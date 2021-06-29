Where to celebrate the Fourth of July 2021 in metro Detroit 

Independence Day might be on a Sunday, but the celebrations are going on all weekend. From fun summer festivals and cool parties to baseball games and fireworks, this holiday weekend is sure to be a full one.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Le Fleur Decor, 3442 Hadley Rd., Hadley; Facebook.
Twerk x Tequila
The City Girls said it was time for the Twerkulator, and TwerkxTequila is back and giving us ample space to shake what our mamas gave us. The pop-up event will be at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, its largest venue to date, and features live performances and guest DJs, hosted by Lana Ladonna with sets by Sky Jetta, DJ Muva Mars, and DJ Killa Squid.
Doors open at 4 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; TwerkxTequila.com; Tickets are $45.
Ann Arbor Summer Festival
After being cancelled last year, A2SF is back and in full swing. Enjoy the festivities accompanied by local music, activity booths for children and the best community around.
Opens at 5 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; Burns Park, 915 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; Tickets available online.
Da Smoke Out
Looking to celebrate the 4th and the end of COVID-19 restrictions? Lifted’s smoke fest allows you to pregame America’s big day DJs and dancing. Located in Pontiac, there’s flexible refund policies and a guarantee for a great time.
Starts at 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 3; 7 N Saginaw St, Pontiac; Eventbrite; Tickets start at $40.
On Sunday, July 4Tigers Game v. White Sox
No better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with America’s favorite pastime. The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on July 4 at Comerica park followed by a breathtaking firework show perfect for all ages.
Starts at 1:10 p.m.; Sunday, July 4; Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-962 - 4000, Tigers.com; Tickets are available online.
Pine Knob Fireworks
Pine Knob’s professional fireworks display is well known in the area for the best fireworks around. Grab a couple of lawn chairs and enjoy as parks light up the night sky. (Note, there will be no parking at DTE Energy Music Theatre or Pine Knob Ski Resort. The fireworks are meant to be viewed from home nearby.)
Begins at 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 4; Pine Knob, 7778 Sashabaw, Clarkston; admission is free.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.