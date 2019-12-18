click to enlarge
Wayne County has its first recreational marijuana store license, but there won't be any sales here just yet.
Tarek Jawad, owner of Herbology Cannabis Co. in River Rouge, says that he picked up his adult-use retail license from the state office on Tuesday afternoon. "I got my license but that's all I've got at the moment," says Jawad. "I still need product and that's a problem."
Even though there are licensed recreational marijuana stores in the state, there is, at best, only a small amount of legal adult-use marijuana available. Retail stores can only use medical marijuana that has been in inventory at least 30 days, which can then be rolled over to sell as recreational adult-use marijuana. Jawad says he has stuff that qualifies but not much, and he doesn't want to short his medical marijuana patients.
"I have stuff in my inventory now that I've had for 30 days, but it's not a lot of product," he says. "I can sell it, but I don't want to use it." For that reason, Herbology's grand opening for recreational marijuana sales is pending.
Recreational adult-use licenses have been rolling out from the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency at a steady pace or the past few weeks. None of the growers have had licenses long enough for a new crop to come in.
You can see an updated list of where you can buy recreational marijuana here
.
