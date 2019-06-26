June 26, 2019 Special Issues » Made in Michigan

Welcome to the 2019 Made in Michigan issue 

click to enlarge Kelly Reemtsen, “Miss Fit,” oil on panel.

Courtesy of David Klein Gallery

Kelly Reemtsen, “Miss Fit,” oil on panel.

While Michigan is unlikely to return to its heyday as a manufacturing powerhouse anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we don’t make stuff here anymore. We do.

In our annual Made in Michigan issue, we like to take a look at what Great Lakes State makers are up to, and as usual there’s a lot going on. There are plenty of artists and designers who are creating everything from fine art to fun and funky fashion pieces and more. Our dining scene is continuing to heat up thanks, in part, to Michigan-made hot sauces. We’ve got a new recreational marijuana industry that’s set to make Michigan the cannabis capital of the Midwest. There are even some new developments in the automotive realm, with cars set to soon once again roll off an assembly line in the Motor City. And here are 10 great products made in Michigan or made by companies headquartered here. So flip through these pages and enjoy the bounty of creativity to be found in Michigan.

