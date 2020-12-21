See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 21, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

What will cannabis consumption lounges look like in Michigan? 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Last month, Detroit OK'd a recreational marijuana ordinance that allows for consumption lounges.

But what would a cannabis consumption lounge actually look like?



"The big feedback we heard on the designated consumption establishment is, how do you make it profitable?"Marijuana Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo said during an interview on the Four20Post podcast Dec. 9 reported by The Social Revolution.

An obvious model would be to pair a consumption lounge with a marijuana dispensary so people could try the products.

"I've seen some interesting ideas," Brisbo said. "Obviously, pairing with retail establishments and putting them in close proximity."

As every stoner knows, food and weed go well together, and that's apparently on the table.

"Our rules now, that were promulgated in June, actually do allow for food service in designated consumption establishments presuming the operation has the appropriate licenses," Brisbo said.

Lastly, a consumption lounge could be part of a cannabis event — something Michigan also allows for.

"We've been at the forefront of license types," Brisbo said. "I believe we are the only state with an event license."

Consumption lounge owners could "partner with a temporary events license holder to hold consistent events at that facility, which would allow for sales then by licensed retailers or microbusinesses at that facility," he said.

You can listen to the podcast here.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Duggan unveils Detroit recreational weed program details, urges 'legacy' applicants to start process Read More

  2. Recreational marijuana sales reach nearly $440M in first year in Michigan Read More

  3. Skymint's Flint marijuana dispensary is now open for adult-use customers Read More

  4. House to make historic vote to end marijuana prohibition this week Read More

  5. Cannabis brand Funky Extracts is holding a sock drive for Detroit's homeless Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation