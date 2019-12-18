Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 in metro Detroit 

click to enlarge
-
Jon dones
-
Haute to Death’s annual Surrealist Ball starts on New Year’s Eve at Eightfold Studios and continues on New Year’s Day at The Schvitz.
This is the big one, folks.
Not since Y2k has there been a more anticipated New Year's Eve. On the eve of Dec. 31, 1999, we had no idea that 20 years later we would be under the rule of a hopefully-soon-to-be-impeached reality-TV president, or have eavesdropping countertop robots, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, or social media influencers. Who could've guessed we'd be transfixed by a show about dragons and would mourn the death of the video store — while celebrating the unlikely revival of the humble record store? And no one expected Kanye West to become, well, whatever Kanye West is now. We've also welcomed the legalization of recreational marijuana here in Michigan and the legalization of gay marriage across the nation. In other words, a lot has changed and there's no slowing it down now.
Whether you plan on spending New Year's Eve wistfully reflecting on the past decade or intend on going full Men in Black memory-eraser thingy with the help of your friends, whiskey, rum, and vodka, there's no time to celebrate the future like the present, which is why we've compiled all the dive bars, lavish soirees, and low-key holiday hideaways to ring in the roaring — er, bellowing? — '20s. Um, how about, thundering? Booming? We better work on that. In the meantime, buy your tickets, make your reservations, and stock up on hangover supplies. (And be sure to check back: we'll be updating this list as we find new parties.) —Jerilyn Jordan
Critics’ picks
Surrealist Ball @ Eightfold Studio and The Schvitz
Now that the 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner is, technically, set in the past, it's time to look even further into the future. Who will you choose to be? Party purveyors and local DJing royalty Jon Dones and Ash Nowak, aka Haute to Death, are urging you to consider slipping into your "ultra-self" for their annual Surrealist Ball. Haute to Death's calling card is all about creating an immersive experience, which is why their NYE bash is, once again, a two-parter. For NYE proper, Haute to Death will throw an all-inclusive and costume-mandatory (glam, surreal, and otherworldly looks encouraged) dance party at Eightfold Studio campus in New Center, and will include music by Haute to Death, Charles Trees, Mira Fahrenheit, and Jeffrey Sfire, as well as food, libations, and photobooth. The party continues on Jan. 1 with an afternoon of restorative practices at Detroit's historic bath house and wellness center The Schvitz for a post-party steam. Per all HTD events, this one enforces a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bigotry, body shaming, and other inappropriate non-consensual behaviors. —Jerilyn Jordan
Party begins at 9 p.m. at Eightfold Studios; 2831 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; Wellness session begins at noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at The Schvitz; h2dsocial.club. Tickets are $60, admission plus Jan. 1 sauna session is $90.
Resolution Ball @ The Fillmore
"Make one, keep one, and break one" is the tagline for the Fillmore's annual Resolution Ball, where over-the-top Vegas theatrics meet good-natured debauchery — and resolutions are, well, flexible. What you chose to remember — or forget — is up to you. Once a year, the Fillmore transforms into an all-out circus spectacle, with aerialists, illusionists, stilt-walkers, as well as a steady flow of live bands and DJs. In addition to the jam-packed lineup of roving circus-style entertainment, each ticket includes nine drink tickets (better buy some Pedialyte), hors d'oeuvres, a Champagne fountain, midnight pizza and coney buffet, balloon drop, confetti storm, and a livestream of Time Square's blowout. For VIP ticket holders, the party goes a little harder with 12 drink tickets (better buy a lot of Pedialyte) a lavish carving station, exclusive mezzanine access, and express entry. —Jerilyn Jordan
Event begins at 9:30 p.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; resolutionballdetroit.com. Tickets are $125+.
Motor City Gala @ Fisher Building
Formerly held at Greektown's Atheneum Suite Hotel, the Motor City Gala has some new Albert Kahn-designed, sky-high digs. While the scenery may have changed (30 stories of Art Deco greatness that would have Jay Gatsby himself choking on his giggle water), this year's gala boasts all the lavish accoutrements of previous galas, including drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres and carving stations, specialty cocktail bar, midnight snacks, and Champagne toast. This year, music will be provided by a rotation of party-starting DJs, including DJ Chrome, DJ Dinero, Leo Hartmando, and Lito with Kraftmattik. The event will also host a live performance by Kenny Spear. —Jerilyn Jordan
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; motorcitygala.com. Tickets are $99-$125.
Urban Fêtes: Silent NYE Party @ MGM Grand Detroit
This is likely to be Detroit's most quiet New Year's Eve bash. For those not familiar with a silent disco, here's how it works: When you arrive, you're provided with a set of wireless headphones that can switch to three different channels, each with a different DJ. Each channel makes the headphones light up with a different color, so you can see what everyone else is vibing to. When you want to talk to someone, there's no need to yell over loud music: simply lower the volume or take off your headphones. VIP package includes headphones and open bar wristband. Reserved table packages are also available. —Lee DeVito
Event begins at 9 p.m.; 1777 Third St., Detroit; 313-877-888-2121; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30+.
NYE at The Mansion @ The Detroit Club
One of Detroit's most elite historical social clubs is opening its doors for a Great Gatsby-themed, end-of-the-year soiree to celebrate the end of prohibition (seriously, drink the fuck up) and new beginnings (seriously, drink the ... you get the idea). In addition to NYE party mainstays like a full bar (remember what we said earlier?), strolling appetizers, late-night buffet, and party favors, this dress-to-impress shindig — which spans five floors — will also offer a cigar lounge, casino room, karaoke, roving magicians, stand-up comedians, live bands, and DJs. For those looking to get ultra sloshed, a limited number of overnight stay and spa packages are available. —Jerilyn Jordan
Starts at 9 p.m.; 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-800-8727; detroitfornye.com. Tickets start at $175, three-course dinner ticket upgrades are also available.
Saved by the '90s @ Saint Andrew's Hall
In the 1999 film The Matrix, a race of ruthless machines enslave humanity, trapping us in a virtual reality simulation of 1999 while they secretly harvest our energy. Why the year 1999? As villain Agent Smith explains, it was to keep us docile — that year was "the peak of your civilization," he says. With hindsight being 2020, it's now clear that those evil-natured robots were right: 1999 was a utopia. The Matrix was also prophetic — when you think about it, we've been slowly becoming enslaved by machines ever since. The internet has consumed all aspects of our lives, destroying entire industries in its wake. Meanwhile, we spend every day living in the virtual-reality simulation that is social media, staring at our phones, endlessly scrolling and amusing ourselves to death, all while Silicon Valley algorithms make money off of our digital selves. It's enough to make you want to go back to simpler times. Dear reader: you can. The "Saved by the '90s" event invites you to "come party like it's 1999 (20 years later)" with live music from a '90s cover band. As Keanu Reeves would say, "Whoa." —Lee DeVito
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $13.
click to enlarge
-
Marc Nader
-
The Resolution Ball returns to the Fillmore.
Other ways to ring in 2020:
Beacon Park (NYE Kids Countdown)
Lawn games, fire pits, food trucks, sparkling juice, and more.
Activities from 1-6 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-355-0413; dtebeaconpark.com; Admission is free.
Bert’s Warehouse
Music by the Fantastic Four, Ursula Walker, Lady Champagne, and the Thrills.
Dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m.; 2727 Russell, Detroit; 313-567-2030; bertsentertainmentcomplex.com. Tickets are $65.
Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield
Drink tickets included with ticket, Champagne toast, party favors, balloon drop, live countdown, midnight pizza, and coney station. VIP ticket holders will have access to a buffet and express entry. Music by DJ Don Q and DJ Kutz.
Event begins at 9:30 p.m.; 26555 Telegraph Rd., Southfield; 248-358-7600; thecelebrationnye.com. Tickets start at $40.
Blind Pig
Music by Stormy Chromer, Chirp, Ma Baker, and Scuter.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; blindpigmusic.com; 734-996-8555. Tickets are $15.
Bowlero Lanes & Lounge
Music by the Bowlero All-Star Band, Switch Blade Vengeance, Screw, and Fabulous Disaster (Sex Pistols Tribute Band).
Music begins at 9 p.m.; 4209 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak; 248-549-7500; bowlerodetroit.com. No Cover.
Charlevoix Bridge Drop
Horse-drawn wagon rides, S’mores and hot cocoa, snow sculptures, and fireworks.
Event begins at 1 p.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m.; Charlevoix’s Bridge Park, Charlevoix; bridgedrop.com; 231-547-2101. Event is free.
The Circ Bar
Great Gatsby
-themed event. Champagne toast, party favors, and late-night snacks. Live DJ. Doors open at 9 p.m.; 201 First St., Ann Arbor; 734-277-3656; thecircbar.com. Tickets are $20.
Cliff Bell’s
Four-course menu. Music by the T-bone Paxton Trio and Alex Harding.
Event begins at 6:30 p.m.; 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-961-2543; cliffbells.com. Tickets for first seating are $75 and $125 for the second seating. Standing-room-only tickets offered first-come, first-served for $35.
CK Diggs
Special NYE menu, party favors, Champagne toast.
Venue is open starting at 11 a.m.; 2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com. No cover.
David Whitney Building
Open bar, food by Kristina’s Catering, party favors, balloon drop, late-night snacks, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ Tom T.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3500; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $125.
Deluxe Bar & Lounge
Party favors, pizza, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ Joey.
Starts at 8 p.m.; 350 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-962-4200; deluxlounge.com. Tickets are $20-$25.
Deluxx Fluxx
Karaoke. Music by Ro Spit, DJ Court Denise, and DJ Ray.
Karaoke runs from 7-10 p.m., music begins at 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $10.
The Detroit Club
Great Gatsby-themed party with full bar, strolling appetizers, late night buffet, cigar lounge, casino room, karaoke, and party favors. Live music, stand-up comedy, and magicians. Three-course dinner ticket upgrade available. Starts at 9 p.m.; 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-800-8727; detroitfornye.com. Tickets start at $175.
Detroit Historical Museum
Drinks, cookies, and balloon drop.
Event runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805; detroithistorical.org. Tickets are $10 and include general admission entry to museum.
Detroit Princess
Dinner buffet with carving station, Champagne toast, party favors. Music by the Prolifics. Cruise begins at 7 p.m.; 20 Civic Center Dr.; 517-627-2154; detroitprincess.com. Tickets are $85+.
Detroit Shipping Company
‘90s-themed event. Drink specials. Music by Joe Smith and Crate Digga.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-462-4973; detroitshippingcompany.com. No cover.
Downey Brewing Company
Roaring ’20s themed event. Two drink tickets, souvenirs, food trucks, and Champagne toast.
Event begins at 4 p.m.; 13121 Prospect St., Dearborn; 313-288-8442; downeybrewingcompany.com. Tickets are $25.
Eastern Market Brewing Company
Tickets ensure guaranteed seating, three drink tickets, appetizers, party favors, and a Rosé Brut IPA toast.
Event begins at 9 p.m.; 2515 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-502-5165; easternmarket.beer. Tickets are $60.
El Club
Music by Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers and the Dropout.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets start at $25.
Elektricity
Balloon drop, White Castle sliders, and indoor fireworks. Music by TrblMakr, PVRTY HVRD, DJ NoNo, Cameron Oakley, Matt Kakes, Mushkilla, Young & Heddy.
Doors open at 8:30 p.m.; 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets are $15+.
Embassy Suites by Hilton
Tickets get you twelve drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, carving station, Champagne station, balloon drop, confetti storm, party favors, midnight sliders, pizza, and coneys. There will also be a live broadcast of Time Square. Music by DJ Chuck D. Miller and others.
Event begins at 8 p.m.; 19525 Victor Pkwy., Livonia; 734-462-6000; bigtickets.com. Ticket packages are $99-$169.
Emerald Theatre
Champagne or sparkling grape-juice toast, late-night pizza. Drag performances by Kourtney Breeze, Bentley James, Perry Dox, Kendyll Harding, and Malibu. Music by DJ Marquis Detroit.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 31 N. Walnut St., Mt. Clemens; 586-913-1921; theemeraldtheatre.com. Tickets are $69-$99.
The Fillmore (Resolution Ball)
Twelve drink tickets for VIP ticket holders, nine for general admission, hors d’oeuvres, midnight pizza and coney buffet, balloon drop, confetti storm, live stream of Time Square. Entertainment includes stilt-walkers, aerialists, illusionists, as well as live bands and DJs. Event begins at 9:30 p.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; resolutionballdetroit.com. Tickets are $125+.
Firebird Tavern
Cash bar, party favors, and Champagne toast.
Starts at 9 p.m.; 419 Monroe Ave., Detroit; 313-782-4189; firebirdtavern.com. No cover.
Fishbone’s
Music by Thornetta Davis.
Starts at 9:30 p.m.; 400 Monroe Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4600; fishbonesusa.com; No cover.
Fishbone’s
Music by Billy Davis.
Starts at 9:30 p.m.; 23722 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-498-3000; fishbonesusa.com. No cover.
Flowers of Vietnam
Five-course prix fixe dinner, with cocktail or wine-pairing options.
Seatings begin at 6:15, 6:30, 6:45 p.m., 8:30, and 8:45 p.m.; 4430 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-2085; flowersofvietnam.com. Tickets are $80 per person, drink pairings are an additional $40-$60.
Fort Street Galley
All-you-can-drink bar, specialty cocktails, photo booth, party favors, snacks, and Champagne toast. Music by DJ carjackdetroit.
Starts at 9 p.m.; 160 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-230-0855; fortstreetgalley.org. Tickets are $85.
Go Comedy! Improv Theater
Interactive All-Star Showdown performances, open bar, and food are included.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; 261 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-327-0575; gocomedy.net. Tickets are $50-$75.
Gold Cash Gold
Dinner includes a four-course prix fixe menu. New Year’s Eve party includes hors d’oeuvres and champagne.
Dinner seatings available from 5-9 p.m., New Year’s Eve party begins at 10 p.m.; 210 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-242-0770; goldcasgolddetroit.com. Tickets are $75 for prix fixe dinner seatings and $55 for the New Year’s Eve party.
The Grasshopper
Music by Sherif, Gateo, Mona Black, and more.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 22757 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-268-3219; theghopper.com. Tickets are $10.
Grey Ghost
Five-course prix fixe dinner with drink pairings and Champagne.
Seatings begin at 4 p.m.; 47 E. Watson St., Detroit; 313-262-6534; greyghostdetroit.com. Tickets are $75 per person, reservations required.
J’s Penalty Box
Pizza buffet and Champagne toast. Music by the Beggars.
Starts at 8 p.m.; 22726 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-398-4070; jspenaltybox.com. No cover.
Kiesling
Roaring ’20s themed event. Welcome punch, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and Champagne toast.
Doors open at 4 p.m.; 449 E. Milwaukee Ave. Detroit; 313-638-2169. Tickets are $55.
Lady of the House
Six-course dinner with complimentary Champagne.
Seatings begin at 5, 5:15, and 5:30 p.m., 7, 7:15, and 7:30 p.m., 9, 9:15, and 9:30 p.m.; 1426 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-818-0218; ladyofthehousedetroit.com. Tickets are $129 per person. Reservations required.
Canterbury Village (Mitten Drop and Mitten Gala)
“Kidz zone” and mitten drop, fire jugglers, inflatables, horse-drawn carriage rides, fire pits, food trucks, hot chocolate, and more. The black tie optional Mitten Gala inside the castle includes 10 drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, speciality cocktail bar, Champagne station, midnight snacks, live DJs, balloon drop, and party favors. Gala music provided by DJ the DJ and Telephon9.
Event begins at 4 p.m., gala begins at 9 p.m.; Canterbury Village; michiganmittendrop.com. Outdoor events are free and family-friendly. Tickets for the gala start at $79.
Leland City Club
Food buffet. Music by DJ Assault, Drivetrain, BLVD, Bobby Conway, Ian Strange, Flip, JFlame, Van Weezy, Errgot, and more. Visuals by Larson.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 400 Bagley St., Detroit; facebook.com/LelandCityClub. Tickets are $20.
London Chop House
Music by Chrissy Morgan.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 155 W. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-0277; thelondonchophouse.com. No cover, dinner reservations encouraged.
The Loving Touch
Great Gatsby
-themed event. Hors d’oeuvres, coat check, additional 1920’s cocktail bar, and Champagne toast. Music by the Dave Vessella Quartet. 1920’s-inspired/dress-to-impress attire required.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $25, $40 for couples, and $40 day of event.
Magic Bag
Music by the Mega ’80s.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $35.
Magic Stick
Music by CharlestheFirst and EPROM.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $30.
Marble Bar
Music by Derek Plaslaiko and Mike Servito, as well as Mozhgan, Noncompliant, Ectomorph, Titonton, Delon Smith with Norm Talley, and Bill Spencer. Immersive art installation by Amber Gillen.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; eventseeker.com. Tickets are $25-$30, private balcony tickets are $75. VIP tickets include a Champagne toast, private bar, and restrooms.
Masonic Temple (Millionaire NYE Extravaganza)
Music by Rick Ross, Wale, and Fabolous.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2724; themasonic.com. Tickets start at $59.
Menjo’s
Party favors, tiaras, money balloon drop, buffet and a Champagne toast. Music by DJ Doug Roberts.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 928 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-863-3934; newmenjoscomplex.com. No cover.
MOCAD
Music by Golf Clap.
Event starts at 9 p.m.; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.
The Morrie Birmingham
Music by J. 260 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-940-3260; themorrie.com. No cover.
The Morrie Royal Oak
Music by the Jon Fett Quartet.
Event begins at 10 p.m.; 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com. Reservations required for parties of eight or more.
MotorCity Wine
Music by Peter Croce and David A-P aka Lafleur.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1949 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-483-7283; motorcitywine.com. Free before 10 p.m., $10 after.
Mount Clemens (downtown)
Kids zone at the Children’s Hands-On Museum, Main Street karaoke, and midnight fireworks.
Event begins at 4 p.m.; Mount Clemens; cityofmountclemens.com; Event is free and family-friendly.
Mr. B’s Gastropub
Music by DJ Scratch and DJ Jinx.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 215 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-399-0017; mrbspub.com. Ticket packages available by phone.
Necto
Catering by Cottage Inn and balloon drop. Music by DJ Knowledge and DJ Skoob.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 516 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-994-5436; necto.com. Tickets are $30-$50.
New Way Bar
Music and Champagne toast.
Doors open at 9:30 p.m.; 23130 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-9870; newwaybar.com. No cover.
Northern Lights Lounge
Party favors, breakfast burritos at midnight, $5 splits. Music by Mike “Agent X” Clark, Tony Nova, Harkati, the AM, Dr. Tingle Fingers, Madame Butterfly, and Scratch 9.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit; 313-873-1739; northernlightslounge.com. No cover.
The Old Miami
Nothing Elegant dance party.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830. Cover is $5.
O’Mara’s Restaurant
Music by Shattered (Rolling Stones cover band).
Event at 9 p.m.; 2555 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-399-6750; omaras.net. Tickets are $10.
Orchid
Hors d’oeuvres from Pei Wei, party favors, pizza at midnight, and Champagne toast.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-336-8077; orchidferndale.com. Tickets are $10-$12.
The Peterboro
Three drink tickets, passed small plates, party favors, champagne toast. Music by DJ BET. Event begins at 9 p.m.; 420 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-833-1111; thepeterboro.com. Tickets are $40.
PJ’s Lager House
Roaring ’20s themed. Champagne toast. Music by Airey Browder, Blues Preacher Creighton, David El Bob Morrison, Jo Serrapere and the Willie Dunns.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com; Cover is $10.
Punch Bowl Social
Outer-space themed event, drink specials, and music.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1331 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-749-9738; punchbowlsocial.com; No cover.
Republic
Hors d’oeuvres, and Champagne toast.
Doors open at 10 p.m.; 1942 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-446-8360; republictaverndetroit.com. Tickets are $35.
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Music by Snails, with special guests Rusko, Kayceeoh, and Hi I’m Ghost.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $35.
The Roostertail (Motown Countdown)
Hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet with carving station and vegetarian options, dessert station, six drink tickets, Champagne toast. Music by Athena Johnson and the Dancing the Decades Band.
Starts at 8:30 p.m.; 100 Marquette Dr., Detroit; 313-822-1234; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $150 or $145 for couples.
The Royce
Open bar, appetizers, charity raffle, Champagne toast. Proceeds from raffle benefit THAW, a local organization that provides financial assistance to Michigan families in need for their utility services and energy-efficiency education and upgrades.
Event begins at 10 p.m.; 76 W. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-481-2160; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $88.
Saint Andrew’s Hall (Saved by the ’90s)
Midnight balloon drop, photo booth, Carlton dance contest, themed cocktails. Music by live ’90s cover band.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintadnrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $13.
Savant
Special dinner menu and cocktails. Music by Chuck Daniels.
Doors open at 11 p.m.; 51 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; 313-285-9294; savantmidtown.com. No cover.
Second Best
Balloon drop, “Champagne of Beers” Miller High Life toast. Music by DJ Back Troy.
Open until 2 a.m.; 42 E. Watson, Detroit; 313-315-3077; secondbestdetroit.com. No cover.
Tangent Gallery
Music, art, and immersive visuals.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $10-$15.
Temple Bar
Music by Tammy Lakkis and DJ Dretraxx.
Doors open at 10 p.m.; 2906 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2822; facebook.com. Tickets are $10.
Tipping Point Theatre (Olympus Fever: A Cabaret Fundraiser)
Performance of Olympus Fever, drinks, appetizers, and a Champagne toast.
Performance begins at 9 p.m.; 361 E. Cady St., Northville; 248-347-0003; tippingpointtheatre.com. Tickets are $85 for regular seats or $100 for cabaret table seats.
Trixie’s Bar
Music by Rudy Hill and DJ Carlito.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-316-5376; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck. No cover.
TV Lounge
Sets by Allan C. Ester Jr., Drue Ruiz, Andrea Ghita, Aboudi Issa, and Jmac.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789; residentadvisor.net. Tickets are $10-$15, event is free before 10:30 p.m.
The Salon (Freakish Pleasures)
Music by Suzanne Kraft, Jex Opolis, Julion De’Angelo, Isabella Diblassio, and Ryan Spencer.
Doors open at 10 p.m.; 6705 W. Lafayette St., Detroit; 313-486-1200; facebook.com. Tickets are $15+.
Small’s
Appetizer buffet, party favors, and Champagne or Miller High Life toast. Music by DJ Pleasure Kitten, Elektrosonik, Aaron Hingst, and DJ Jon Noble, Raev.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com. Tickets are $8-$10.
Sugar House
Passed appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast. Music by the Steve Jarosz Trio.
Doors open at 9:30 p.m.; 2130 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-962-0123; sugarhousedetroit.com. Tickets are $85.
Valentine Distilling Co.
Welcome cocktail, buffet, live music, and Champagne toast.
Event begins at 7 p.m.; 161 Vester Ave., Ferndale; 248-629-9951; valentinedistilling.com. Tickets are $45.
Vintage House
Ten drink tickets, party favors, photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres, late-night snacks, and Champagne toast.
Event begins at 7 p.m.; 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; 586-415-5678; vintagebanquetsandcatering.com. Tickets are $85-$1,000.
Voyager
Supper Club-inspired event. Special NYE menu, featuring steak, steamed lobster, tableside Caesars, and chilled seafood. Open bar and a Champagne toast.
Event begins at 8 p.m., dinner is served at 9 p.m.; 600 Vester St., Ferndale; 248-658-4999; voyagerferndale.com. Tickets are $125 for bar seating/standing room, $150 for reserved table.
Willis Show Bar
Hors D’oeuvres, Champagne toast. Burlesque performance by Margaux Royale and Eris. Music by Willa Rae accompanied by a five-piece band, the Dapper DJ.
Doors open at 9 p.m.; 4156 Third St., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willishowbar.com. Tickets start at $125.
The Whiskey Parlor
A welcome cocktail, appetizers, a Glenfiddich tasting. Tier 2 ticket holders will receive three drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, a pour of Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23-year-old single malt whisky, a late-night coney buffet, and a Champagne toast. Music by the Delta 5 Blues Band. Doors open at 5 p.m. 608 Woodward Ave., Fl. 2, Detroit; 313-961-3043; eventbrite.com. Tickets start at $45.
The Whitney
Special four-course menu and Champagne toast. Music by Jelly & Jam. (Ghostbar will be available to guests until 8 p.m. The Whitney is closed for a private event after 8 p.m.) Seatings begin at 4 p.m.; 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com. Call for tickets and reservations.
Wright & Co.
Passed small plates, party favors, three-drink tickets, Champagne toast. Music by the Sasha Kashperko Quartet with Marcus Elliot.
Event begins at 9:30 p.m.; 1500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-962-7711; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $150.
Wyandotte (downtown)
Midnight ball drop, heated tent, kids zone, Music by Sponge (celebrating 25 years of Rotting Piñata
) and Brett Scallions of Fuel.
Starts at 6 p.m.; downtown Wyandotte (on Biddle Avenue and Maple Street); 313-402-5657; rockinnye.com. Tickets are $15 for heated tent, outdoor events are free. VIP tickets are $55 and include seated buffet dinner at Whiskeys on the Water and an acoustic performance by Sponge and Brett Scallions.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.