What will cannabis consumption lounges look like in Michigan? 

Last month, Detroit OK'd a recreational marijuana ordinance that allows for consumption lounges But what would a cannabis consumption lounge actually look like?"The big feedback we heard on the designated consumption establishment is, how do you make it profitable?"Marijuana Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo said during an interview on thepodcast Dec. 9 reported byAn obvious model would be to pair a consumption lounge with a marijuana dispensary so people could try the products."I've seen some interesting ideas," Brisbo said. "Obviously, pairing with retail establishments and putting them in close proximity."As every stoner knows, food and weed go well together, and that's apparently on the table."Our rules now, that were promulgated in June, actually do allow for food service in designated consumption establishments presuming the operation has the appropriate licenses," Brisbo said.Lastly, a consumption lounge could be part of a cannabis event — something Michigan also allows for."We've been at the forefront of license types," Brisbo said. "I believe we are the only state with an event license."Consumption lounge owners could "partner with a temporary events license holder to hold consistent events at that facility, which would allow for sales then by licensed retailers or microbusinesses at that facility," he said.You can listen to the podcast here