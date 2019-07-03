Welcome to the second annual Boat Issue 

It’s summertime, so you know what that means: It’s time to crack open a cold one, don your finest Hawaiian shirt, and climb aboard for our second annual Boat Issue.

Why are we doing this again? Like we said last year, it’s basically pointless to live in Michigan and not enjoy the Great Lakes — and the best way to do that is by boat.

This year, we’ve got a calendar of more nautical events to look forward to, as well as all the places where you can rent a boat (in case you can’t BYOBoat). We’ve also explored the region’s notable uninhabited islands, and looked into an attempt to ban alcohol on rivers in the Manistee National Forest. Also, did you know you can now charter your own private floating tiki party right out of the Detroit River? You totally can. We tried it. Anchors away, etc.

