Cranbook celebrates massive retrospective, Something Corporate’s Andrew McMahon goes wild, and more 

Cranbrook Academy of Arts is celebrating its nearly 90-year history with an expansive retrospective exhibition.

Fri. 6/ 18 & Sat. 6/19

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

From Something Corporate to something wild, singer-songwriter and author Andrew McMahon is a survivor. The Something Corporate (IYKYK, you know?) and Jack's Mannequin frontman — and piano man — is now a wild man. Established in 2014, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is the latest incarnation of McMahon's journey, which has been speckled with success and rough roads. As you can imagine, a dude in an early aughts pop-punk band who is also a cancer survivor (McMahon was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005 when he was just 23) has got some book-worthy tales.

, due out in October. Oh, and there's new music on the way to follow up 2018's

. Alexa, play "Punk Rock Princess" and tell no one.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. at Crofoot Festival Grounds; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $125+.

Opens Sat. 6/19

With Eyes Opened: Cranbrook Academy of Art Since 1932

Suburban Detroit's idyllic Cranbrook Academy of Arts remains one of the world's most prestigious and influential schools of art and design, outliving even Germany's mighty Bauhaus and North Carolina's Black Mountain College. Described as "part laboratory, part artist colony, and part atelier, or artist workshop," it's celebrating its nearly 90-year history with an expansive retrospective exhibition — one of its largest in decades — which will span the entire museum featuring more than 275 works by more than 220 artists, as well as a new 624-page book cataloging it all. The four-year-long research project takes a look at both Cranbrook's most famous and overlooked alumni, including Modernist architects and industrial designers Charles and Ray Eames; graphic designers Ed Fella and Ruth Adler Schnee; photographer Corine Vermeulen; and fine artist Beverly Fishman, among many, many others. The exhibition kicks off with a special ArtMember preview on Friday before opening to the general public on Saturday.

Saturday hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; 248-645-3300; cranbrookart.edu Admission is $10. Runs through Sept. 19.

Saturday 6/19

Juneteenth Jubilee and Marvin Gaye street-naming ceremony

The last year has us asking the question first posed by the late, great Marvin Gaye: What

going on? When it comes to 2021's Freedom Day (aka Juneteenth), there's actually a lot going on. One such event is the Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll, which will take place along Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion and will include a shopping experience focused on supporting Black-owned businesses. Stores will provide discounts to registered attendees, and the event will host pop-up vendors, live entertainment, a Black wellness hub with resources aimed at physical, mental, and emotional wellness, and a street-naming ceremony in honor of Gaye, whose 1971 Motown-recorded masterpiece

celebrated its 50th anniversary last month. As part of a year-long celebration of the record's impact and Gaye's life and contributions, Detroit City Councilman Roy McCalister Jr. partnered with the Motown Museum to designate a stretch of West Outer Drive at Monica Street, where Gaye lived and composed much of What's Going On, as Marvin Gaye Drive. The street-naming event will feature dignitaries and remarks about Gaye's legacy and the record's impact.

Event takes place from noon-6 p.m. along Livernois Avenue/Avenue of Fashion; eventbrite.com. Admission is free, VIP tickets are $15. Registration is required.

Sat. 6/19 & Sun.6/20

Michigan MEGA Food Truck Rally

If you're someone who has a difficult time making decisions and/or are in a relationship where the majority of arguments originate with "what do you want to eat?" then you might want to sit this one out. The Michigan MEGA Food Truck Rally is bringing flavor and a whole lot of decision-making to Canterbury Village. The annual celebration of food truck fare will showcase metro Detroit's mobile culinary chops, as well as adult beverages, shopping vendors, DJs, and, apparently, lots of Faygo, the official pop of the Mega Rally. (Whoop whoop!) Among some of the featured trucks are Get Roasted, Pablo's Tacos, Smoke Ring BBQ, Peace, Love, & Tacos, A Serendipity Cakery, Galindo's, Los Dos Amigos, Big Boi's Grill, and more.

Event goes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.on Sunday at Canterbury Village; 2359 Lake Orion; michiganmegafoodtruckrally.com; $5, active-duty military and veterans; children under 5 are free.

