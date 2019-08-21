August 23, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Weedmaps to no longer take ads from unlicensed marijuana provisioning centers 

Here's a little something that may cheer up local provisioning center owners. Weedmaps, an online advertising giant most known for helping people find marijuana stores, has announced it will stop taking ads from unlicensed provisioning and delivery services. The policy, to be implemented later this year, could help steer more business to state licensed facilities.

Unlicensed growers and provisioning centers cut into the business done by licensed operators. Some estimates say that up to two-thirds of marijuana sold is on the black market. The new Weedmaps policy is on the heels of legal issues in California over listing unlicensed businesses, and it could have an impact in Michigan as the industry struggles for vitality.

"One of the main goals of marijuana legalization in Michigan was to diminish the black market as much as possible, so we very much appreciate Weedmaps doing their part to ensure that businesses using their platform are operating legally," says Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. "We also hope that other advertisers will follow this example and remove unlicensed operators from their platforms as well."

The public can easily search for provisioning centers on the site. As businesses try to establish themselves with a looming boom in sales because of adult use marijuana legalization, eliminating illegal outlets will be a key issue.

