January 15, 2020 News & Views » Local News

Email
Print
Share

We can’t believe we’re still arguing about climate change 

Metro Retro: Looking back on 40 years of MT

By
mt40.jpg

20 years ago in Metro Times: Sometimes it feels like it’s one step forward, two steps back. In a 2000 cover story, Curt Guyette looked at how the auto industry was grappling with global warming after Ford Motor Co. and the former DaimlerChrysler withdrew from the “Global Climate Coalition,” a deceptively named lobbyist group that trafficked doubts about climate change. (“They have allowed political leaders to hide behind the false notion that there is significant disagreement about global warming in the scientific community,” environmentalist Kevin Sweeney of Ozone Action told Guyette.) Today, President Donald Trump has zig-zagged on the issue of climate, claiming on Twitter in 2012 that it was a “hoax” cooked up by China to hurt U.S. manufacturing, and later, as president, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement to mitigate greenhouse gases. But Trump continues to zig and zag: Last week, he admitted that “Nothing’s a hoax” about climate change; meanwhile, the White House announced rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act. The MT story also notes that of the top-five-selling vehicles in 1999, four were trucks. In recent years, the Big Three have scaled down their car production in favor of gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs, citing customer demand. Some things never change.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags:

Latest in Local News

More Local News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Triggered Trumpers call for violence against Michigan Democrats and Muslims in vile Facebook page Read More

  2. Detroit-area Bishop calls for Catholics to refuse to participate in US wars Read More

  3. Urban explorer finds what appears to be cremated human remains in abandoned Flint funeral home Read More

  4. Struggling to breathe in 48217, Michigan’s most toxic ZIP code Read More

  5. Accuracy of breathalyzers thrown into question amid Michigan State Police investigation Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...