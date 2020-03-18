click to enlarge Shutterstock

Ray Gray: The copy of the Metro Times featuring a cover story about my long struggle for freedom was very well received, not only by Barbe and I, but well wishers and supporters. Thank you to all the staff who assisted in making it successfully possible. As a result, a reputable law firm has agreed to look into my case, we’re praying they accept the task of moving it forward. From the all of me thank you staff again and again. The struggle continues.

Dave Rotter: I’m “let’s pick up a Metro Times and figure out what we are doing tonight, old.” I’ve been looking forward to Wednesdays at noon for my MT fix for decades now. Congrats to the Metro Times on 40 years of strengthening and unifying our alternative arts community. Keep up the good work, and cheers!

We received a number of comments in response to last week’s obituary for burlesque star Lottie the Body by freelancer Kianga J. Moore.

Karen Gemus: Wow! I use to see Lottie dance at BoMacs jazz club — so many great memories.

Verdell Strong: Me too. I used to flirt with her.

