January 12, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you thinking of buying or selling a home? It’s an investment in your future. The real estate market may feel intimidating in 2022, but now is the perfect time to list your home.
In November 2021, Metro Detroit saw 4,145 homes sold with an average sale price of $267,584 in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties.
When considering buying or selling a home in Metro Detroit, be sure to use a Greater Realtor®. As members of the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors®, these agents are go-to professionals who have the data, analysis, and experience to put you in the right home at the right price. Not to mention, they set the standard for ethical behavior.
What makes the process better when using a Greater Realtor®? GMAR Realtors® make up the majority of the Realtors in the state of Michigan, giving them more resources to streamline business and more peers to contact to get you the best deal. As a result, Greater Realtors’® sold more homes in fewer days and closed on ten times more properties than another local Realtor® association.
From searching for your dream home to inspection, a Greater Realtor® will ensure your entire process is perfect. These established agents support, advise and advocate for their clients made up of individuals, couples, and growing families, with services and offerings that go above and beyond. They ensure no steps are skipped.
When using a Greater Realtor®, the potential for a successful sale or getting into your dream home is even more possible in 2022.
Connect with a Greater Realtor® today: gmaronline.com/your-realtor-greater-realtor
