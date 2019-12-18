Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 in metro Detroit 

click to enlarge Jon dones

Haute to Death’s annual Surrealist Ball starts on New Year’s Eve at Eightfold Studios and continues on New Year’s Day at The Schvitz.

This is the big one, folks.

Not since Y2k has there been a more anticipated New Year's Eve. On the eve of Dec. 31, 1999, we had no idea that 20 years later we would be under the rule of a hopefully-soon-to-be-impeached reality-TV president, or have eavesdropping countertop robots, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, or social media influencers. Who could've guessed we'd be transfixed by a show about dragons and would mourn the death of the video store — while celebrating the unlikely revival of the humble record store? And no one expected Kanye West to become, well, whatever Kanye West is now. We've also welcomed the legalization of recreational marijuana here in Michigan and the legalization of gay marriage across the nation. In other words, a lot has changed and there's no slowing it down now.

Whether you plan on spending New Year's Eve wistfully reflecting on the past decade or intend on going full Men in Black memory-eraser thingy with the help of your friends, whiskey, rum, and vodka, there's no time to celebrate the future like the present, which is why we've compiled all the dive bars, lavish soirees, and low-key holiday hideaways to ring in the roaring — er, bellowing? — '20s. Um, how about, thundering? Booming? We better work on that. In the meantime, buy your tickets, make your reservations, and stock up on hangover supplies. (And be sure to check back: we'll be updating this list as we find new parties.) —Jerilyn Jordan

Critics’ picks

Surrealist Ball @ Eightfold Studio and The Schvitz

Now that the 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner is, technically, set in the past, it's time to look even further into the future. Who will you choose to be? Party purveyors and local DJing royalty Jon Dones and Ash Nowak, aka Haute to Death, are urging you to consider slipping into your "ultra-self" for their annual Surrealist Ball. Haute to Death's calling card is all about creating an immersive experience, which is why their NYE bash is, once again, a two-parter. For NYE proper, Haute to Death will throw an all-inclusive and costume-mandatory (glam, surreal, and otherworldly looks encouraged) dance party at Eightfold Studio campus in New Center, and will include music by Haute to Death, Charles Trees, Mira Fahrenheit, and Jeffrey Sfire, as well as food, libations, and photobooth. The party continues on Jan. 1 with an afternoon of restorative practices at Detroit's historic bath house and wellness center The Schvitz for a post-party steam. Per all HTD events, this one enforces a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bigotry, body shaming, and other inappropriate non-consensual behaviors. —Jerilyn Jordan

Party begins at 9 p.m. at Eightfold Studios; 2831 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; Wellness session begins at noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at The Schvitz; h2dsocial.club. Tickets are $60, admission plus Jan. 1 sauna session is $90.

Resolution Ball @ The Fillmore

"Make one, keep one, and break one" is the tagline for the Fillmore's annual Resolution Ball, where over-the-top Vegas theatrics meet good-natured debauchery — and resolutions are, well, flexible. What you chose to remember — or forget — is up to you. Once a year, the Fillmore transforms into an all-out circus spectacle, with aerialists, illusionists, stilt-walkers, as well as a steady flow of live bands and DJs. In addition to the jam-packed lineup of roving circus-style entertainment, each ticket includes nine drink tickets (better buy some Pedialyte), hors d'oeuvres, a Champagne fountain, midnight pizza and coney buffet, balloon drop, confetti storm, and a livestream of Time Square's blowout. For VIP ticket holders, the party goes a little harder with 12 drink tickets (better buy a lot of Pedialyte) a lavish carving station, exclusive mezzanine access, and express entry. —Jerilyn Jordan

Event begins at 9:30 p.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; resolutionballdetroit.com. Tickets are $125+.

Motor City Gala @ Fisher Building

Formerly held at Greektown's Atheneum Suite Hotel, the Motor City Gala has some new Albert Kahn-designed, sky-high digs. While the scenery may have changed (30 stories of Art Deco greatness that would have Jay Gatsby himself choking on his giggle water), this year's gala boasts all the lavish accoutrements of previous galas, including drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres and carving stations, specialty cocktail bar, midnight snacks, and Champagne toast. This year, music will be provided by a rotation of party-starting DJs, including DJ Chrome, DJ Dinero, Leo Hartmando, and Lito with Kraftmattik. The event will also host a live performance by Kenny Spear. —Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 9 p.m.; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; motorcitygala.com. Tickets are $99-$125.

Urban Fêtes: Silent NYE Party @ MGM Grand Detroit

This is likely to be Detroit's most quiet New Year's Eve bash. For those not familiar with a silent disco, here's how it works: When you arrive, you're provided with a set of wireless headphones that can switch to three different channels, each with a different DJ. Each channel makes the headphones light up with a different color, so you can see what everyone else is vibing to. When you want to talk to someone, there's no need to yell over loud music: simply lower the volume or take off your headphones. VIP package includes headphones and open bar wristband. Reserved table packages are also available. —Lee DeVito

Event begins at 9 p.m.; 1777 Third St., Detroit; 313-877-888-2121; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30+.

NYE at The Mansion @ The Detroit Club

One of Detroit's most elite historical social clubs is opening its doors for a Great Gatsby-themed, end-of-the-year soiree to celebrate the end of prohibition (seriously, drink the fuck up) and new beginnings (seriously, drink the ... you get the idea). In addition to NYE party mainstays like a full bar (remember what we said earlier?), strolling appetizers, late-night buffet, and party favors, this dress-to-impress shindig — which spans five floors — will also offer a cigar lounge, casino room, karaoke, roving magicians, stand-up comedians, live bands, and DJs. For those looking to get ultra sloshed, a limited number of overnight stay and spa packages are available. —Jerilyn Jordan

Starts at 9 p.m.; 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-800-8727; detroitfornye.com. Tickets start at $175, three-course dinner ticket upgrades are also available.

Saved by the '90s @ Saint Andrew's Hall

In the 1999 film The Matrix, a race of ruthless machines enslave humanity, trapping us in a virtual reality simulation of 1999 while they secretly harvest our energy. Why the year 1999? As villain Agent Smith explains, it was to keep us docile — that year was "the peak of your civilization," he says. With hindsight being 2020, it's now clear that those evil-natured robots were right: 1999 was a utopia. The Matrix was also prophetic — when you think about it, we've been slowly becoming enslaved by machines ever since. The internet has consumed all aspects of our lives, destroying entire industries in its wake. Meanwhile, we spend every day living in the virtual-reality simulation that is social media, staring at our phones, endlessly scrolling and amusing ourselves to death, all while Silicon Valley algorithms make money off of our digital selves. It's enough to make you want to go back to simpler times. Dear reader: you can. The "Saved by the '90s" event invites you to "come party like it's 1999 (20 years later)" with live music from a '90s cover band. As Keanu Reeves would say, "Whoa." —Lee DeVito

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $13.



click to enlarge Marc Nader

The Resolution Ball returns to the Fillmore.

Other ways to ring in 2020:

Lawn games, fire pits, food trucks, sparkling juice, and more.Music by the Fantastic Four, Ursula Walker, Lady Champagne, and the Thrills.Drink tickets included with ticket, Champagne toast, party favors, balloon drop, live countdown, midnight pizza, and coney station. VIP ticket holders will have access to a buffet and express entry. Music by DJ Don Q and DJ Kutz.Music by Stormy Chromer, Chirp, Ma Baker, and Scuter.Music by the Bowlero All-Star Band, Switch Blade Vengeance, Screw, and Fabulous Disaster (Sex Pistols Tribute Band).Horse-drawn wagon rides, S’mores and hot cocoa, snow sculptures, and fireworks.-themed event. Champagne toast, party favors, and late-night snacks. Live DJ.Four-course menu. Music by the T-bone Paxton Trio and Alex Harding.Special NYE menu, party favors, Champagne toast.Open bar, food by Kristina’s Catering, party favors, balloon drop, late-night snacks, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ Tom T.Party favors, pizza, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ Joey.Karaoke. Music by Ro Spit, DJ Court Denise, and DJ Ray.Great Gatsby-themed party with full bar, strolling appetizers, late night buffet, cigar lounge, casino room, karaoke, and party favors. Live music, stand-up comedy, and magicians.Drinks, cookies, and balloon drop.Dinner buffet with carving station, Champagne toast, party favors. Music by the Prolifics.‘90s-themed event. Drink specials. Music by Joe Smith and Crate Digga.Roaring ’20s themed event. Two drink tickets, souvenirs, food trucks, and Champagne toast.Tickets ensure guaranteed seating, three drink tickets, appetizers, party favors, and a Rosé Brut IPA toast.Music by Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers and the Dropout.Balloon drop, White Castle sliders, and indoor fireworks. Music by TrblMakr, PVRTY HVRD, DJ NoNo, Cameron Oakley, Matt Kakes, Mushkilla, Young & Heddy.Tickets get you twelve drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, carving station, Champagne station, balloon drop, confetti storm, party favors, midnight sliders, pizza, and coneys. There will also be a live broadcast of Time Square. Music by DJ Chuck D. Miller and others.Champagne or sparkling grape-juice toast, late-night pizza. Drag performances by Kourtney Breeze, Bentley James, Perry Dox, Kendyll Harding, and Malibu. Music by DJ Marquis Detroit.Twelve drink tickets for VIP ticket holders, nine for general admission, hors d’oeuvres, midnight pizza and coney buffet, balloon drop, confetti storm, live stream of Time Square. Entertainment includes stilt-walkers, aerialists, illusionists, as well as live bands and DJs.Cash bar, party favors, and Champagne toast.Music by Thornetta Davis.Music by Billy Davis.Five-course prix fixe dinner, with cocktail or wine-pairing options.All-you-can-drink bar, specialty cocktails, photo booth, party favors, snacks, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ carjackdetroit.Interactive All-Star Showdown performances, open bar, and food are included.Dinner includes a four-course prix fixe menu. New Year’s Eve party includes hors d’oeuvres and champagne.Music by Sherif, Gateo, Mona Black, and more.Five-course prix fixe dinner with drink pairings and Champagne.Pizza buffet and Champagne toast. Music by the Beggars.Roaring ’20s themed event. Welcome punch, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and Champagne toast.Six-course dinner with complimentary Champagne.“Kidz zone” and mitten drop, fire jugglers, inflatables, horse-drawn carriage rides, fire pits, food trucks, hot chocolate, and more. The black tie optional Mitten Gala inside the castle includes 10 drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, speciality cocktail bar, Champagne station, midnight snacks, live DJs, balloon drop, and party favors. Gala music provided by DJ the DJ and Telephon9.Food buffet. Music by DJ Assault, Drivetrain, BLVD, Bobby Conway, Ian Strange, Flip, JFlame, Van Weezy, Errgot, and more. Visuals by Larson.Music by Chrissy Morgan.-themed event. Hors d’oeuvres, coat check, additional 1920’s cocktail bar, and Champagne toast. Music by the Dave Vessella Quartet. 1920’s-inspired/dress-to-impress attire required.Music by the Mega ’80s.Music by CharlestheFirst and EPROM.Music by Derek Plaslaiko and Mike Servito, as well as Mozhgan, Noncompliant, Ectomorph, Titonton, Delon Smith with Norm Talley, and Bill Spencer. Immersive art installation by Amber Gillen.Music by Rick Ross, Wale, and Fabolous.Party favors, tiaras, money balloon drop, buffet and a Champagne toast. Music by DJ Doug Roberts.Music by Golf Clap.Music by the Jon Fett Quartet.Music by Peter Croce and David A-P aka Lafleur.Kids zone at the Children’s Hands-On Museum, Main Street karaoke, and midnight fireworks.Music by DJ Scratch and DJ Jinx.Catering by Cottage Inn and balloon drop. Music by DJ Knowledge and DJ Skoob.Music and Champagne toast.Party favors, breakfast burritos at midnight, $5 splits. Music by Mike “Agent X” Clark, Tony Nova, Harkati, the AM, Dr. Tingle Fingers, Madame Butterfly, and Scratch 9.Nothing Elegant dance party.Music by Shattered (Rolling Stones cover band).Hors d’oeuvres from Pei Wei, party favors, pizza at midnight, and Champagne toast.Three drink tickets, passed small plates, party favors, champagne toast. Music by DJ BET.Roaring ’20s themed. Champagne toast. Music by Airey Browder, Blues Preacher Creighton, David El Bob Morrison, Jo Serrapere and the Willie Dunns.Outer-space themed event, drink specials, and music.Hors d’oeuvres, and Champagne toast.Music by Snails, with special guests Rusko, Kayceeoh, and Hi I’m Ghost.Hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet with carving station and vegetarian options, dessert station, six drink tickets, Champagne toast. Music by Athena Johnson and the Dancing the Decades Band.Open bar, appetizers, charity raffle, Champagne toast. Proceeds from raffle benefit THAW, a local organization that provides financial assistance to Michigan families in need for their utility services and energy-efficiency education and upgrades.Midnight balloon drop, photo booth, Carlton dance contest, themed cocktails. Music by live ’90s cover band.Special dinner menu and cocktails. Music by Chuck Daniels.Balloon drop, “Champagne of Beers” Miller High Life toast. Music by DJ Back Troy.Music, art, and immersive visuals.Music by Tammy Lakkis and DJ Dretraxx.Performance of Olympus Fever, drinks, appetizers, and a Champagne toast.Music by Rudy Hill and DJ Carlito.Sets by Allan C. Ester Jr., Drue Ruiz, Andrea Ghita, Aboudi Issa, and Jmac.Music by Suzanne Kraft, Jex Opolis, Julion De’Angelo, Isabella Diblassio, and Ryan Spencer.Appetizer buffet, party favors, and Champagne or Miller High Life toast. Music by DJ Pleasure Kitten, Elektrosonik, Aaron Hingst, and DJ Jon Noble, Raev.Passed appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast. Music by the Steve Jarosz Trio.Welcome cocktail, buffet, live music, and Champagne toast.Ten drink tickets, party favors, photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres, late-night snacks, and Champagne toast.Supper Club-inspired event. Special NYE menu, featuring steak, steamed lobster, tableside Caesars, and chilled seafood. Open bar and a Champagne toast.Hors D’oeuvres, Champagne toast. Burlesque performance by Margaux Royale and Eris. Music by Willa Rae accompanied by a five-piece band, the Dapper DJ.A welcome cocktail, appetizers, a Glenfiddich tasting. Tier 2 ticket holders will receive three drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, a pour of Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23-year-old single malt whisky, a late-night coney buffet, and a Champagne toast. Music by the Delta 5 Blues Band.Special four-course menu and Champagne toast. Music by Jelly & Jam. (Ghostbar will be available to guests until 8 p.m. The Whitney is closed for a private event after 8 p.m.)Passed small plates, party favors, three-drink tickets, Champagne toast. Music by the Sasha Kashperko Quartet with Marcus Elliot.Midnight ball drop, heated tent, kids zone, Music by Sponge (celebrating 25 years of) and Brett Scallions of Fuel.