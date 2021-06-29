June 29, 2021 Special Issues » Summer Guide

Where to celebrate the Fourth of July 2021 in metro Detroit 

By
click to enlarge Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival in Burns Park. - MYRA KLARMAN
  • Myra Klarman
  • Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival in Burns Park.

Independence Day might be on a Sunday, but the celebrations are going on all weekend. From fun summer festivals and cool parties to baseball games and fireworks, this holiday weekend is sure to be a full one.

On Saturday, July 3

Le Fleur Decor Independence Day Celebration
Filled with a wide selection of local art and vintage finds, Le Fleur Decor hosts its annual art fair on July 4. Stop by for a perfect daytime family activity.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Le Fleur Decor, 3442 Hadley Rd., Hadley; Facebook.

Twerk x Tequila

The City Girls said it was time for the Twerkulator, and TwerkxTequila is back and giving us ample space to shake what our mamas gave us. The pop-up event will be at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, its largest venue to date, and features live performances and guest DJs, hosted by Lana Ladonna with sets by Sky Jetta, DJ Muva Mars, and DJ Killa Squid.

Doors open at 4 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; TwerkxTequila.com; Tickets are $45.

Ann Arbor Summer Festival

After being cancelled last year, A2SF is back and in full swing. Enjoy the festivities accompanied by local music, activity booths for children and the best community around.

Opens at 5 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Burns Park, 915 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; Tickets available online.

Da Smoke Out

Looking to celebrate the 4th and the end of COVID-19 restrictions? Lifted’s smoke fest allows you to pregame America’s big day DJs and dancing. Located in Pontiac, there’s flexible refund policies and a guarantee for a great time.

Starts at 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; 7 N Saginaw St, Pontiac; Eventbrite; Tickets start at $40.

On Sunday, July 4

Tigers Game v. White Sox

No better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with America’s favorite pastime. The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on July 4 at Comerica park followed by a breathtaking firework show perfect for all ages.

Starts at 1:10 p.m.; Sunday, July 4; Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-962 - 4000, Tigers.com; Tickets are available online.

Pine Knob Fireworks

Pine Knob’s professional fireworks display is well known in the area for the best fireworks around. Grab a couple of lawn chairs and enjoy as parks light up the night sky. (Note, there will be no parking at DTE Energy Music Theatre or Pine Knob Ski Resort. The fireworks are meant to be viewed from home nearby.)

Begins at 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 4; Pine Knob, 7778 Sashabaw, Clarkston; admission is free.

