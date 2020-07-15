Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 20, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Weed-friendly campground planned for northern Michigan halted by zoning issues 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

A Northern Michigan township might puff, puff, pass on a rustic, cannabis-friendly campground that was slated to open this month.

Debi Bair purchased 20 acres near Wellston in Norman Township with the intent of developing Campy Happy Trees, a campground where weed smokers could unite while “nestled amongst towering pine trees near the magnificent Manistee National Forest,” as the camp's Facebook describes.



However, Norman Township's Zoning and Planning office issued a stop-work order last month, forcing Bair to halt camp operations as well as cancel a "glow party" event that had been previously scheduled. The order claims that the camp, as is, poses “an immediate threat to the health, safety, and general welfare of the community,” due to the fact that there as are “no known sanitary or potable water facilities on-site.”

Bair told Big Rapids Pioneer that Camp Happy Trees would issue shower passes so that campers could utilize those services at near-by campgrounds that have showers.

It's with a heavy heart I'm forced to share this with you. The glow party is cancelled per order of Norman Township.

Posted by Camp Happy Trees on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

According to The News Advocate, Bair would have to get approval from the township's planning commission before moving forward on booking happy campers. Zoning officials said their offices had been closed for three months due to coronavirus and, upon learning of Bair's campground proposal and progress, caught her up to speed on zoning ordinance information and steps that would need to be taken in order to get the commercial campground up and running.

Steps include presenting the proposal to the planning commission and holding a public hearing, which would inform those who live 300 feet from the property of Camp Happy Trees's intent and business plan, allowing residents to learn more about the camp, as well as address concerns and questions. Bair would also need a campground operating license, which is issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

In an email with The News Advocate, Norman Township Zoning Administrator Ben Townsend cited a previous campground application that had taken three months to clear paperwork and two public hearings.

“With 420 allowed, there’s only two KOA’s in the state of Michigan that allow 420 usage and they want you to stay in your tent or in your camper,” Bair told the Big Rapids Pioneer. “You can’t walk around freely. I’m somebody that’s camped a lot. … Smoking in tents is not a good idea, it’s very dangerous.”

Bair says she wants to celebrate marijuana as medication and, by doing so, alleviate some of the social stigma she feels that weed-smokers frequently face.

“I don’t want the shame with it," Bair says. "This is medication, it’s legal, and I want people to be able to not feel awkward or weird. I want them to be safe.”

According to Camp Happy Trees' Facebook, Bair is working with her attorney to review the township's demands. And in a more recent post, she states that she is searching for new property to potentially establish the campground.

“There's a 99% chance of a change in business plans,” she writes. “I'll figure this out. Stay safe, stay tuned, stay lifted.”

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  2. Royal Oak residents worry cannabis shops will lower property values, but studies show they could get higher Read More

  3. Detroit could delay recreational marijuana sales through 2021, but an ambitious ballot initiative aims to speed that up Read More

  4. Dr Bob’s Scientific Advice to Seniors Who Have or Want to Prevent Coronavirus COVID-19 Read More

  5. The price of pot has been steadily decreasing in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit