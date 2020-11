Warren to consider settlement that would allow for marijuana dispensaries 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Marijuana dispensaries could finally be coming to Michigan's third-largest city.Warren City Council is set to consider a settlement on Tuesday evening that would settle more than a dozen lawsuits and allow for 28 marijuana dispensaries to move forward.At issue was a licensing process in 2019 that a Macomb County judge ruled violated the Open Meetings Act because it was not open to public view,There were also concerns that the proposed dispensaries would be located in residential areas or near schools, parks, libraries, and churches. The settlement would place the dispensaries in industrial or commercial zones.Attorneys and officials said the settlement would result in a $70 million investment in the city, creating at least 300 jobs for Warren residents that will pay at least $15 per hour. The license applicants have also pledged to give back to the community in other ways, such as donating to local charities.Even Warren Mayor James Fouts, who has opposed allowing marijuana dispensaries, had nice things to say about it."I have been completely left out of this by the council — this is all a council project," he said, according to. "But even being on the outside, it is pretty clear that there could be a lot of financial damage to the city with litigation and considerable good from some of the commitments, as well as limiting how and where they can operate."The council will discuss the matter Tuesday at 7 p.m. during a virtual Zoom meeting. You can find out how to attend it here