish-themed buffet and live music from Friends O'Ken. Starts at 10 a.m.; 112 Macomb Pl., Mount Clemens; 586-329-1252; ohalloranspublichouse.com. Buffet access is $15 per person.
Old Shillelagh: Live music by Black Mist, drink specials and heated outdoor spaces, and giveaways all day. Starts 7 a.m.; 349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com. Cover is $20.
O'Flaherty's Irish Bar Free swag, drink specials, and bagpipers. Opens at noon; 15119 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-1140. No cover.
O'Malley's: Heated tent, Irish dancers, bagpipes, live music by Bagpiper, Jill Jack, the Corktown Popes, Shamus Whiskey, and more. Starts at 8 a.m.; 15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 734-427-7775; omalleyslivonia.com. Cover is $5.
O'Mara's: Live music from Blackthorn, and the Barely Brothers. Starts at 11 a.m., 2555 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-399-6750; omaras.net. Cover is $5.
O'Toole's: Festivities include an Irish menu and drink specials. Starts at 9 a.m.; 205 W. Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; 248-591-9226; otoolespubs.com. No cover Friday and Saturday, $5 cover Sunday.
Otus Supply: St. Patrick's Day Drag Brunch with a special menu and drag performances. Seatings start at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248- 291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $10-$15.
The Painted Lady Lounge: Boiled Irish dinner and drink specials. Starts at 4 p.m.; 2390 Jacob St., Hamtramck; 313-874-2991. Cover is $5.
PJ's Lager House: Live music. Stone Clover and Billy Grogan’s Goat will perform starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. The Codgers and Singer Soldier will perform starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at PJ’s Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. No cover for either event.
Prush's Bar & Grille: Irish-inspired menu, green beer, and Irish music. Starts at 11 a.m.; 1212 Eureka Rd., Wyandotte; 734-282-6535. No cover.
Red Ox Tavern: Trolley crawl with drink specials and free lunch. Starts at 11 a.m.; 45411 Park Ave., Utica; 586-726-7070; redoxtavern.com. Tickets are $35.
Renshaw Lounge Green beer and special Irish menu. Opens at 10 a.m.; 210 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-616-3016; renshawlounge.com. No cover.
Rock on Third Green beer, green Jello shots, corned beef, and Irish stew. Opens at 11 a.m.; 112 E. Third St., Royal Oak; 248-542-7625; rockon3rd.com. No Cover.
Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade Bands, floats, music, and more. Event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 on Washington Avenue; Royal Oak.
Royal Oak Brewery: Special Irish menu, drink specials, and the release of Stone Clover Stout. Starts at 8 a.m.; 215 Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-544-1141; royaloakbrewery.com. No cover.
Second Best: Food and drink specials, and live bagpipes. Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m.; 42 Watson St., Detroit; 313-315-3077; secondbestdetroit.com. No cover.
Sherwood Brewing Company Irish food, dancing, music, and beer releases. Starts at 8 a.m.; 45689 Hayes Rd., Shelby Twp; 586-532-9669; sherwoodbrewing.com. No cover.
St. Patrick's Day Party and Leprechaun Crawl: Heated tents, drink specials, live entertainment, games, and more. Starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. 231 2903 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; 313-400-7952; stpatsparty.com. Tickets are $15-$20.
Three Blind Mice: Breakfast buffet, heated tents, live music by Orbitsuns, Alexandria, N Transit Band, and Ignition Switch, with DJs, bagpipers, and corned-beef sandwiches. Starts at 7 a.m.; 101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; 586-961-6371; threeblindmiceirishpub.com. No cover.
Tin Roof Detroit: Live music from Audrey Ray. Starts at 5 p.m.; 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-262-3114; tinroofdetroit.com. No cover.
Vintage House: Party features a menu with corned beef and Irish fare, heated tents, and live music, DJs, Channel 955 broadcast, and more. Starts at 7 a.m.; 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; 586-415-5678; vintagestpats.com. No cover until noon, $10 from 3 p.m. to close.
Youngers Irish Tavern: Irish breakfast, drink specials, bagpipes, live 94.7 WCSX radio broadcast, and entertainment by Paul & Oates. Starts at 8 a.m.; 120 S. Main St., Romeo; 586-752-4400; youngerstavern.com. No cover until noon.
220 Restaurant: Food and drink specials, live bagpipes, and more. Starts at 11 a.m.; 220 E. Merrill St., Birmingham; 248-646-2220; 220restaurant.com. No cover.
