See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

January 27, 2021 News & Views » Claytoonz

Email
Print
Share

What will I draw now? 

By
cjones01242021.jpg

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Email
Print
Share

More Claytoonz »

Trending

Congressional Republicans have only as much power as Democrats give them. Democrats should give them none.
This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River
Savage Love: The boyfriend experience
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
The Liminalverse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Latest in Claytoonz

More by Clay Jones

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's health director resigned after the state allowed restaurants to reopen Read More

  2. Detroit drops charges against 238 anti-police brutality protesters Read More

  3. Judge denies bond for Wixom man charged with beating police during Capitol siege Read More

  4. Washtenaw County will no longer charge juveniles for low-level offenses: 'We need to treat kids like kids' Read More

  5. Michigan man charged in Capitol insurrection 'among the most violent' rioters, prosecutors say Read More

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation