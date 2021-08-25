August 24, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

We tried all four strains of Tee Grizzley's new cannabis line 

By
click to enlarge Rapper Tee Grizzley has debuted a new line of "Grizzley Gas" marijuana in partnership with Levels Cannabis. - ALEX WASHINGTON
  • Alex Washington
  • Rapper Tee Grizzley has debuted a new line of "Grizzley Gas" marijuana in partnership with Levels Cannabis.

When it comes to weed, I have to admit I'm a little bit green. I don't know how to roll a blunt, I have no idea how much a zip is, and I just learned how to French inhale a few months ago.

During the pandemic, I started to use cannabis to deal with anxiety, migraines, and menstrual cramps. While I don't indulge every day or often enough to consider myself a stoner, I look at its use as no different than having a drink at happy hour.

So when Tee Grizzley's Grizzley Gas cannabis line debuted earlier this month at Levels Cannabis in Centerline, I decided to review all four strains.

Each strain contained about 25% THC and was labeled as "exotic" cannabis. Noticeably missing from the label was each flower's classification: sativa, indica, or hybrid.

All flowers were ground using an herb grinder and smoked in RAW Organic Hemp Cones (I was serious about not knowing how to roll). I judged each flower on four things: smell, color, smoke, and high.

I decided to start with the Grizzley Gas strain and figured a Saturday morning wake-and-bake fit the occasion. Since it was the brand's namesake, I thought it would be great to use as a control. When I opened the pack, I was honestly underwhelmed. It smelled pretty basic, like what I could get anywhere on the street, and wasn't too dark in color. Seeing and smelling this let me know I made the right choice on where to start. When it finally came time to puff it, it was probably the cleanest smoke I've ever pulled — very light on the inhale. My initial thoughts were "this is it?" It felt like I had dipped into my mom's stash.

I honestly thought it was a complete bust until I found myself scarfing cold slices of a leftover Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready a few minutes later. Of all the strains, the high of this one smacked me the hardest.

After I came down and gathered myself, I decided to roll up East Side OG. To be very real, I was most excited about this because the packaging was reminiscent of an old-school airbrushed background at a Detroit cabaret. The smell of this flower was a lot stronger than the Grizzley Gas. Slightly darker in color, this was more of what I was expecting when I read "exotic" on the package. The texture after breakdown was more wet than the first — it had a little more bounce. While Grizzley Gas was easy on the lungs, the smoke of East Side OG was more rough — like, I'm-coughing-and-might-not-ever-stop type of rough. Despite this one being more intense, the high was much softer. It didn't feel as abrupt as the Grizzley Gas.

I decided to take a break and allow my body to reset before resuming the next day with another wake-and-bake. I was least interested in Marshmallow OG, despite knowing nothing about it — the packaging just wasn't appealing to me. Much to my surprise, it ended up being my favorite of all of the strains. It sits somewhere between Grizzley Gas and East Side OG. There's a slight sweetness to the flavor of it, which makes the name quite fitting. The high was a much slower crawl than the two previous flowers. This is the one I would roll and go chill on Belle Isle and listen to Slum Village. I will probably smoke this one again.

Going into the last strain, my expectations were nonexistent. I saved the strain I was least interested in for last. Jet Fuel Gelato just sounded like I was being fast-talked into a mediocre strain.

I was right.

It's about the same sweetness as Marshmallow OG, but with a name like Jet Fuel Gelato, I wanted the strength of East Side OG with the hard-hitting high of Grizzley Gas. It wasn't spectacular, but it wasn't bad. I ended up with a soft and smooth high similar to that of Marshmallow OG.

The highs on all the Grizzley strains were immediate as described and, overall, the quality wasn't low-grade. Do I think they all fall under exotic flowers? Yes and no. The Grizzley Gas strain felt pretty basic, but the Marshmallow OG and East Side OG certainly lived up to the name and expectation of exotic buds.

If you hit the dispensary and see them on the shelf, they're definitely worth a second look.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rapper Tee Grizzley debuts his new line of cannabis products in a former ice cream store in metro Detroit Read More

  2. Cannabis business conference heads to Detroit this fall with more than 75 speakers Read More

  3. Michigan shatters record for marijuana sales in July, pulling in more than $23 million in tax revenue Read More

  4. Cloud Cannabis opens Macomb County's first marijuana dispensary for in-person service Read More

  5. Using pot doesn’t disqualify unemployment eligibility, Michigan Attorney General says Read More

Aug. 25, 2021

Read the Digital Print Issue

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation