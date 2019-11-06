Voters ban marijuana businesses in 7 Michigan municipalities 

click to enlarge
More communities have chosen to put a stop on pot, at least for now.
Voters in 7 Michigan municipalities — Keego Harbor, Walled Lake, Allen Park, Hudson, Mt. Pleasant, Marenisco Township, and South Haven — elected some form of bans on marijuana businesses in their communities on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Park, Crystal Township, and Northfield Township all voted to allow pot shops.
Walled Lake already allows three marijuana businesses, but on Tuesday voters turned down a ballot proposal that would have allowed eight more. You can get into the weeds (pun intended) on what exactly were on these proposals over at The Detroit Free Press
.
The ban does not affect the city's existing medical marijuana provisioning center, The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, which is on track to eventually allow recreational marijuana sales.
"I think it's awesome that the great people of Walled Lake saw through the smokescreen of Proposal 1 and want to keep Walled Lake a small community-driven city," Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen told The Oakland Press
. "I applaud the citizens of Walled Lake and I'm happy to be a contributing member of this community for many years to come."
Though Michigan voters legalized recreational adult-use marijuana last November, the law allows local municipalities to choose whether or not to allow marijuana businesses. More than 1,300 communities have opted out so far, with many adopting a wait-and-see approach until the state allows marijuana retail stores, which is expected in early 2020.
So the matter could be revisited in these communities.
